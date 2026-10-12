How Barcelona Can Match 58-Year Real Madrid Record This Week

Barcelona can make history by matching a 58-year-old La Liga record held by Real Madrid when they play their next domestic match this coming Saturday.

La Blaugrana have made an utterly astonishing start to the season after winning all nine of their competitive fixtures. Eight of those triumphs have come in La Liga, with a 5–1 destruction of Feyenoord in the Champions League sandwiched in between some mightily impressive victories.

The Catalans matched their own club record for most wins at the start of a La Liga season by beating Getafe 3–0 last weekend, with their eighth consecutive victory equaling the success enjoyed at the beginning of the 2013–14 season under Tata Martino—although it was actually Atlético Madrid who won the title that season.

However, if Barça can beat Real Betis on the road in their next league outing on Oct. 17, they will become only the second side to win their first nine La Liga matches in a campaign.

Real Madrid are the only club to have previously achieved the feat, doing so back in the 1968–69 season. Their ninth win came in El Clásico before a goalless draw with Pontevedra ended the victorious streak.

Los Blancos went on to be champions that season, nearly going the entire year unbeaten. Only Elche were able to topple them en route to the crown.

Barça, who are currently five points clear at the summit, will be eying the all-time record if they beat Betis, and, rather poetically, they could make it 10 La Liga wins on the spin against Real Madrid when the sides meet on Oct. 25.

How Have Barcelona Fared Against Real Betis Recently?

Barça won their last trip to Betis. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Before grand dreams of a record-breaking win in El Clásico, Barça must first overcome Betis at the Estadio La Cartuja—and former Real Madrid manager Manuel Pellegrini has them in terrific form.

Currently third in the standings and only five points off Barça, the Andalusians have managed six victories from their first eight league matches, as well as a win over Lille on their long-awaited Champions League return last month.

Winning in Seville won’t prove straightforward for Flick and his players, especially given they must first overcome an awkward away day at Galatasaray this Tuesday.

However, Barça can take belief from their hugely impressive record against Betis in recent times. In fact, they have won 14 of their last 17 games against them in all competitions and both meetings last season—including a chaotic 5–3 win away from home.

Their record at La Cartuja is pretty impressive, too, with their 2–2 draw at the venue in 2024–25 the only occasion they have failed to win there over the past 10 visits.

Given Barça’s current form, even a confident Betis side shouldn’t block their path to history.