‘Fantastic’—Barcelona Target Offers Encouragement Over Summer Transfer

Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup has confirmed he would jump at the chance to join Barcelona this summer.

With Barcelona reluctant to meet Manchester United’s demands over a permanent deal for on-loan winger Marcus Rashford, a handful of alternative targets have been identified as the La Liga giants prepare to bolster their attack.

O JOGO were first to reveal scouts from Barcelona were watching Schjelderup, with MARCA then confirming interest in the 21-year-old from the Blaugrana.

Asked about the scouting visit, Schjelderup told TV2: “I haven’t heard of that, but it would be fantastic if it’s true.”

Is Schjelderup the Right Alternative to Rashford?

Andreas Schjelderup is interested in joining Barcelona. | Valter Gouveia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Consistency has not always come easy for Rashford during his time in Barcelona—a criticism regularly aimed at the Englishman throughout his career—and president Joan Laporta has publicly suggested the club are unlikely to trigger their option to buy him permanently, which sits at around $35 million (£26 million).

There is, however, a desire to continue working with Rashford, who has reached double figures for both goals and assists across all competitions this season. Much of Barcelona’s hesitation stems from financial concerns, rather than any issues with his performances.

United, however, are not expected to budge from their demands, already believing they have accepted an incredible discount simply to get Rashford off the books. If the Red Devils do hold firm, Barcelona may need to look elsewhere.

It appears as though Schjelderup has played his way on to a list of alternatives. Long touted as a star of the future, the Norway international has flashed glimpses of superstar potential on a number of occasions this season, including a two-goal haul against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Like Rashford, however, consistency has been a concern for Schjelderup. With 12 goals and 12 assists from 79 outings with Benfica, it is clear he may not yet be ready for the bumper step-up to life at Barcelona.

Schjelderup’s contract has two years left to run, meaning Benfica will try to squeeze maximum value out of the young winger at what is their final opportunity to do so under his current terms. There are no suggestions of his price tag but Benfica, while always willing sellers, are likely to demand a significant fee. That could prove too much for Barcelona.

Mallorca’s Jan Virgili, a graduate of Barcelona’s academy, is believed to be under serious consideration alongside another familiar face, Ez Abde of Real Betis.

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