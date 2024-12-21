Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: La Liga
The highlight fixture of the weekend in La Liga is a clash between the top two teams in the standings: Barcelona welcomes Atlético Madrid to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.
Barcelona's recent domestic struggles have seen them squander a nine point lead atop the table. Now, equal on points with Diego Simeone's side, the game could have serious title race ramifications as Barcelona eclipses the halfway point of the campaign.
Simeone has achieved plenty in his time with Atlético; however, something that still evades him is being able to defeat Barcelona in La Liga at their home stadium, a feat Los Colchoneros haven't been able to achieve since 2006.
Barcelona have just one win in their last six league games and have lost their last two home matches against teams in the bottom half of the table. They now welcome a side that's on an 11 game winning streak in all competitions. Hansi Flick's side must return to form or else they'll relinquish the league lead to end the year.
Lamine Yamal's absence will have Flick thinking long and hard about his replacement. Barcelona have barely altered their starting lineup all month and given this is the last game before a 14 day break, Flick might be tempted to squeeze the most out of his regular starters to close out the year.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup vs. Atlético Madrid on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid (4-2-3-1)
GK: Iñaki Peña—Peña will be between the sticks looking for his first La Liga clean sheet since El Clásico in October.
RB: Jules Koundé—The France international has been caught out trying to play people offside recently and must be more disciplined against Atlético.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cubarsí will return to the lineup after making way for Eric García last time out.
CB: Íñigo Martínez—Martínez leads all Barça players in minutes played this season.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde's abillity to cover ground on the left flank is invaluable for Flick's system.
CM: Marc Casadó—Casadó will anchor the midfield. He's in for a battle against Rodrigo de Paul.
CM: Pedri—Pedri's been one of Barcelona's best players of the season and will hope to make his mark in this pivotal game.
RW: Raphinha—Given Yamal's absence, Raphinha will move to the right wing looking to cut inside to his preferred left foot.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo's ability to operate and pick out passes in tight spaces might be the key to unlocking a stout Atleti defense.
LW: Ferran Torres—Torres has been utilized mainly as a striker but he'll replace Yamal in the lineup looking for his fifth goal in as many matches.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—The Polish striker is in a funk and has missed clear chances recently. He'll look for his third league goal since the start of November.