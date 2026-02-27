Barcelona’s Route to the 2025–26 Champions League Final

Barcelona fans will be feeling pretty good after the draw for the Champions League round of 16.

Coming out on the favorable side of the bracket, Hansi Flick’s side have the chance to advance to the final without having to face up against most of Europe’s elite, giving them an excellent chance to live up to their reputation as pre-tournament favorites.

After the draw for the round of 16, here’s how Barcelona can reach the Champions League final.

Barcelona’s Round of 16 Opponents

Barcelona beat Newcastle earlier this season. | Jose Hernandez/Anadolu/Getty Images

First up for Barcelona is a meeting with Newcastle United of the Premier League in the last 16.

This is a repeat of the league phase, when Barcelona travelled to St James’ Park and walked away with a 2–1 victory thanks to perhaps the best performance of Marcus Rashford’s loan spell in La Liga. Barcelona can be confident against a Newcastle outfit lost in mid-table obscurity in the Premier League.

Barcelona’s Potential Quarterfinals Opponents

Atlético Madrid could be waiting in the quarterfinals. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

If Barcelona get through Newcastle, there could be a familiar face awaiting them in the quarterfinals. Another date with Atlético Madrid, fellow Copa del Rey semifinalists and boasting a 4–0 lead from the first leg, is a possibility.

Flick’s side would prefer a date with Tottenham Hotspur, who managed to finish fourth in the league phase but are currently fighting for their lives towards the bottom of the Premier League.

Barcelona’s Potential Semifinals Opponents

Arsenal are a major threat on this side of the bracket. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

The difficulty could ramp up in the final four, where Arsenal could be waiting. Mikel Arteta’s side finished top of the league phase with a perfect record and will back themselves to get through their own branch of the bracket.

Bayer Leverkusen are the first team standing in Arsenal’s way, while Sporting CP and Bodø/Glimt could also make it through to meet Barcelona in the semifinals.

Barcelona’s Potential Final Opponents

Barcelona will hope to avoid Bayern Munich. | Marcel Engelbrecht/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

If Barcelona make it all the way to the final, there are a number of fearsome sides who could stand in between them and the trophy.

One half of the opposite bracket includes Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Liverpool and Galatasaray, with just one of those making it to the semifinals. There, they’ll meet one of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Atalanta or Bayern Munich.

Whichever of those teams survives will advance to the finals, where they could face a Barcelona side undoubtedly blessed with the softer side of the bracket.

