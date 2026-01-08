‘Next Season’—Hansi Flick Makes Head-Turning Robert Lewandowski Transfer Admission
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick revealed he “doesn’t know” where Robert Lewandowski will play next season, as the club has yet to make an official decision on the forward’s future.
After leading the line in Catalonia for three seasons, Lewandowski suddenly finds himself second fiddle to Ferran Torres. The 37-year-old no longer logs regular minutes for the defending Spanish champions, most often limited to brief cameos in already-decided matches.
Lewandowski, whose contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the season, did not even come off the bench in the team’s 5–0 thrashing of Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals. Ending the night as an unused substitute brought even more attention to the Poland international’s future.
“I don’t know where Robert Lewandowski will be next season. I’m really happy with him, but I am honest too. I spoke with him,” Flick admitted following Wednesday’s win in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
“We’ll see what happens and we’ll decide at the end of the season.”
Barcelona Busier Than Expected in January Transfer Window
Despite the question marks surrounding Lewandowski’s future, the striker is not expected to seek a move during the winter transfer window, especially now that Barcelona have a four-point lead atop the La Liga standings.
Still, Flick’s side is making moves this January despite the financial hardships still plaguing the Spanish giants. Sporting director Deco confirmed the club is “finalizing the process” to bring versatile defender João Cancelo back on loan in a deal worth up to €5 million ($5.8 million).
Barcelona also face a Marc-André ter Stegen decision. The 33-year-old is eyeing a move after falling behind Joan García and Wojciech Szczęsny in Flick’s goalkeeping hierarchy.
A recent injury scare thought to put any potential move for the German in jeopardy, but Deco insisted the captain is “fine,” though he would not divulge any information on Ter Stegen’s future.
Fellow Catalan club Girona is reportedly interested in signing him, keen to log regular minutes in the build up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 17th-place side would need Barcelona to cover much of Ter Stegen’s €15 million ($17.6 million) salary, though, if the loan deal were to materialize.