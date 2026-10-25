Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Player Ratings: Mbappe Hits 100 As Los Blancos Stun Camp Nou

Real Madrid put themselves right back into the La Liga title race with a stunning 2–1 win over Barcelona at Camp Nou on Sunday night.

In a match in which six Ballon d’Or nominees started, it was Kylian Mbappé who stole the headlines with his match-winning double, though the performance was as much about José Mourinho as any player.

As expected, Barça dominated the possession, but they struggled to break down their opponents, while Madrid got an unexpected breakthrough five minutes before half-time as Gerard Martín’s attempted clearance cannoned back off Mbappé and into the goal.

The hosts fought back after the interval with Raphinha’s equalizer and pushed frantically for a winner that never came. Instead, it was Madrid who came away with bragging rights and renewed hope as a superb late counterattack ended up at the feet of Mbappé, who tapped into an open net to silence the Camp Nou and dramatically change the narrative in La Liga this season.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

It was a classic Mourinho performance. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The last time these two met, Barcelona ran out winners to officially confirm their La Liga title at the end of last season.

This time around—though neither manager would publicly admit it—the state of play prior to kick-off meant that a win for Barcelona would essentially end a floundering Real Madrid’s title hopes even before Halloween.

With Mbappé’s bizarre point-blank ricochet and late tap-in—his 99th and 100th goals for Real Madrid—Los Blancos are very much still alive and kicking in the race.

Barcelona did not face the same team that struggled to cope in the Madrid derby prior to the international break. Instead, the host came up against what felt like the archetypal, teak-tough, counter-heavy Mourinho side, only too delighted to play the role of party poopers. Hansi Flick’s team didn’t seem to know quite what to do with Madrid’s competence.

It’s a result that changes everything. Barça no longer look unstoppable, and Madrid are very much back.

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (4-3-3)

Raphinha scored his 13th of the season. | Lluis GENE/AFP/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Joan García—7.2: Made three saves on the night but nothing he could’ve have done about the first goal.

RB: Xavi Espart—6.2: Espart’s first Clásico lasted just half and hour, with the teenager trudging off after feeling the lasting effects of a heavy challenge from Aurélien Tchouaméni.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—6.3: Struggled in his duels and will be unhappy at how he was played around on the counter at times.

CB: Gerard Martín—6.3: In hindsight, it was a poor decision to clear a cross—without pressure—straight into the onrushing shins of the world’s best striker.

LB: João Cancelo—7.7: Started at left back and ended on the right, the Portugal international was effective in creating chances and did well in his battles with Yan Diomande.

CM: Rodri—6.9: Missed midweek, Rodri asserted control but not creativity here with Barça somewhat lacking.

CM: Pedri—7.7: As against PSG, he looked a soft touch in the first half, failing to win his duels and uncharacteristically sloppy in possession. A delicious disguised assist for Raphinha’s equalizer largely made up for all previous sins.

RW: Lamine Yamal—6.9: Off the pace. The Ballon d’Or contender skewed a gift of a chance to equalize right before half time and was ultimately outshone by the stone-cold Mbappé.

AM: Fermín López—6.3: A frustrating night for López, who was unable to affect the game against Madrid’s solid midfield.

LW: Anthony Gordon—7.9: Tried at one point to repeat his backheel assist trick and was bustling and creative throughout without that final touch.

ST: Raphinha—7.8: His goal was well-taken, but there is a sense the Brazilian is still feeling his way back to fitness after injury.

SUB: Alejandro Balde (29’ for Xavi Espart)—6.7: A busy night down the left where he found himself on the front line against Madrid’s counter threat.

SUB: Frenkie de Jong (74’ for Fermín López)—5.9: The Dutchman was hardly involved in his first minutes of the season.

