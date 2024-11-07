Barcelona Sets Historic Record Eclipsing Heights of Messi, Suarez, Neymar
Barcelona's sensational goalscoring under Hansi Flick is breaking club records even Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar could not touch in their time with the Spanish giants.
Just four months into Flick's tenure at Barcelona, the Catalans look capable of scoring at least three goals every time they step onto the pitch. In fact, in Barcelona's last five matches across all competitions, the team has scored 21 goals.
Even more impressive? The opponents on the receiving end of their unstoppable attack. Barcelona fired five goals past Sevilla, four past Bayern Munich and four past Real Madrid in the span of a week. The club capped off its excellent run of form with eight combined goals against Espanyol and Crvena zvezda.
In total, Barcelona has now found the back of the net 55 times in its first 16 matches of the season across all competitions, setting a new club record. Flick's men also equaled a 64-year-old club record with its 2–5 victory over Crvena zvezda in the Champions League; for the first time since the 1959–60 season, Barcelona has scored four goals or more in three consecutive UCL fixtures.
The records confirm Barcelona's performances under Flick are more than just impressive—they are historic. So much so that even the best attacks in Barcelona's illustrious history, including the front line of Messi, Suárez and Neymar, could not achieve the same feats.
Despite the dream start under Flick, it is still early days in the La Liga and Champions League title races. For the team to truly measure up to the club's greats, it will have to produce silverware. After all, Barcelona has not lifted the UCL trophy since MSN led the team to European glory in 2015.
It is too early and too bold to claim the front line of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha could measure up to the success MSN brought to Barcelona, yet the front three has already scored 37 goals through 16 matches across all competitions. They have Barcelona nine points clear of a Real Madrid team with Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior up top.
Lewandowski, in particular, is chasing La Liga history. Messi holds the record for the most goals (50) scored in a single La Liga season for his dominance in Barcelona's 2011–12 campaign. With already 14 goals through 12 matches, the Poland international is on pace to surpass 40 goals in 2024–25. If he can manage Messi's historic feat, then a Ballon d'Or might finally be in his future.
One thing is for certain, though: Barcelona's attack is showing no signs of slowing down.