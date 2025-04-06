SI

La Liga Title Race: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Next Five Games After Matchweek 30

There's only eight games left to decide who'll become champion of Spanish soccer.

Roberto Casillas

Barcelona lead Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.
Barcelona lead Real Madrid in the La Liga title race. / IMAGO/CordonPress

The La Liga title race continues to be one of the main storylines of the European soccer season's climax.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid have been battling for supremacy in Spanish soccer since the start of the season, with all three sides leading the standings at different points of the campaign. Now, with just eight games to go, the balance is starting to lean more and more towards Hansi Flick's side.

Real Madrid kicked-off matchweek 30 needing a win to put the pressure on Barcelona and they did the exact opposite. Their first league defeat at home vs. Valencia since 2008 gave the Catalans a golden opportunity to go six points clear at the top.

Barça couldn't take full advantage of Los Blancos' loss and had to settle for a draw vs. Real Betis, still, they extended their lead atop the standings by one point this weekend. Atlético Madrid came from behind and defeated Sevilla away with a Pablo Barrios winner in stoppage time. It's a massive result for Diego Simeone's men considering anything but a win would've essentially seen their title charge come to an end.

La Liga Standings

Place

Team

Points

Games Played

1.

Barcelona

67

30

2.

Real Madrid

63

30

3.

Atlético Madrid

60

30

Here's how the next five league games of the La Liga title contenders look like.

Barcelona's Next Five La Liga Fixtures

Barcelona
Barcelona extended their lead in the La Liga title race. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Next up for the La Liga leaders is a visit to Leganés, a relegation candidate that Barcelona will look to defeat to take revenge from a disappointing home defeat in the reverse fixture.

Barça could potentially be Champions League semifinalists when they play back-to-back home games against Celta Vigo and Mallorca. These two fixtures should see Barça collect six points to keep their lead at the top and arrive to the Copa Del Rey final vs. Real Madrid with confidence.

Flick's side will then visit last placed Real Valladolid, before the much anticipated second league El Clásico of the season. Defeating their bitter rivals at home in the league for only the second time this decade could potentially crown Barcelona as new La Liga champions.

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sat, Apr. 12: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Leganés

Sat, Apr. 19: 10:15 a.m. ET/3:15 p.m. GMT

Celta Vigo

Tues, Apr. 22: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT

Mallorca

Sun, May 4: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Real Valladolid

Sun, May 11: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Next Five La Liga Fixtures

Real Madrid
Los Blancos look to defend their La Liga crown. / IMAGO/Alberto Gardin

Real Madrid must find their form quickly. Against Valencia, Los Blancos where finally punished after weeks of lackluster performances where their individual quality kept them afloat.

Carlo Ancelotti's men will visit Alavés up next, one of the most struggling side in Spain's top-flight. They will then host Athletic Bilbao in what promises to be a very tight battle where Los Blancos must find a way to emerge victorious vs. Ernesto Valverde's men.

A trip to José Bordalas' Getafe is always an unpredictable match, but Los Blancos have done there in recent years. Celta Vigo travels to the Santiago Bernabéu where they haven't won in nearly 20 years.

If Los Blancos manage to string together wins, then they could arrive to El Clásico on May 11 with a chance to take the lead in the title race with only three games left in the season.

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sun, Apr. 13: 10:15 a.m. ET/ 3:15 p.m. GMT

Alavés

Sun, Apr. 20: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Athletic Bilbao

Wed, Apr. 23: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT

Getafe

Sun, May 4: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Celta Vigo

Sun, May 11: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Barcelona

Atletico Madrid's Next Five La Liga Fixtures

Atletico Madrid
Atlético Madrid can no longer afford to drop points or they're title chances will disappear. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Fueled from their dramatic victory, Atlético Madrid must win their next five games to stay alive in the title race. Thankfully for them, their next two fixtures are against the bottom two teams in La Liga, hosting Real Valladolid and then visiting Las Palmas.

A home Madrid derby vs. Rayo Vallecano should be three points considering Diego Simeone hasn't lost to Rayo since 2013. Then comes another trip to a side immersed in the relegation fight with a bout vs. Alavés.

By the time Atléti hosts Real Sociedad to close out their next five game run, we'll know if Los Colchoneros have a realistic chance of winning the third league title of the Simeone era, or if what once looked like a promising season will end without a single piece of silverware.

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Mon, Apr. 14: 3 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. GMT

Real Valladolid

Sat, Apr. 19: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

La Palmas

Tues, Apr. 22: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT

Rayo Vallecano

Sun, May 4: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Alavés

Sun, May 11: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Real Sociedad