SUB: Gabriel Jesus (86’ for Raphinha)—N/A

SUB: Karim Adeyemi (86’ for Anthony Gordon)—N/A

Subs not used: Livaković, Szczęsny, Campos, Farñas, Gavi, Bernal, Goren, Abdelkarim

Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1)

Kylian Mbappé has eight goals for Madrid against Barcelona. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Andriy Lunin—7.7: Thibaut who? The emergency stand-in coped very well with the occasion, making five saves, including a world-class one-handed stop from Martín’s header that Madrid’s regular No. 1 would’ve been proud of.

RB: Federico Valverde—7.0: A reluctant right back last season, Valverde put in the kind of aggressively busy performance that may have Trent Alexander-Arnold calling his agent. Subbed after an hour with a possible knock.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—7.0: The Frenchman continues to impress with his physically dominant displays at the back.

CB: Dean Huijsen—7.2: Put his face on the line to stop Yamal late on and made a match-high 16 defensive contributions.

LB: Marc Cucurella—7.3: Somehow made it until stoppahe time without picking up a yellow, as he took a physical approach to dealing with Yamal and Barça’s attack.

DM: Bernardo Silva—6.3: Brought in for his blend of craftiness and technicality, Silva offered Madrid more balance than has been seen lately.

DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—7.5: Not always pretty, but hugely effective in winning the midfield battle.

RW: Arda Güler—7.8: The Türkiye star always makes Madrid look all the more dangerous when he’s in possession. Another fine outing for the rising superstar.

AM: Jude Bellingham—7.7: A commanding, slaloming, pirouetting performance from Madrid’s all-action No. 5 who was heavily involved in the second.

LW: Yan Diomande—7.2: Attempted to catch García out by going near post when through on goal on the stroke of half time, but could only hit the side netting. His speed on the counter made him a constant danger.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—9.0: After hitting 100 goals for Real Madrid, can he cap a perfect weekend with the Ballon d’Or tomorrow night?

SUB: Denzel Dumfries (62’ for Federico Valverde)—6.3: The Dutchman coped well with Barça’s waves of attacks in the second half.

SUB: Eduardo Camavinga (80’ for Bernardo Silva)—7.4: Provided a delightful touch to set up Mbappé’s late goal to seal the game.

SUB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (90’ for Arda Güler)—N/A

SUB: Carlos Espí (90’ for Yan Diomande)—N/A

Subs not used: Voloshyn, Mestre, Carreras, Rüdiger, Militão, Pitarch, Díaz, Endrick.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Barcelona couldn’t make their superior possession count. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Mbappé is now on a century of goals for Real Madrid in just 116 appearances since joining in the summer of 2024—a truly sensational run.

is now on a century of goals for Real Madrid in just 116 appearances since joining in the summer of 2024—a truly sensational run. It was a bruising night for Espart who looked uncomfortable as he left the field in the first half. There will be plenty of concern for the youngster who has enjoyed a breakthrough season so far.

who looked uncomfortable as he left the field in the first half. There will be plenty of concern for the youngster who has enjoyed a breakthrough season so far. It may be hard for Vinícius Jr to earn his place back in this Madrid team, with Diomande and Güler continuing to look like Mourinho’s best options out wide. Diomande completed the joint-most dribbles (4), while Güler created two big chances.

The Numbers That Explain Madrid’s Smash-and-Grab Win

As many would have predicted pre-game, Barça dominated the possession with 62% of the ball on the night but were not able to convert that into better chances.

with of the ball on the night but were not able to convert that into better chances. Madrid ended the match with a superior xG of 1.95 to Barça’s 1.19 , as well as creating more big chances.

of to Barça’s , as well as creating more big chances. Perhaps surprisingly, it was the hosts who committed more fouls, as they failed to contain the speed of Madrid’s counter.

Statistic Barcelona Real Madrid Possession 62 38 Expected Goals (xG) 1.19 1.95 Total Shots 18 10 Shots on Target 6 5 Big Chances 2 4 Pass Accuracy 89% 84% Fouls Committed 15 11 Corners 6 6