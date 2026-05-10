Barcelona Clinch 29th La Liga Title in Dominant El Clasico

Barcelona didn’t allow any sense of jeopardy to creep in, doing the job they needed to do to secure this season’s La Liga—at the Camp Nou against Real Madrid in El Clásico.

Hansi Flick’s reigning champions needed only a point from the clash in Catalonia on Sunday and raced into a 2–0 lead through goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres in the first 18 minutes.

The 14-point lead opened up by the final result is unassailable with three matches left.

In truth, it was probably to be expected after the implosion of Real Madrid in recent days. Even a win for Los Blancos here would only have delayed the inevitable another few days. Still, the fact the decisive points came against their fiercest rivals makes it even sweeter for Barcelona.

For Hansi Flick, it’s two league titles in two seasons as Barça manager. This one marks the first time the club has retained the Spanish championship since going back-to-back in 2017–18 and 2018–19. No team other than Barcelona has repeated in Spain since Real Madrid 17 years ago.

With a 29th championship win, the Catalans are also another title closer to Real Madrid’s national record—the team from the capital leads with 36.

Most La Liga Titles—All-Time Top Five

Club Titles Most Recent Real Madrid 36 2023–24 Barcelona 29 2025–26 Atlético Madrid 11 2020–21 Athletic Club 8 1983–84 Valencia 6 2003–04

What makes this current run of La Liga dominance especially impressive is the level of achievement at a time when the club has struggled massively from a financial perspective.

Due to gross mismanagement previously, Barcelona have had to scrimp and save just to get to the start line in recent seasons. But the significant silver lining has been the re-emergence of La Masia talent feeding the first team. As many of 10 of the 23-strong squad come from the youth setup—including Dani Olmo and Eric García, who spent time elsewhere before returning as seniors. That tally doesn’t even account for Pedri arriving aged 17 and Ronald Araújo signing with Barcelona B aged 19.

La Masia has underpinned this chapter of success. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Champions League Still Eludes Barcelona

Flick’s next objective—in what is the final year on his current contract—will be to make it a three-peat in 2026–27. That would match Camp Nou legend Pep Guardiola, who oversaw three La Liga titles in a row in his first three seasons in charge of the senior team—2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11.

Where Guardiola is way out in front is Champions League titles. The Barcelona native won the European title in two out of three of those seasons, extending domestic dominance to a continental level, and the Blaugrana have only triumphed once in the Champions League since (2014–15).

Flick steered Barça to the semifinals last season, losing out to Inter over two legs, but fell one round sooner in this campaign when his team was bested by Atlético Madrid in the last eight.

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