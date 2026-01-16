Hansi Flick Equals Famous Barcelona Milestone Unique to Champions League Winning Sides

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona have become allergic to anything but victories and with their latest triumph, they extended their winning streak across all competitions to 11-straight, the second longest in club history.

Barcelona defeated Racing Santander 2–0 on Thursday night to secure their place in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. The victory had way more significance, though, as Barcelona made it 11 consecutive wins for only the fourth time this century and, in each previous instance, the Catalans went on to win the Champions League that season.

Luis Enrique oversaw the most recent Barcelona 11-game winning run back in the 2014–15 season. Before him, it was Pep Guardiola who achieved the feat during Barcelona’s all conquering 2008–09 campaign. The Catalans went on to win a treble in both seasons.

Barcelona conquered the Spanish Super Cup as part of their 11-game winning streak. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Flick’s Barça are still seven games adrift of the best winning run in club annals, an 18-match burst under Dutch manager Frank Rijkaard in 2005–06. At the peak of the Ronaldinho era at the club, Barcelona went on to lift the second Champions League in club history that term.

Precedent suggests that such a winning run is exclusively reserved for some of the best, most successful Barcelona sides in club history. The verdict is still out as to whether Flick’s Barça will continue the trend, but the German has arguably built the best Blaugrana side outside of the Lionel Messi era since Johan Cruyff’s “Dream Team.”

However, it must be said that after the opening months of the term, Barcelona winning 11-straight seemed unrealistic.

Flick Delivers on Post-Chelsea Promise

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona last failed to win on Nov. 25 against Chelsea. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Barcelona’s current winning streak is even more impressive when you consider how it started. The Catalans had a difficult stretch earlier in the term where they dropped points in five of 10 matches, including a first Clásico defeat for Flick on Oct. 26.

But the turning point came on Nov. 25, when Chelsea slaughtered Barcelona 3–0 in the Champions League. The feeling was that the Catalans were entering a deep crisis, but Flick made a promise after the defeat that has since turned out to be prophetic.

“Yes, we will see a different Barcelona [in the future],” Flick said after the defeat vs. Chelsea. “This is what I can promise. I see how we train, I see the quality, I see also the intensity and it’s totally different than six weeks ago.

“The players are coming back [from injury], they increase the quality in the training and this is what I can see. I have a really good feeling about that and looking positive.”

Barcelona have won all 11 games since Flick made his vow, gobbling up a seven-point deficit in La Liga to now sit four points clear atop the standings with the first piece of silverware of the season already in their possession.

Full Breakdown of Barcelona’s Winning Streak

Date Result Competition Jan. 15, 2026 Racing 0–2 Barcelona Copa del Rey Jan. 11, 2026 Barcelona 3–2 Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup Jan. 7, 2026 Barcelona 5–0 Athletic Club Spanish Super Cup Jan. 3, 2026 Espanyol 0–2 Barcelona La Liga Dec. 21, 2025 Villarreal 0–2 Barcelona La Liga Dec. 16, 2025 Guadalajara 0–2 Barcelona Copa del Rey Dec. 13, 2025 Barcelona 2–0 Osasuna La Liga Dec. 9, 2025 Barcelona 2–1 Eintracht Frankfurt Champions League Dec. 6, 2025 Real Betis 3–5 Barcelona La Liga Dec. 2, 2025 Barcelona 3–1 Atlético Madrid La Liga Nov. 29, 2025 Barcelona 3–1 Alavés La Liga

