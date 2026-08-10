Barcelona Winger Receives Worst Possible Injury News Ahead of New Season

Barcelona are set to be without winger Roony Bardghji for much of the 2026–27 season due to an ACL tear.

Barça have been rocked by the news two weeks out from the start of the campaign, with Hansi Flick’s side starting their title defense against Elche on Aug. 23.

The back-to-back La Liga champions have had a relatively quiet preseason up to this point, most recently competing in a triangular summer tournament with Udinese and Nottingham Forest. Barça beat the latter 1–0 but lost to the former by the same scoreline.

They’re currently operating without a long list of first-team players, given that eight were included on Luis de la Fuente’s World Cup-winning Spain roster.

The absences have opened the door for fringe players to impress, but Barcelona had already made their mind up about Bardghji. He was set for a summer departure before news of his devastating knee injury broke.

Barcelona’s Roony Bardghji Transfer Plan Scuppered By Injury

Bardghji has already torn his ACL. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano confirmed over the weekend that Barça were planning to sell Bardghji after just a year at the club, likely on loan. The Swedish international was not included on their traveling roster to Italy for friendlies against Udinese and Forest.

He was involved in training on Monday, suffering a significant knee injury that’s proven to be a torn ACL. As a result, the 20-year-old won’t head out on loan to earn more regular game time this season. Instead, he’ll spend at least six months recovering on the sidelines.

After joining Barça for a small fee from Copenhagen last year, Bardghji featured only sparingly for Flick until Lamine Yamal suffered a hamstring injury in April. The Swede earned three starts in Barça’s final six games of the La Liga season, but failed to record a single goal contribution.

His debut campaign ended with two goals and four assists in 28 outings across all competitions.

News of an ACL tear is particularly concerning because it’s an injury he’s already dealt with before. Bardghji missed almost a year of soccer at a time when his reputation was starting to soar during the 2023–24 campaign as a result of significant ligament damage.

Who Could Fill Roony Bardghji’s Roster Spot at Barcelona?

Karim Adeyemi has joined from Borussia Dortmund. | Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

Barcelona’s wish to loan/sell Bardghji suggests his injury won’t alter their transfer plans. Flick is content with his current crop of attackers, and some reports suggest that an alternative to Julián Alvarez won’t be sounded out if Atlético Madrid continue to dig their heels in.

Yamal is the indisputable starter down the right flank, and Flick will likely use summer signing Karim Adeyemi in reserve. The German is a completely different profile to Yamal, but is nonetheless comfortable across the frontline. Flick should have fun utilizing Adeyemi’s remarkable pace to stretch opposing defenses.

Flick has also creatively used the likes of Gavi and Fermín López out wide, while Jesse Bisiwu is another winger who’s joined Barça in the summer window. 18-year-old Bisiwu is primarily a left winger and has already made his unofficial debut for the club, doing so in Udine.

He’s unlikely to be a genuine option to provide cover for Yamal, but could find himself in Flick’s plans if he impresses at the end of preseason.