Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Sevilla: Lewandowski to Benefit From Yamal Injury
Barcelona visit the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Sunday to battle Sevilla in their last match before the October international break.
Real Madrid’s heavy 5–2 defeat against rivals Atlético Madrid, combined with Barcelona’s victory over Real Sociedad, saw Hansi Flick’s men overtake Los Blancos atop the La Liga standings.
However, Paris Saint-Germain handed Barcelona their first defeat of the season last time out in the Champions League. The Catalans were vastly outplayed by an undermanned PSG side that exposed weaknesses Flick must address quickly.
Injuries continue to give Flick a headache, with Lamine Yamal once again unavailable after aggravating his recent groin injury. A number of Barça players were visibly exhausted in the defeat against PSG, so more rotations are expected against Sevilla.
Regardless of who’s on the pitch, Barcelona are still expected to come away with their eight consecutive win against Sevilla, anything other than that would be considered a disappointment.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Sevilla (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—Sczęsny will aim to continue his undefeated record in La Liga as he continues to deputize for the injured Joan García.
RB: Jules Koundé—Eric García exited the match against PSG limping and although it might not be anything major, he could do with some rest. Jules Koundé will keep his place in the lineup at right back.
CB: Ronald Araújo—The Uruguay international will captain Barcelona and has been much better of late, despite appearing to be behind García on Flick’s depth chart.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cubarsí will hope for a better, more organized performance alongside Araújo after a poor defensive performance against PSG.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Gerard Martín has been solid in Balde’s absence, but with the latter back to full health, Barcelona will receive a much needed boost.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—The Dutchman was rested last weekend against Real Sociedad but won’t be given the same treatment against Sevilla, especially with his usual midfield partner being a top candidate to get a breather.
CM: Marc Casadó—Pedri looked completely spent in the second half against PSG having started every game of the season so far. Casadó will enter the XI to partner De Jong.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo’s had a tough start to his sophomore season in Barcelona. The Spaniard will get the nod but Fermín López’s return after the international break could jeopardize his role in the coming weeks.
RW: Roony Bardghji—The summer recruit flashed against Real Sociedad and should get the nod to make consecutive league starts in the aftermath of Yamal’s injury. Bardghji is still looking for his first goal involvement in Blaugrana colors.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—The veteran’s role has been diminished early in the season, but he still has four goals in Barça’s last four La Liga games.
LW: Ferran Torres—The versatile attacker leads Barcelona with five goals this season and continues to make the most of his opportunities. With Marcus Rashford another candidate to start on the bench, Torres could potentially be deployed on the wing against Sevilla.