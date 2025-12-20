Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal: Major Absence for La Liga Leaders
Barcelona end their calendar year with a tricky-looking trip to Villarreal—a game that could have massive La Liga title ramifications.
Hansi Flick’s side have returned to form and aim to finish the year with their eighth consecutive La Liga victory. Barcelona clinched their place in the Copa del Rey round of 16 with a midweek win over. Guadalajara and dispatched Osasuna last weekend to maintain their perfect record at the refurbished Camp Nou.
But a visit to the Estadio de la Cerámica against a similarly in-form Villarreal will be a tough task. To make matters worse, Pedri is dealing with a calf issue that saw him miss training on Friday, and Flick has confirmed he won’t participate in the game.
His absence is a big blow for Flick, but the Catalans know a win would be a huge morale boost—and body blow to Real Madrid—heading into 2026.
Here’s how Barcelona could line up.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Osasuna (4-2-3-1)
GK: Joan García—Despite missing over a month through injury, García has just two fewer clean sheets than Luiz Junior, Marko Dmitrovic and Thibaut Courtois (7).
RB: Jules Koundé—The Frenchman has upped his game in his two most recent starts and will be a threat down the right flank.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—In midweek, Cubarsí became the second youngest player in Barcelona history to reach 100 appearances for the club. He’ll quickly follow that milestone with appearance number 101.
CB: Gerard Martín—Barcelona have won every game since Martín’s coming of age in the heart of defense. Now an undisputed starter now, he’ll be tasked with containing the dangerous Ayoze Pérez.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Another player who has shown significant improvement over the past month. Balde’s tireless spirit is crucial to Barça’s success and he’ll be in for a tasty fight against Canada international Tajo Buchanan.
CM: Eric García—Flick has found in García the perfect midfield anchor. The natural defender is a duel-winning machine in midfield and, aware of his creative limitations, he keeps out of trouble by simply passing to more attacking-minded players.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—Pedri’s injury means the door is open for De Jong to get his first La Liga start in over a month.
AM: Fermín López—These are the games where López must step-up and assert himself as Barcelona’s best option in the No.10 role. He’s shown himself to be capable multiple times, but consistency—or a lack of—remains his biggest flaw.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal hasn’t gone consecutive games without a goal contribution in La Liga this term. After failing to make an impact against Osasuna, the teenager will be hungry to be a difference-maker here.
ST: Ferran Torres—The constant runs in behind, energetic pressing and recent quality in front of goal should see Torres get the nod over Robert Lewandowski.
LW: Raphinha—The Brazilian was the hero against Osasuna and after getting the night-off in Guadalajara, he’ll return to the lineup motivated to impress after getting snubbed from the Best FIFA Men’s 11.