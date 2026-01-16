SI

Hansi Flick Equals Famous Barcelona Milestone Unique to Champions League Winning Sides

The German manager has equaled a mark most recently achieved by Luis Enrique and Pep Guardiola.
Roberto Casillas|
Hansi Flick is matching records only achieved by some of the best Barcelona managers of all time.
Hansi Flick is matching records only achieved by some of the best Barcelona managers of all time. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona have become allergic to anything but victories and with their latest triumph, they extended their winning streak across all competitions to 11-straight, the second longest in club history.

Barcelona defeated Racing Santander 2–0 on Thursday night to secure their place in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. The victory had way more significance, though, as Barcelona made it 11 consecutive wins for only the fourth time this century and, in each previous instance, the Catalans went on to win the Champions League that season.

Luis Enrique oversaw the most recent Barcelona 11-game winning run back in the 2014–15 season. Before him, it was Pep Guardiola who achieved the feat during Barcelona’s all conquering 2008–09 campaign. The Catalans went on to win a treble in both seasons.

Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha.
Barcelona conquered the Spanish Super Cup as part of their 11-game winning streak. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Flick’s Barça are still seven games adrift of the best winning run in club annals, an 18-match burst under Dutch manager Frank Rijkaard in 2005–06. At the peak of the Ronaldinho era at the club, Barcelona went on to lift the second Champions League in club history that term.

Precedent suggests that such a winning run is exclusively reserved for some of the best, most successful Barcelona sides in club history. The verdict is still out as to whether Flick’s Barça will continue the trend, but the German has arguably built the best Blaugrana side outside of the Lionel Messi era since Johan Cruyff’s “Dream Team.”

However, it must be said that after the opening months of the term, Barcelona winning 11-straight seemed unrealistic.

Flick Delivers on Post-Chelsea Promise

Ronald Araujo and Hansi Flick.
Hansi Flick’s Barcelona last failed to win on Nov. 25 against Chelsea. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Barcelona’s current winning streak is even more impressive when you consider how it started. The Catalans had a difficult stretch earlier in the term where they dropped points in five of 10 matches, including a first Clásico defeat for Flick on Oct. 26.

But the turning point came on Nov. 25, when Chelsea slaughtered Barcelona 3–0 in the Champions League. The feeling was that the Catalans were entering a deep crisis, but Flick made a promise after the defeat that has since turned out to be prophetic.

“Yes, we will see a different Barcelona [in the future],” Flick said after the defeat vs. Chelsea. “This is what I can promise. I see how we train, I see the quality, I see also the intensity and it’s totally different than six weeks ago.

“The players are coming back [from injury], they increase the quality in the training and this is what I can see. I have a really good feeling about that and looking positive.”

Barcelona have won all 11 games since Flick made his vow, gobbling up a seven-point deficit in La Liga to now sit four points clear atop the standings with the first piece of silverware of the season already in their possession.

Full Breakdown of Barcelona’s Winning Streak

Date

Result

Competition

Jan. 15, 2026

Racing 0–2 Barcelona

Copa del Rey

Jan. 11, 2026

Barcelona 3–2 Real Madrid

Spanish Super Cup

Jan. 7, 2026

Barcelona 5–0 Athletic Club

Spanish Super Cup

Jan. 3, 2026

Espanyol 0–2 Barcelona

La Liga

Dec. 21, 2025

Villarreal 0–2 Barcelona

La Liga

Dec. 16, 2025

Guadalajara 0–2 Barcelona

Copa del Rey

Dec. 13, 2025

Barcelona 2–0 Osasuna

La Liga

Dec. 9, 2025

Barcelona 2–1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Champions League

Dec. 6, 2025

Real Betis 3–5 Barcelona

La Liga

Dec. 2, 2025

Barcelona 3–1 Atlético Madrid

La Liga

Nov. 29, 2025

Barcelona 3–1 Alavés

La Liga

Published
Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

