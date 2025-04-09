Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund Predicted Lineups: Champions League Quarterfinals
Barcelona host Borussia Dortmund at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.
Hansi Flick's first season in charge has been brilliant to this point. After a trophy-less season, Barcelona could potentially win four titles in 2024-25, having already won the Spanish Super Cup, leading the La Liga title race, in the Copa Del Rey final and looking to advance past Dortmund to the Champions League semifinals.
Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, have a had a shaky season. They sit just eighth in the Bundesliga, at risk of missing out on next year's Champions League. One way they could secure their spot in the competition next season? Upsetting Barcelona and later advancing to the final for a second season in a row, only this time emerging victorious.
The Catalans defeated the Germans 3–2 when they met in the league phase back in December. Now, two iconic European clubs meet for the first time in the Champions League knockout stages.
Here's how Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund could lineup in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—Barça are still yet to lose in the four months the Polish goalkeeper has started between the sticks.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé will patrol the right flank.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—The 18-year-old will return to the lineup after serving his one-game suspension.
CB: Iñigo Martínez—The veteran center back will lead Barcelona's high defensive line.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde will look to make it back-to-back Champions League games with an assist.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—The Dutchman will wear the captain's armband and look to make an impact from the base of midfield.
CM: Pedri—Pedri has been the best midfielder in the world this season.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal had the game-winning assist when Barça beat Dortmund in December.
AM: Gavi—Gavi will take the spot of the injured Dani Olmo in the lineup.
LW: Raphinha—Raphinha leads the Champions League golden boot race with 11 goals in 10 games.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—Lewandowski will hope to punish the team where he rose to prominence over a decade ago.
Borussia Dortmund Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1)
GK: Gregor Kobel—Kobel has four clean sheets in the Champions League this season.
RB: Julian Ryerson—The Norwegian will have the tough challenge of containing Raphinha.
CB: Emre Can—The longtime midfielder has been deployed as a center back in the back-end of his career.
CB: Waldemar Anton—With Nico Schlotterbeck out injured, Anton has started Dortmund's last four games.
LB: Daniel Svensson—The January signing will have to be at his best vs. Yamal.
CM: Felix Nmecha—Nmecha will anchor the midfield.
CM: Carney Chukwuemeka—Marcel Sabitzer's injury and Pascal Gross' suspension means the Chelsea loanee could get his first Champions League start operating as a box-to-box midfielder.
RW: Karim Adeyemi—The German will hope to exploit his speed to catch Barça's defense out of position in transitions.
AM: Julian Brandt—Brandt is the brain of Borussia Dormund's attack and will look to link-up with the rest of the front line to create danger.
LW: Maximilian Beier—The 22-year-old has two goals and as many assists in Dortmund's last two games.
ST: Serhou Guirassy—Guirassy scored a brace vs. Barcelona in their last meeting and is challenging Raphinha for the golden boot.