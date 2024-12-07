Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Betis: La Liga
Barcelona looks to extend its lead atop La Liga when it visits the Estadio Benito Villamarín to play Real Betis.
After just one domestic victory in November that saw the Blaugrana lead shrink, Barcelona returned to winning ways with a convincing 5–1 victory midweek against Mallorca. Real Madrid's loss vs. Athletic Bilbao now have Hansi Flick's men four points clear in first place as we approach the midway point of the season.
Betis comes into the match in the midst of a four game La Liga winless streak that's seen it fall to 10th in the table after a promising start to the season. The matchup's recent history heavily favors the Catalans. Barcelona has won the last four games against Betis, outscoring the Sevilla based team 15–3.
Flick's side continues to get healthier after it resembled a hospital early in the season. Ferran Torres returned midweek and scored the opener against Mallorca and center back Ronald Araújo is getting closer to a return. Nevertheless, a lineup made up of usual starters is expected for this match, as Barcelona aims to string together a new domestic winning streak.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup against Real Betis on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Betis (4-2-3-1)
GK: Iñaki Peña—Peña will be between the sticks as he continues to make Wojciech Szczęsny wait to make his Barcelona debut.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé rebounded against Mallorca after a couple of shaky performances in La Liga. The Frenchman's presence remains invaluable for Flick's side.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cubarsí will be keen on containing former Barcelona man, Vitor Roque, who will be thirsty to score after he was rarely used in his semester long stint with the Catalans.
CB: Íñigo Martínez—Martínez will have to ensure Barcelona is more disciplined setting its offside trap.
LB: Alejandro Baldé—Given his talent and lack of comparable options available at that position, Baldé's presence in the lineup is of significant importance.
CM: Marc Casadó—Casadó returned to the lineup after serving a one game suspension once again demonstrating why he's become essentially untouchable in Flick's XI.
CM: Pedri—The former Golden Boy winner continues to put up world class performances consistently. He's back to playing like one of the best midfielders on the planet.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Barcelona has yet to lose this season in La Liga when Yamal starts. Contrastingly, the Catalans have dropped points in every league game he's been missing from the starting XI.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo will make consecutive starts in La Liga for the first time since he suffered an injury back in September.
RW: Raphinha—The Brazilian has 17 G+A in 16 league appearances this season. Raphinha is flying under Flick, all whilst wearing the captain's armband.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—Lewandowski was left out of the lineup for the first time this season against Mallorca. Fully rested, the Polish striker aims to extend his commanding lead atop the golden boot race.