Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Four Key Battles That Could Decide El Clasico

Monday night brings the Ballon d’Or, with the gala ceremony for soccer’s most coveted individual prize taking place in London on Oct. 26.

The real show, though, will be at Camp Nou the day before, where a fifth of all nominees for the main award—as well as pair of Kopa Trophy nominees and two for the Yashin Trophy—will take to the field for the first Clásico of 2026–27.

Sunday’s showdown promises to be quite the spectacle, with the seemingly unstoppable force that is Barcelona intent on breaking records for the most consecutive wins to start the season, while driving a stake into the heart of José Mourinho right before Halloween.

Madrid, meanwhile, need a statement performance to convince the world (and themselves) that they are serious about a title race in La Liga, or face the ignominy of being out of the running after just 10 games.

The backdrop of inter-club relations reaching new lows and Mourinho’s return have added an extra spicy dressing, but it’ll still all come down to what happens between the white lines. Here are four areas where the match could be won and lost.

Xavi Espart vs. Yan Diomande

Xavi Espart has been a revelation for Barcelona. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Xavi Espart, 19, began the season as a little-known academy graduate but has quickly blossomed into one of the breakout stars of the season so far.

Another of Barça’s burgeoning class of 2007, Espart came through as a midfielder but had been used largely as a left back before a mini injury crisis saw him thrown in at the very deepest of ends on the right side of defense up against Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Impressively, the teenager was not dribbled past once all night and even popped up with a fine goal.

With Eric García and Jules Koundé likely to still be out at the weekend, Espart will face off against another of Europe’s speediest wide players in Yan Diomande, who has found his feet at Real Madrid after six goal contributions in his last four games and has given Los Blancos’ attack new verve amid Vinícius Jr’s absence.

Pau Cubarsí vs. Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé has been in lethal form this season. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Interestingly, Kylian Mbappé has only won twice in the nine matches he has played against Pau Cubarsí.

The last time the pair came up against one another was in the summer’s World Cup semifinal, when the teenage defender put in a defensive masterclass for Spain to keep Mbappé and the rest of France’s attackers at bay.

Repeating that kind of shutout at Camp Nou would be some achievement for the Golden Boy favorite, with Mbappé in unstoppable form in 2026–27.

The Frenchman has 12 goals in 12 appearances so far, and a record of six in seven games against Barcelona since joining Madrid in 2024.

Rodri vs. Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is thriving as Madrid’s No. 10. | Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

Rodri’s patrolling and controlling was badly missed during the first hour of Barça’s midweek defeat to PSG, with the summer signing rested ahead of the weekend.

While Hansi Flick’s team struggled with tracking the space invaders of Vitinha, Fabián Ruíz and João Neves on Tuesday, they face an altogether different challenge against Madrid.

Possession-based engine-room dominance is not Los Blancos’ speciality, but Rodri will be kept busy with stopping Jude Bellingham slaloming about in space and crashing into the box with the all the devastating subtlety of a meteor.

While Rodri quietly herds play in the direction he wants it to go, there are few in the world who can grab a game by the scruff of the neck quite like Bellingham, with the Englishman having seemingly reverted to his 2023–24 performance levels since the World Cup.

Lamine Yamal vs. Marc Cucurella

Lamine Yamal has double figures in goals and assists already this season. | Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Two Ballon d’Or nominees and Spain teammates will go shoulder to shoulder on Sunday, with Marc Cucurella given the unenviable task of stopping Lamine Yamal on Barça’s right wing.

The 19-year-old looked uncharacteristically off the pace against PSG—even helping gift the French champions the game’s opener—but still rallied in the second half to score a magnificent individual goal. He is now the first player in Europe’s major leagues to achieve both 10 goals and 10 assists this season.

Cucurella, by contrast, has had a low-key, bordering on ‘meh’ start to life as a Madrid player—especially considering the summer hype—but he has a history of making himself a major irritant to the game’s best attackers in the big games.

A strong display away against the club he came through at as a youth team player will help solidify Cucurella’s Galáctico credentials.