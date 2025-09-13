Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Valencia: Cubarsi Returns, Yamal Out Injured
Barcelona play their first home match of the La Liga campaign on Sunday when they’re visited by Valencia.
La Blaugrana’s delayed return to Camp Nou means that the 6,000-seater Johan Cruyff Stadium must suffice for their opening home fixture, with the venue setting an unwanted attendance record in the process.
Hansi Flick will be far more concerned about what he witnesses on the pitch this weekend following the underwhelming 1–1 draw with Rayo Vallecano last time out. It was a rare off day for the Catalan giants, who will be eager to secure all three points against one of their favorite opponents this time around.
Barça have won their last four battles with Los Che, scoring an astounding 18 goals in the process., but must do without Lamine Yamal here.
Here’s how Flick’s side could line up.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Valencia (4-2-3-1)
GK: Joan García—The summer recruit produced an excellent display against Rayo before the international break, making five saves to ensure that Barça walked away from the capital with at least a point.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé was busy with France over the international period, featuring significantly in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with Ukraine and Iceland. He could be a touch fatigued on Sunday.
CB: Ronald Araújo—Flick selected a new centre back pairing against Rayo but should revert to his preferred duo on Sunday, with Araújo returning having started the opening two matches of the term.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—The youngster was also an unused substitute in Madrid before the break and will be restored to the lineup against a Valencia team who fired three past Getafe most recently.
LB: Gerard Martín—An injury to Alejandro Balde opens the door for Martín to earn a start. With Barça’s first-choice left back likely missing until October, his deputy will have the chance to impress Flick.
DM: Marc Casadó—Frenkie de Jong and Gavi are absent in the midfield, with Casadó coming into the team on Sunday. The youngster, who was linked with a summer exit, has been used sparingly by Flick this term.
DM: Pedri—Pedri was undoubtedly one of La Blaugrana’s stronger performers in the draw with Rayo, attempting to dictate the tempo with his usual class and grace. Flick will expect another influential display.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo should be fresh this weekend after a quiet international period with Spain. The attacking midfielder hasn’t managed a full 90 minutes since mid-January.
RW: Raphinha—After a goal and assist in Barça’s opening two La Liga matches, the Brazilian wasn’t at the races against Rayo. Flick will expect significant improvement from the Brazilian, who has just made the lengthy trip back from South America.
ST: Ferran Torres—Torres has started all three league matches ahead of Robert Lewandowski, scoring twice already. He’s expected to lead the line against his former club at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.
LW: Marcus Rashford—Stepping into the shoes of the injured Lamine Yamal is an unenviable task for Rashford, but could be the kind of challenge he needs to ignite his Barcelona career. A shift to the right for Raphinha could open up the left flank for a burst of the 27-year-old’s pace.