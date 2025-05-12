Barcelona Star Undecided Over New Two-Year Contract Offer
Wojciech Szczesny has confirmed he's yet to commit his future to Barcelona after coming out of retirement to play for the La Liga champions-elect.
Barca pivoted to the veteran shot-stopper after Marc-Andre ter Stegen ruptured the patella tendon in his right knee last September, with Szczesny's arrival as a free agent confirmed in October. He eventually won the starting job from Inaki Pena and has impressed in Catalonia, notching 29 appearances in all competitions.
Despite Ter Stegen recently returning from his long-term injury, Szczesny has remained Barca's number one and the club are keen to retain the services of the Pole for another two years.
The 35-year-old conceded three in Barcelona's thrilling victory in El Clasico on Sunday as they're now on the brink of regaining the La Liga title. Speaking post-match, Szczesny said he's yet to accept the contract offer presented to him by the Catalan club.
“I’m not hiding the fact that I was offered a two-year extension, but I have to decide with my family what’s best for us. I think I owe it to my family, to my wife, to make these decisions together, so I haven’t made any yet,” he told Canal+ (via Mundo Deportivo).
“Most of the decisions about my home are made by my wife, and I’m not ashamed of that at all. I usually make the football ones, but it’s a very unusual situation, as we were determined to come here for a year to try to achieve our dreams and then return to playing golf. I’ll decide in the coming weeks. There are also the logistical aspects of studies, moving, etc. For now, I’m enjoying what’s happened and not wondering whether I’ll stay here or not.”
Barcelona reportedly plan to utilise Szczesny as Ter Stegen's backup next season, with La Masia graduate Pena likely to be sold. There's interest in Espanyol's Joan Garcia, who's also wanted by Arsenal, but his arrival would relegate Szczesny to third-choice.