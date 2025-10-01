Barcelona vs. PSG: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The two teams many thought would meet in the 2024–25 Champions League final finally face-off, with Barcelona hosting Paris Saint-Germain in the marquee matchup of the week in Europe.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta will get his wish of facing the current European champions, as Barça look to remain undefeated this season. Hansi Flick’s side defeated Real Sociedad last time out to go top of La Liga and they kicked off their league phase campaign with a 2–1 win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park.
Luis Enrique returns to the place where he won the first of his two trebles as a manager. PSG are fresh-off defeating Auxerre in Ligue 1 and will want to replicate their away win vs. Barcelona during the 2023–24 quarterfinals, which remains Barça’s last home Champions League defeat to date.
Injuries on both teams have somewhat dampened the mood surrounding arguably the most anticipated match of the 2025–26 league phase. Nevertheless, this is still a massive clash that will see potentially the two best teams in the world battle it out for 90 minutes.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. PSG Kick-Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 1
- Kick-Off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST
- Referee: Michael Oliver
Barcelona vs. PSG Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Barcelona: 2 wins
- PSG: 2 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Barcelona 1–4 PSG (April 16, 2024) - 2023–24 Champions League quarterfinals
Current Form (All Competitions)
Barcelona
PSG
Barcelona 2–1 Real Sociedad - 9/28/25
PSG 2–0 Auxerre - 9/27/25
Real Oviedo 1–3 Barcelona - 9/25/25
Marseille 1–0 PSG - 9/22/25
Barcelona 3–0 Getafe - 9/21/25
PSG 4–0 Atalanta - 9/17/25
Newcastle United 1–2 Barcelona - 9/18/25
PSG 2–0 Lens - 9/14/25
Barcelona 6–0 Valencia - 9/14/25
Toulouse 3–6 PSG - 8/30/25
How to Watch Barcelona vs. PSG on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV / Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, DAZN USA, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
Barcelona Team News
Barcelona received a massive injury boost over the weekend with Lamine Yamal making his first appearance after recovering from a groin injury that sidelined him for a month. The two-time Kopa Trophy winner assisted Barça’s game-winner and should be good to go from the start against PSG.
Nevertheless, the Catalans will still have a number key absentees. Joan García, Raphinha, Fermín López and Gavi will miss the match, but Alejandro Balde could be reintroduced after recovering from a hamstring injury, albeit from the bench.
Marcus Rashford should continue to get the nod in attack in Raphinha’s absence, while Wojciech Szcsęsny will do the same in place of injured goalkeeper García. Flick already confirmed Dani Olmo will be deployed as the most advanced midfielder and Gerard Martín will make his sixth consecutive start in Balde’s usual spot.
The biggest question-mark will revolve around who leads the line for Barcelona. Robert Lewandowski’s pedigree could give him the edge, but Ferran Torres will be itching to make an impact.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. PSG
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. PSG (4-2-3-1): Szczęsny; Koundé, García, Cubarsí, Martín; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski.
PSG Team News
The reigning champions are also riddled with injuries and will be without 2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and Champions League final brace scorer Désiré Doué.
Captain Marquinhos is sidelined and so is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has not travelled with PSG’s squad after picking up an injury at the weekend. João Neves, Fabián Ruíz and Vitinha have made the trip, and supporters will be hopeful the quality trio are all fit to start.
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-3-3): Chevalier; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruíz; Lee, Ramos, Barcola.
Barcelona vs. PSG Score Prediction
Injuries have robbed supporters of the chance to see these two teams at their absolute best, but it should still be a heavyweight clash between two of the continent’s top teams.
Wojciech Szczęsny and Lucas Chevalier will expect to be busy in goal, though the absence of Dembéle, Doué and Kvaratskhelia, coupled with the return of Yamal for Barcelona, should tilt the scales in favor of the home side.
With Vitinha pulling the strings in midfield, PSG will still be a huge threat to Barcelona, and it would be surprise if both teams didn’t find the net at least once. It would be strange to overlook the hosts, however, because of the scale of PSG’s injuries, and they should outscore the holders en route to another three points.