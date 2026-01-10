Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid: Yamal Returns for Clasico Showdown
Barcelona are just one win away from defending their Spanish Super Cup crown, but standing in their way Sunday night are arch rivals Real Madrid.
For all their defensive woes at the start of the season, the Catalans have once again become the dominant side that lifted a domestic treble in 2024–25. Hansi Flick’s men have strung together nine victories in a row across all competitions and currently sit atop the La Liga standings with a four-point gap to Los Blancos.
The club’s most recent triumph came in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals, where Raphinha led his team to a 5–0 rout over Athletic Club. Even more impressive than the scoreline is the fact that Lamine Yamal only played 18 minutes, much to the dismay of the crowd in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The Spain international is expected to regain his place in Barcelona’s XI for the all-important Clásico, leaving just the injured Gavi, Marc-André ter Stegen and Andreas Christensen unavailable to Flick come Sunday’s bout.
Here’s how Barcelona could line up against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1)
GK: Joan García—García comes into the fixture off the back of four consecutive clean sheets, a streak that will only be upheld with a mighty performance by the Spaniard between the posts.
RB: Jules Kounde—The battle between Kounde and Vinicius Junior is always one that entertains, and the Frenchman has come out on top in recent matchups.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Despite an uptick in his form over the last few weeks, Cubarsí will hope he does not have to face Kylian Mbappé when the opening whistle sounds at Alinma Bank Stadium.
CB: Eric García—The 25-year-old is in line to make his 18th consecutive start as Flick continues to put his trust in the versatile Spaniard.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde has one of the hardest jobs on the pitch come Sunday—stopping Rodrygo, who comes into the final with six goal contributions in his last five starts.
DM: Pedri—The key to the Catalans’ success on Sunday lies with Pedri. The Spaniard’s clinical passing and ability to find spaces that seemingly don’t exist could leave Real Madrid chasing shadows.
DM: Frenkie de Jong—De Jong’s quality in transition makes him a threat every time he gets on the ball, one Real Madrid have struggled to contain in the past.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Expect the teenage sensation to return to Flick’s XI after only coming off the bench on Wednesday. Yamal will be eager to make up for his lackluster Clásico performance back in October.
AM: Fermín López—Three goal contributions in the semifinals should secure Fermín’s place as Barcelona’s No. 10, keeping Dani Olmo on the bench.
LW: Raphinha—The time for experimenting is over. Raphinha ought to retain his preferred position on the left, where he bagged a brace against Athletic Club. Marcus Rashford loses out on the chance to start in back-to-back Clásicos.
ST: Ferran Torres—With just one goal in his last five appearances, Torres would typically make way for Robert Lewandowski. Except the Poland international was an unused substitute in the semifinals as speculation surrounds his future at the club.