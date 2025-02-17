Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano: La Liga
Barcelona welcome Rayo Vallecano to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Monday, Feb. 17, to close out matchweek 24 in La Liga.
The Catalans are flying high having scored 19 goals in their last five games in all competitions. The strong form displayed since the turn of the year has seen Barcelona cut the gap to La Liga leaders Real Madrid to just two points, and sit only one back of second place Atlético Madrid.
La Liga's three-horse title race is the tightest across Europe's top five leagues and could very well go down to the wire, making every point matter that much more. Hansi Flick's men will do well not to underestimate a Rayo Vallecano side that's currently in the European places in La Liga.
Ronald Araújo will likely miss out on the contest after coming off injured in the first half last time out against Sevilla. The good news is Barcelona confirmed their captain won't be sidelined for long. Fermín López will serve his one game suspension after seeing a red card in his eventful cameo vs. Sevilla.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—The Polish goalkeeper continues to get better with every passing game after over six months of inactivity.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé's development as a right back under Flick is an underrated bright spot for Barcelona this term.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—The 18-year-old has featured in every single La Liga game this season for Barça.
CB: Íñigo Martínez—With Martínez back healthy, Barcelona will deploy the center back partnership that featured for the majority of the first half of the campaign.
LB: Alejandro Balde—With Raphinha having the freedom to drift centrally, Balde has the speed and quality to make deep runs and play in dangerous on the left wing.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—The Dutchman has looked sharp in recent games and could be starting to chip away at Marc Casadó's playing time.
CM: Pedri—Pedri has been one of the best midfielders on the planet since the start of the season.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Though he's continued to be a menace on the right wing, Yamal will hope to score his first goal in La Liga since El Clásico in late October.
AM: Gavi—Gavi's tireless pressing out of possession is key to Flick's system.
RW: Raphinha—Raphinha will look for his 20th goal involvement in La Liga this season.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—The leader of La Liga's golden boot race will hope to score for a fourth consecutive league game.