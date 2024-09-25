SI

Barcelona Signing Wojciech Szczesny Out of Retirement, per Report

The 34-year-old goalkeeper is coming out of retirement less than a month after stepping away from soccer to replace Marc-André ter Stegen.

The former Arsenal and Juventus goalkeeper is coming out of retirement to play for Barcelona.
Barcelona has signed free agent goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny on a one year contract bringing the Polish player out of retirement.

The 34-year-old former Arsenal, Juventus and Roma player announced his retirement less than a month ago. According to Fabrizio Romano, Szczęsny and Barcelona reached a deal on a one-year contract to replace the injured Marc-André ter Stegen. A medical is reportedly scheduled to take place in Spain in the coming days.

Ter Stegen suffered a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee last weekend against Villarreal in La Liga. The goalkeeper underwent successful surgery but is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season. Szczęsny likely steps in as the new starting goalkeeper with Iñaki Peña serving as backup.

The 34-year-old won two FA Cups and a Premier League Golden Glove with Arsenal, three Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia trophies with Juventus. Szczęsny made 84 appearances for the Polish national team debuting in 2009.

Szczęsny made 472 appearances combined across Serie A, the Premier League and Champions League.

