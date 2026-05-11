Barcelona Star Makes Unprecedented Soccer History by Winning La Liga
There was an extra slice of soccer history to celebrate after Barcelona claimed back-to-back La Liga titles, as João Cancelo became the first player to win all four of Europe’s major leagues.
Cancelo returned to Catalonia for his second spell with the Blaugrana in January, having veered away from the European limelight in favor of Saudi Arabian riches. The versatile fullback joined Al Hilal in 2024, but failed to add to his illustrious trophy cabinet out in the Middle East before Barça re-signed him.
Despite a period away from soccer’s elite, Cancelo hasn’t missed a beat for Barcelona during the second half of the season. The technically supreme defender can line up on both flanks, but has primarily been stationed down the left-hand side.
On Sunday night, Cancelo made his 13th La Liga appearance of the season and his ninth start as Barcelona clinched the title by beating Real Madrid 2–0 in El Clásico.
João Cancelo’s Trophy Cabinet
League
Club
Title-Winning Season(s)
Serie A (Italy)
Juventus
2018–19
Premier League (England)
Man City
2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23
Bundesliga (Germany)
Bayern Munich
2022–23
La Liga (Spain)
Barcelona
2025–26
How João Cancelo Made History
Cancelo has broken bread with European aristocracy for almost a decade, enjoying a myriad of high-profile loan spells scattered around lucrative permanent transfers.
He’s currently veering towards the conclusion of his second temporary stay at Barcelona, having also spent the 2023–24 season with the Blaugrana. Barça failed to retain the La Liga trophy that year and subsequently parted ways with manager Xavi Hernández. Then came Hansi Flick.
Now, Cancelo has thrust himself into quirky soccer history. An array of stars have triumphed in three of Europe’s five premier divisions, including Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Eden Hazard, but never before has a player won the continent’s four biggest leagues.
João Cancelo: The Elite Journeyman
Time
Club
League
2007–14
Benfica
Primeira Liga
2014–17
Valencia
La Liga
2017–18
Inter (loan)
Serie A
2018–19
Juventus
Serie A
2019–23
Man City
Premier League
2023
Bayern Munich (loan)
Bundesliga
2023–24
Barcelona (loan)
La Liga
2024–26
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
2026
Barcelona (loan)
La Liga
Cancelo, who won the Primeira Liga at Benfica before moving to Valencia, helped Juventus perpetuate their dominance over Serie A in 2018–19 before enjoying a mightily successful spell at Manchester City.
The Swiss Army knife of a technician eventually fell out with Pep Guardiola, but Cancelo still won three consecutive Premier League titles. He was out on loan for the second half of 2022–23, City’s treble-winning campaign, giving him the chance to scoop up a Bundesliga winners’ medal with Bayern Munich.
Barcelona’s savvy winter move opened the door for the full back to make history, with his feat only ever matched by Carlo Ancelotti (as a manager).
João Cancelo’s Barcelona Future Still Unclear
While AS believe Cancelo wants to remain in Catalonia, Barcelona are still hamstrung on the financial front and will delegate the bulk of their funds to bolstering other positions this summer.
Still, there‘s no denying the impact Cancelo has had on Flick’s team, and the German would love a compromise to be reached with Al Hilal regarding a permanent transfer.
The 31-year-old has just a year remaining on his deal in Saudi Arabia.
“Anything can happen in soccer. I’m going to keep working, and I know what I want for next season,” Cancelo said last month. “There are always options. I have a contract with Al Hilal and I’m on loan at Barça, but there are always options. Soccer can change in an instant.”
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James Cormack is a freelancer soccer writer for Sports Illustrated FC. An expert on Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, he follows Italian and German soccer, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.