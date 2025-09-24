Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Oviedo: Flick Forced to Work Around Injuries
Barcelona’s next test in La Liga is a trip west to visit the newly promoted Real Oviedo on Thursday night.
It’ll be the first meeting between the two sides since the spring of 2001 and Barcelona will hope to avenge the defeat they suffered on that day. Coming off a 3–0 dismantling of Getafe over the weekend, chances are Barcelona are able to find success against a team that’s currently 17th.
Barcelona are beginning to fire on all cylinders after an unimpressive start to 2025–26. Hansi Flick’s men have won three games in a row since the September international break, scoring a combined 11 goals while looking like the side that dominated Spanish soccer a season ago.
But Flick is currently having to deal with a myriad of injuries. Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde remained sidelined since the draw against Rayo Vallecano at the end of August. Fermín López picked up an injury last time out and will be unavailable. Finally, the club received news this week that Gavi will miss up to five months after undergoing knee surgery.
Here’s how Barcelona could line up in their visit to Real Oviedo on Sept. 25.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Oviedo (4-2-3-1)
GK: Joan García—The summer recruit has been excellent and will look to earn his fourth clean sheet in La Liga.
RB: Jules Koundé—The Frenchman continues to be his solid self, tenacious in defense, an outlet in possession and constantly overlapping down the right wing in attack.
CB: Eric García—Flick seems to favor Eric García over Ronald Araújo in the heart of defense. The versatile Spaniard has been in fine form and has already featured in every defensive position to start the term.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cubarsí had a night off last time out and will return to his usual spot in defense. Since the departure of Iñigo Martínez, Cubarsí has become the first choice left center back.
LB: Gerard Martín—Martín has more than held his own covering for the injured Balde.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—The Dutchman is playing his best since joining Barcelona, creating a formidable partnership with Pedri.
CM: Pedri—Barcelona’s tempo-setter will start alongside De Jong as the architect of the team’s possessions. If Barça get a commanding lead in the second half, Pedri will likely be substituted to get some rest.
RW: Raphinha—In Yamal’s absence Raphinha will continue to play on the right wing. The Brazilian already has five goal involvements in La Liga this term.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo bagged a goal and an assist last time out. Fermín’s injury could see Olmo’s minutes surge in the coming weeks.
LW: Marcus Rashford—After a relatively quiet start to his Barcelona career, Rashford has three goal involvements in his last three games, including his brace against Newcastle United in the Champions League.
ST: Ferran Torres—It’s been a dream start to the campaign for Torres with four goals in La Liga already. His strong performances have got him eating into Robert Lewandowski’s minutes.