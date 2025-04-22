Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Mallorca: La Liga
Barcelona's busy end of season schedule continues as they host Mallorca on Apr. 22, looking to continue their La Liga title charge.
The Catalans pulled off a massive late-comeback to defeat Celta Vigo last time out. The importance of Barcelona's thrilling victory only grew after Real Madrid pulled off a late win of their own a day later, meaning Barça's lead atop the La Liga standings remains at four points with only six games to go.
Mallorca are fighting for the European places and will be keen on taking points from their visit to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. However, Barcelona have won every meeting against Mallorca in La Liga since 2010.
Hansi Flick will be forced to find a suitable replacement for the injury to La Liga's leading goalscorer, Robert Lewandowski. Ferran Torres appears poised to start but Dani Olmo, who made his return from injury last week, could also be deployed as a false nine.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup vs. Mallorca.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Mallorca (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—Marc-André ter Stegen is nearing full fitness but it will be hard for him to take Szczęsny's spot in the lineup for the climax of the season.
RB: Jules Koundé— Koundé will keep his place in the lineup covering the right flank.
CB: Ronald Araújo— Araújo returns to the lineup and will wear the captain's armband.
CB: Eric García— With the Copa Del Rey final vs. Real Madrid approaching fast, Flick might opt to rest his starting center backs vs. Mallorca, earning García the start.
LB: Gerard Martín— Martín continues to cover for the injured Alejandro Baldé.
CM: Frenkie de Jong— The Dutchman is thriving at recovering the ball and carrying it up the pitch, linking up with the attacking line.
CM: Pedri— Pedri compliments De Jong perfectly; the pairing offers the perfect balance to dominate games from midfield.
RW: Lamine Yamal— Though his league numbers have dipped in the second half of the season, Yamal continues to be Barcelona's most dangerous playmaker.
AM: Gavi— Gavi gets the nod to start so Fermín López and Dani Olmo are fresh for the final vs. Real Madrid on Saturday.
LW: Raphinha— Raphinha just became the first Barcelona player to eclipse 50 goal contributions in a season in almost a decade.
ST: Ferran Torres— The former Manchester City man will replace Lewandowski in the XI. Despite just 10 league starts, Ferran has as many goals in La Liga this season .