Barcelona XI vs. Athletic Club: Flick Faces Fullback Dilemma—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Still recovering from a heartbreaking Copa del Rey semifinals exit, Barcelona travel to the Basque country to take on Athletic Club on Saturday aiming to continue their La Liga title charge.

Hansi Flick’s side were brilliant last time out and nearly pulled-off a miraculous comeback to continue their Copa del Rey title defense. In the end, though, the hole they dug for themselves in the first leg was just a little too deep, and Atlético Madrid survived to advance to the final.

Still, the effort and overall performance could inspire could inspire Barcelona as they enter the decisive portion of the season. The focus is now placed on continuing the positive momentum in La Liga, and winning in San Mamés will keep them firmly in the driver’s seat atop the title race.

Barcelona Suddenly Alarmingly Short of Defenders

Perhaps more devastating than the Copa del Rey elimination were the injuries both Barcelona starting fullbacks suffered in Tuesday’s second leg. Jules Koundé and then Alejandro Balde were forced to exit the contest and both are expected to miss around four weeks, with the former perhaps a little less depending on his evolution.

Andreas Christensen will miss the rest of the season, meaning Barcelona’s defensive depth is virtually nonexistent. Fortunately for Flick, Eric García is back available for selection after missing his first game of the season through suspension.

García’s return will allow makeshift center back Gerard Martín to return to his natural position on the left replacing Balde. João Cancelo has been stellar as of late and will replace Koundé on the right. Still, Ronald Araújo is the only other defender available off the bench—apart from academy youngsters.

Robert Lewandowski returned to training wearing a mask that protects his fractured eye-socket and could see some minutes on Saturday. Gavi is also back in training, but it might be too early to expect the injury-plagued midfielder to make his first appearance since last August.

Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Jules Koundé, Alejandro Balde. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club (4-2-3-1)

GK: Joan García—Keeping consecutive league clean sheets for the first time in 2026 could go a long way in García’s hopes of getting a maiden call to Spain’s senior national team later this month.

RB: João Cancelo—The Portuguese fullback has looked back to his Manchester City best in his last two starts, collecting two assists in the process.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—The teenager played his best match of the season in the second leg against Atléti, showcasing he has the quality to become Barcelona’s undisputed backline leader.

CB: Eric García—After featuring in the first 40 games Barça played this season, García will hope the second leg against Atléti is the only one he misses the rest of the way.

LB: Gerard Martín—Although Martín still has plenty of room for improvement, his availability and versatility this season have been vital for Flick. Barcelona are sure glad he didn’t leave last summer.

DM: Marc Bernal—If the past month is any indication, we’re witnessing Bernal’s breakout. Fully recovered from an ACL injury, the 18-year-old has looked the part of a prototypical Barça midfielder off late, scoring four goals in the last month as well.

DM: Pedri—Pedri was visibly exhausted and completely drained at full time last time out. He’ll get the nod to start but it wouldn’t be surprising if he leaves the pitch a bir earlier to get some rest since he just returned from injury.

RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal was the spark that nearly ignited Barça’s improbable comeback. Don’t look now, but he’s one again looking like the best player in the world with the season entering its climax.

AM: Dani Olmo—The competition between Olmo and Fermín López has resumed and it’s the platinum blonde attacking midfielder who will get the nod in San Mamés. He’ll try to end a run of five games without a goal contribution.

LW: Raphinha—Although the Brazilian is the engine behind Barcelona’s high-press system, he’s also been somewhat erratic in attack in recent games. The Catalans sorely need 2024–25 Raphinha during the run-in.

ST: Ferran Torres—Torres is in a bit of a slump after enduring a goalless February. He’s getting chances to make an impact but he’s been wasteful and Barcelona seem to have a growing problem at center forward, with Lewandowski not faring much better either.

