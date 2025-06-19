Barcelona President Teases New ‘Exciting’ Signing
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has Blaugrana fans beaming with hope thanks to his comments regarding an exciting transfer that's to arrive to the club in the near future.
Laporta took the stage in front of Barça's senate for an ordinary end of season meeting in which he touched on a variety of subjects, including the club's imminent return to Camp Nou in the fall. But what has fans most excited were his comments on the team's plans during the summer transfer market.
Joan García's transfer was described as "imminent" by Laporta and the club have since made the arrival of the 24-year-old goalkeeper official. However, Laporta didn't stop there, previewing another important incoming signing that's still to come.
"It's very satisfying because we've had to work really hard during this time of economic recovery," Laporta said regarding the club's recent financial struggles. "We had a lot of obstacles but we did it. We can sign players normally now and we'll stop being intervened by La Liga. We're close to making a new signing [García] and we'll be able to make another signing that we're very excited about."
Less than a day after Laporta made these comments, reports surfaced that Barcelona have agreed on personal terms with Lamine Yamal's wing partner in Spain's national team: Nico Williams.
The talented left winger reportedly made his wishes to join Barcelona abundantly clear to his Spain teammates that played alongside him in the recent UEFA Nations League action. Despite the interest of other big clubs across the continent, Williams wants to join the Catalan giants, even if it takes reducing his salary.
Laporta admitted that over the past year, Barcelona's wage bill was reduced by 22%, aiding the team's financial recovery.
Other targets such as Luis Díaz and Marcus Rashford have been floating around Barcelona's orbit in recent weeks, but it's looking like Williams has emerged as the favorite to land at Barça.
With personal terms agreed, Barcelona don't have to negotiate with Athletic Club, all that's left for the Catalans to do is work on having the capacity to trigger Williams' €58 million ($66.7 million) release clause. If they manage to do so, then Laporta's comments couldn't have been more truthful.