Barcelona Star Makes Unprecedented Soccer History by Winning La Liga

There was an extra slice of soccer history to celebrate after Barcelona claimed back-to-back La Liga titles, as João Cancelo became the first player to win all four of Europe’s major leagues.

Cancelo returned to Catalonia for his second spell with the Blaugrana in January, having veered away from the European limelight in favor of Saudi Arabian riches. The versatile fullback joined Al Hilal in 2024, but failed to add to his illustrious trophy cabinet out in the Middle East before Barça re-signed him.

Despite a period away from soccer’s elite, Cancelo hasn’t missed a beat for Barcelona during the second half of the season. The technically supreme defender can line up on both flanks, but has primarily been stationed down the left-hand side.

On Sunday night, Cancelo made his 13th La Liga appearance of the season and his ninth start as Barcelona clinched the title by beating Real Madrid 2–0 in El Clásico.

João Cancelo’s Trophy Cabinet

League Club Title-Winning Season(s) Serie A (Italy) Juventus 2018–19 Premier League (England) Man City 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23 Bundesliga (Germany) Bayern Munich 2022–23 La Liga (Spain) Barcelona 2025–26

How João Cancelo Made History

Barcelona claimed their 30th La Liga title on Sunday night. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Cancelo has broken bread with European aristocracy for almost a decade, enjoying a myriad of high-profile loan spells scattered around lucrative permanent transfers.

He’s currently veering towards the conclusion of his second temporary stay at Barcelona, having also spent the 2023–24 season with the Blaugrana. Barça failed to retain the La Liga trophy that year and subsequently parted ways with manager Xavi Hernández. Then came Hansi Flick.

Now, Cancelo has thrust himself into quirky soccer history. An array of stars have triumphed in three of Europe’s five premier divisions, including Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Eden Hazard, but never before has a player won the continent’s four biggest leagues.

João Cancelo: The Elite Journeyman

Time Club League 2007–14 Benfica Primeira Liga 2014–17 Valencia La Liga 2017–18 Inter (loan) Serie A 2018–19 Juventus Serie A 2019–23 Man City Premier League 2023 Bayern Munich (loan) Bundesliga 2023–24 Barcelona (loan) La Liga 2024–26 Al Hilal Saudi Pro League 2026 Barcelona (loan) La Liga

Cancelo, who won the Primeira Liga at Benfica before moving to Valencia, helped Juventus perpetuate their dominance over Serie A in 2018–19 before enjoying a mightily successful spell at Manchester City.

The Swiss Army knife of a technician eventually fell out with Pep Guardiola, but Cancelo still won three consecutive Premier League titles. He was out on loan for the second half of 2022–23, City’s treble-winning campaign, giving him the chance to scoop up a Bundesliga winners’ medal with Bayern Munich.

Barcelona’s savvy winter move opened the door for the full back to make history, with his feat only ever matched by Carlo Ancelotti (as a manager).

João Cancelo’s Barcelona Future Still Unclear

Cancelo is on loan at Barça from Al Hilal. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

While AS believe Cancelo wants to remain in Catalonia, Barcelona are still hamstrung on the financial front and will delegate the bulk of their funds to bolstering other positions this summer.

Still, there‘s no denying the impact Cancelo has had on Flick’s team, and the German would love a compromise to be reached with Al Hilal regarding a permanent transfer.

The 31-year-old has just a year remaining on his deal in Saudi Arabia.

“Anything can happen in soccer. I’m going to keep working, and I know what I want for next season,” Cancelo said last month. “There are always options. I have a contract with Al Hilal and I’m on loan at Barça, but there are always options. Soccer can change in an instant.”

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC