‘Opportunistic’—Barcelona President Slammed Over Controversial Election Date

Barcelona have confirmed their next presidential elections will be held on March 15, much to the frustration of a number of candidates looking to replace Joan Laporta.

As the club is owned by its members, Barcelona hold presidential elections every five years to give fans the chance to dictate the direction of the team. Laporta, elected back in 2021, had to call an election before the end of June.

Rather than wait until the end of the campaign, Laporta has gone early. Barcelona confirmed the next elections will be held on March 15, coinciding with the home fixture against Sevilla at Camp Nou.

Laporta has justified his decision by insisting Barcelona should know the identity of its president well before the summer transfer window, giving them enough time to decide their strategy and affords players full knowledge of the direction of the club.

However, those running against Laporta have argued his intentions are by no means pure.

Laporta Slammed for Early Elections Call

Opponents believe Laporta is trying to capitalize on the Super Cup win. | Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

“We had already planned that Laporta was going to take advantage of any opportunistic moment to call the elections,” presedential candidate Marc Ciria told SPORT. “We understand that the statutes provided for it, but the normal thing was to do it with the season over and with the different teams fighting for the titles not seen in this noise.”

It is alleged that Laporta has simply opted to call the elections at a time in which fan sentiment towards him is positive. Hansi Flick’s side sit top of La Liga and recently beat Real Madrid to the Super Cup, and the argument is that the team’s current success could distort the feelings of those voting.

“It is obvious that these elections are called when it suits Laporta,” another precandidate, Victor Font, reflected. “He doesn’t care about holding elections in the middle of a Champions League tie.

“But we were already expecting it, we are not surprised. We are prepared. These are very important elections for the future of Barça. The time begins to return Barça to the members.

“Of course, if March 15 finally coincides with a match against Sevilla, we demand that on that day the match be exclusively for members and that tickets are at the minimum cost. Participation must be encouraged and those who do not have season tickets cannot be discriminated against.”

Xavier Vilajoana, also planning to run against Laporta, added: “My team and I have been working for some time now, so we’re ready when the time comes.

“I would like the elections to be as participatory as possible, so that members can hear and compare as many proposals as possible, and so that the club provides every opportunity for members to have all the information they need to decide and choose the person they consider the best president for Barça.”

