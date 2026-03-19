Barcelona’s Route to 2025–26 Champions League Final: One Familiar Foe, The Favorite

After his team had just succumbed to a 4–0 battering at the hands of Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their 2025–26 Copa del Rey semifinal, Hansi Flick was understandably asked whether he’d just endured his worst night in charge of Barcelona.

"The worst night was the one against Inter [Milan]," he replied.

‬While their Clásico rivals have continued to assert their mythical dominance on the European stage, Barcelona supporters have been subjected to Champions League humiliations and trauma since their last continental conquest in 2015.

That’s what made their stunning 7–6 aggregate defeat to Inter in last season’s semifinal so painful. It was a golden opportunity, especially after Raphinha struck in the dying embers at San Siro, to return to the competition’s showpiece event and enjoy a cathartic night in Munich.

Flick’s team claimed a domestic treble in the German’s first season at the helm, yet he insisted that the young Blaugrana would only improve after such a cruel setback. Well, less than a year on, Barcelona are back to plotting routes to the big one.

Barcelona’s Champions League Quarterfinal Opponents

Barça face a familiar foe in the next round. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Barcelona were matched by Newcastle United for three quarters of their round of 16 tie, yet the La Liga champions ran out 8–3 aggregate winners after a 7–2 home victory in the return leg.

Many have suggested that this iteration of the Blaugrana is slightly weaker compared to last season’s, with Flick’s aggressive defensive line undoubtedly suffering more. Atlético Madrid are among the teams to exploit Barça’s bold ploy this term, with their aforementioned 4–0 rout at the Metropolitano facilitating their progress into the Copa del Rey final.

Diego Simeone’s side are ever so tough to stop on home soil, but vulnerabilities that seldom manifest in the capital emerge on their travels. They were beaten at Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16, but a 5–2 win in the first leg made sure of an all-Spanish affair in the last eight.

It’s the third Champions League quarterfinal meeting between the two domestic rivals, with Atléti triumphing in both. Simeone’s side subsequently went on to reach the final, but were twice thwarted by Real Madrid.

Barcelona’s Potential Champions League Semifinal Opponents

Arsenal have been the most impressive team on the competition so far. | Julian Finney/UEFA/Getty Images

Atléti’s two successes over Barcelona in this competition arrived on either side of their glorious triumph in Berlin 11 years ago, and many will believe it’s the club’s destiny to claim a sixth European crown should they overcome Simeone’s men.

However, an even sterner test may await in the last four should they bypass their domestic rivals.

Arsenal have been the standout team in the competition so far, and remain Opta’s favorites to win a maiden Champions League. They’ve curated experience under Mikel Arteta, and are progressing towards a first appearance in the final since 2006—when they were beaten by... guess who?

Barça were once the final boss Arsène Wenger’s slick but fragile Gunners outfits so often failed to bypass, and it’s been a while since the pair convened with so much on the line. They last faced off in 2016.

However, Arsenal have business to attend to themselves in the quarters, as they take on a Sporting CP side buoyed by their extraordinary round of 16 comeback that brought Bodø/Glimt’s fairytale to a shuddering halt.

The Portuguese outfit were irresistible in their 5–0 second leg victory, reaching the quarterfinals for just the second time. Should they stun the tournament favorites, they’ll take on Barcelona for the first time in a knockout setting since the second round of the 1986–87 UEFA Cup.

Potential Opponent Head-to-Head Record With Barcelona Arsenal P9 W1 D2 L6 Sporting CP P6 W1 D0 L5

Barcelona’s Potential Champions League Final Opponents

There has never been a Clásico Champions League final. | Alex Pantling/UEFA/Getty Images

Barcelona’s path to the final in Budapest looks tricky, yet there’s a distinct lack of European silverware on their side of the draw. In fact, all of their potential knockout stage opponents, as well as those they’ve already met and will meet, have a combined zero Champions League trophies.

All the shiny pots and pans are stationed on the opposite side, but that does mean a heavyweight awaits Barça in the final.

We’ve seen plenty of Clásicos play out with silverware on the line, but never before have Barcelona and Real Madrid collided in club soccer’s grandest affair. The 15-time winners looked vulnerable heading into their duel with Manchester City, but a 5–1 aggregate triumph served as a reminder of their inevitability in this competition.

Three domestic champions, one of which will be dethroned by the time the final rolls around, are the alternatives. Barça have a wretched record against Bayern Munich, with memories of 2020 still painfully fresh, while Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, most notably in the 2019 semifinals, have each enjoyed their fair share of success against the Blaugrana.

Potential Opponents Head-to-Head Record With Barcelona Real Madrid P263 W105 D52 L106 PSG P16 W6 D4 L6 Bayern Munich P16 W11 D2 L3 Liverpool P10 W4 D3 L3

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