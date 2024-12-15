Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Leganes: La Liga
After just one win in La Liga in the team's last five games, Barcelona hope to right the ship when they host Leganes, looking to remain atop the standings.
Coming off a 3–2 victory in the UEFA Champions League against Borussia Dortmund that secured qualification to the next round, the Catalans are now obliged to return to form in the league. Leganes offer the perfect opportunity to do that, as they currently sit 17th in the table. However, Barcelona have already dropped points against three teams in the bottom half of the standings.
Hansi Flick will serve the first of a two match suspension following the red card he saw in the 2–2 draw against Real Betis a week ago. However, the German's absence from the sidelines can't be a reason for Barça not to win their first league game at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys since Nov. 3.
Some key Barcelona players are beginning to show signs of exhaustion after being heavily utilized in the first three months of the season. It'll be interesting to see if there's any big rotations given there's only been one change in Barcelona's last three starting lineups in all competitions. Ronald Araújo could see his first minutes of the campaign in a Barcelona defense that's let up eight goals in their five game La Liga skid.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup against Leganes on Sunday, Dec. 15.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Leganes (4-2-3-1)
GK: Iñaki Peña—Peña saved a point for Barcelona against Betis and he'll be looking for his first clean sheet in five games.
RB: Jules Koundé—The France international has been shaky in La Liga lately, often losing the man he's marking and setting up chances for the opposition.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—The young defender had a tough night in Dortmund but has otherwise been excellent in the heart of Barcelona's defense.
CB: Íñigo Martínez—Martínez was visibly frustrated at the result against Betis and he'll be keen on a solid defensive performance to get back to winning ways.
LB: Alejandro Baldé—After a very strong start of the season, Baldé has dropped his level a bit lately, but he remains by far the best option in Barça's left side of defense.
CM: Marc Casadó—Casadó maintains his spot in the XI as he continues his brilliant break out season.
CM: Gavi—Gavi will replace Pedri in the lineup giving him a much needed break
RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal has three assists in three starts since he returned from injury. He continues to play like one of the world's best.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo got his first Barcelona assist in the win against Dortmund and will look to create even more damage against Leganes.
LW: Ferran Torres—Raphinha limped off against Dortmund in what Flick described as mostly exhaustion. Torres will replace the Brazilian on the wing after scoring four goals in his last three Barça appearances.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—The Polish striker will look for his 17th league goal of the season to extend his lead in the golden boot race.