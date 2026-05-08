Barcelona XI vs. Real Madrid: Raphinha Returns for El Clasico—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Barcelona can clinch the La Liga title with just one point against Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday.

The Catalans might have suffered Champions League and Copa del Rey disappointments this season, but their 2025–26 has still largely been a success. Hansi Flick’s men already bested Los Blancos to win the Spanish Super Cup and now are on their way to denying their bitter rivals the Spanish crown for a second consecutive season.

There would be nothing sweeter than celebrating their inevitable league title with a positive Clásico result. Plus, it would get them once step closer to becoming the first team since 1985–86 to finish the La Liga season with a perfect record at home.

Barcelona will like their chances of ending the final Clásico of the season with confetti considering they have dropped points just twice since the calendar flipped to 2026.

Raphinha’s Return Balances Yamal’s Absence

Lamine Yamal is out with a hamstring injury. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona will be without superstar winger Lamine Yamal against Real Madrid. The teenager suffered a season-ending hamstring injury against Celta Vigo, leaving Flick forced to deploy Roony Bardghji in his place.

Playing a Clásico without Yamal is a massive blow, but the Catalans will be thrilled to have Raphinha back in the ranks. The Brazilian, who has not featured since March 22, returned to the bench last weekend and is in line to log minutes on Sunday, though he admitted he is still “not 100% yet.”

Fermín López therefore keeps Raphinha’s place on the left wing, while Gavi continues to partner Pedri in midfield, perhaps to the dismany of a fully fit Frenkie de Jong.

Long-term absentees Andreas Christensen and Marc Bernal remain sidelined.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Lamine Yamal, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal.

Lamine Yamal, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Gavi keeps Frenkie de Jong on the bench for Sunday’s Clásico. | FotMob

GK: Joan García—The Spaniard boasts the most clean sheets in La Liga this season, but has yet to keep one in his two prior Clásicos. García will like his chances, though, against a Real Madrid attack that struggles to score against Spanish teams.

RB: Jules Koundé—After serving his suspension last weekend, Koundé is expected to return to the XI, sending Eric García to the bench. The Frenchman is eager for redemption after Vinicius Junior got the better of him in the reverse fixture.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—The 19-year-old plays far beyond his age, and has formed a solid partnership with Gerard Martín in central defense. Cubarsí cannot lose focus for even a second on Sunday or else Barcelona’s high line will collapse.

CB: Gerard Martín—Martín has been the biggest revelation for Barcelona this term. The fullback-turned-center-back has stepped up to plug the hole in Flick’s backline, performing well enough to limit Ronald Araújo’s minute even further.

LB: João Cancelo—The La Liga table could perhaps look mightily different had Barcelona not signed Cancelo on loan in January. The versatile fullback has been an unsung hero since he arrived and brought some much-needed experience and flair to the left flank.

DM: Gavi—Everyone expected De Jong to return to the midfield after recovering from a hamstring injury, but Gavi’s resurgence has kept him on the bench, and Sunday will be no different.

DM: Pedri—There’s nothing Pedri loves more than pulling the strings against Real Madrid. The Spaniard should have full control of the middle of the park going against Álvaro Arbeloa’s ravished midfield.

RW: Roony Bardghji—Replacing Yamal comes with the highest of expectations, and Bardghji is struggling to perform under the intense pressure. The teenager tallied one shot on target in his last two starts on the right wing.

AM: Dani Olmo—The Spain international is set to make his 85th appearance in a Blaugrana shirt. Olmo is just three assists away from matching his single-season career best (11).

LW: Fermín López—Fermín retains his place on the left wing as Raphinha works his way back to fitness. Marcus Rashford once again will have to settle for minutes off the bench.

ST: Robert Lewandowski—It’s a toss up between Ferran Torres and Lewandowski on Sunday, but the latter seemingly has the edge after starting the last two matches and registering a goal contribution in each.

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE