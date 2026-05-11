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Barcelona Star Makes Unprecedented Soccer History by Winning La Liga

The elite journeyman has become the first player to win a specific quartet of titles.
James Cormack|
João Cancelo had plenty to celebrate on Sunday.
João Cancelo had plenty to celebrate on Sunday. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There was an extra slice of soccer history to celebrate after Barcelona claimed back-to-back La Liga titles, as João Cancelo became the first player to win all four of Europe’s major leagues.

Cancelo returned to Catalonia for his second spell with the Blaugrana in January, having veered away from the European limelight in favor of Saudi Arabian riches. The versatile fullback joined Al Hilal in 2024, but failed to add to his illustrious trophy cabinet out in the Middle East before Barça re-signed him.

Despite a period away from soccer’s elite, Cancelo hasn’t missed a beat for Barcelona during the second half of the season. The technically supreme defender can line up on both flanks, but has primarily been stationed down the left-hand side.

On Sunday night, Cancelo made his 13th La Liga appearance of the season and his ninth start as Barcelona clinched the title by beating Real Madrid 2–0 in El Clásico.

João Cancelo’s Trophy Cabinet

League

Club

Title-Winning Season(s)

Serie A (Italy)

Juventus

2018–19

Premier League (England)

Man City

2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23

Bundesliga (Germany)

Bayern Munich

2022–23

La Liga (Spain)

Barcelona

2025–26

How João Cancelo Made History

Barcelona La Liga trophy celebration
Barcelona claimed their 30th La Liga title on Sunday night. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Cancelo has broken bread with European aristocracy for almost a decade, enjoying a myriad of high-profile loan spells scattered around lucrative permanent transfers.

He’s currently veering towards the conclusion of his second temporary stay at Barcelona, having also spent the 2023–24 season with the Blaugrana. Barça failed to retain the La Liga trophy that year and subsequently parted ways with manager Xavi Hernández. Then came Hansi Flick.

Now, Cancelo has thrust himself into quirky soccer history. An array of stars have triumphed in three of Europe’s five premier divisions, including Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Eden Hazard, but never before has a player won the continent’s four biggest leagues.

João Cancelo: The Elite Journeyman

Time

Club

League

2007–14

Benfica

Primeira Liga

2014–17

Valencia

La Liga

2017–18

Inter (loan)

Serie A

2018–19

Juventus

Serie A

2019–23

Man City

Premier League

2023

Bayern Munich (loan)

Bundesliga

2023–24

Barcelona (loan)

La Liga

2024–26

Al Hilal

Saudi Pro League

2026

Barcelona (loan)

La Liga

Cancelo, who won the Primeira Liga at Benfica before moving to Valencia, helped Juventus perpetuate their dominance over Serie A in 2018–19 before enjoying a mightily successful spell at Manchester City.

The Swiss Army knife of a technician eventually fell out with Pep Guardiola, but Cancelo still won three consecutive Premier League titles. He was out on loan for the second half of 2022–23, City’s treble-winning campaign, giving him the chance to scoop up a Bundesliga winners’ medal with Bayern Munich.

Barcelona’s savvy winter move opened the door for the full back to make history, with his feat only ever matched by Carlo Ancelotti (as a manager).

João Cancelo’s Barcelona Future Still Unclear

João Cancelo
Cancelo is on loan at Barça from Al Hilal. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

While AS believe Cancelo wants to remain in Catalonia, Barcelona are still hamstrung on the financial front and will delegate the bulk of their funds to bolstering other positions this summer.

Still, there‘s no denying the impact Cancelo has had on Flick’s team, and the German would love a compromise to be reached with Al Hilal regarding a permanent transfer.

The 31-year-old has just a year remaining on his deal in Saudi Arabia.

“Anything can happen in soccer. I’m going to keep working, and I know what I want for next season,” Cancelo said last month. “There are always options. I have a contract with Al Hilal and I’m on loan at Barça, but there are always options. Soccer can change in an instant.”

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James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a freelancer soccer writer for Sports Illustrated FC. An expert on Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, he follows Italian and German soccer, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

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