Barcelona’s jerseys will feature the logo of pop singer Olivia Rodrigo when Real Madrid visit Camp Nou for El Clásico on May 10.

As part of the sponsorship deal struck with Spotify in early 2022, Barcelona occasionally replace the brand’s logo with that of a musician for high-profile fixtures, usually their meetings with arch rivals Real Madrid.

This year, Rodrigo’s logo will sit in the center of Barcelona’s shirts for the headline game, while it will also be featured on the shirts of the women’s team four days earlier.

“Seeing OR on a Barcelona jersey for El Clásico, I don’t even know how to process that,” Rodrigo said. “It’s been so fun seeing the jersey come to life and creating a full collection with Spotify and Barça.

“On top of that, getting to perform for the fans who’ve been listening since day one, in a city like Barcelona, is going to be so special. That’s everything to me. I cannot wait to see them.”

Every Artist to Feature on Barcelona’s Jerseys

Drake was the first to feature. | Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Artist Date Drake Oct. 16, 2022 Rosalía March 1, 2023 The Rolling Stones Oct. 28, 2023 Karol G April 21, 2024 Coldplay Oct. 26. 2024 Travis Scott May 11, 2025 Ed Sheeran Oct. 26, 2025 Olivia Rodrigo May 10, 2026

The first musical superstar to take center stage on Barcelona’s shirts was Drake. It was the logo of the rapper’s clothing brand, October’s Very Own, that featured on the jerseys in October 2022, but its appearance ended in a 3–1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Rosalía was the most-streamed artist in Barcelona across 2022 and the one-year anniversary of the singer’s Motomami album was marked with a place on a Clásico jersey. There were happier memories of this one thanks to a 2–1 triumph over Los Blancos.

Later that year, the first release in 18 years from legendary group The Rolling Stones earned them a place on Barcelona’s jerseys. The Clásico debut of Lamine Yamal ultimately ended in disappointment after a 92nd-minute winner from Jude Bellingham sealed a 2–1 win for Madrid.

Bellingham was the villain again in April 2024 when Barcelona, sporting the logo of Karol G, slumped to a 3–2 defeat. The Englishman’s winner came in the 91st minute this time around.

No artist has inspired more success for Barcelona than Coldplay. Pep Guardiola famously played the group’s hit single Viva la Vida before the 2009 Champions League final and when their album Moon Music was celebrated in El Clásico in October 2024, it led to an emphatic 4–0 victory.

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack logo was given prominence in May 2025, one night after he performed for fans in the city. This was one of the wildest Clásico meetings in recent memory as Barcelona overturned an early 2–0 deficit to be leading 4–2 by half-time—enough to survive Kylian Mbappé’s second-half strike.

It was Real Madrid would would have the last laugh in October than year. Barcelona, wearing the logo of Ed Sheeran’s album Play, slumped to a 2–1 defeat in a fiery game most famously remembered for Vinicius Junior’s public outburst at then-manager Xabi Alonso as he was substituted.

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