Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Atalanta: Champions League
Having already secured a spot in the round of 16, Barcelona host Atalanta hoping to challenge for the top spot of the Champions League league phase.
The Blaugrana overcame a hiccup in matchweek 1 with their defeat vs. Monaco and have gone on to win every game in the league phase since. They now sit second in the table and are looking to finish the league phase amongst the top two in the standings, still with a slight chance of overtaking Liverpool for the top spot.
Atalanta are aiming to finish in the top eight themselves. Currently third in Serie A, Gian Piero Gasperini's men are seventh in the league phase and only a win will ensure they avoid a playoff round and secure direct qualification to the round of 16. However, Atalanta will be without the dangerous Ademola Lookman against Barça.
Hansi Flick will likely trot out a similar team to the one that beat Benfica a week ago in one of the most thrilling matches of the season. Barcelona don't have the depth of other big teams in Europe, but their starting lineup is good enough to beat anybody.
Here's how Barcelona could line up vs. Atalanta for their final game of the Champions League league phase.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Atalanta (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—Despite a couple of mistakes in recent games, Szczęsny appears to have leapfrogged Iñaki Peña for the starting role.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé is a secure defender who has become an attacking threat of late.
CB: Ronald Araújo—Araújo will be fresh after Flick opted to keep him out of last weekend's match vs. Valencia.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cubarsí has become a dangerous outlet from the backline with his pinpoint accurate long-balls to free up runners behind the opposition's back line.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde has gone under the radar for much of the season, but he's a key piece in Flick's system.
CM: Marc Casadó—Casadó will once again anchor the Blaugrana midfield.
CM: Pedri—Pedri will return to the lineup after an illness kept him out against Valencia.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal already has eight goal involvements this month.
AM: Gavi—Gavi will occupy the 10 spot as Dani Olmo remains sidelined through injury.
LW: Raphinha—The Brazilian is second only to Robert Lewandowski in the Champions League Golden boot race.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—The Polish striker has four braces in the Champions League this season.