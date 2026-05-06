Barcelona Close on Historic La Liga Feat to Break 40-Year Real Madrid Record

Barcelona are two wins away from becoming the first team in La Liga since 1985–86 to finish the season with a perfect record at home.

Hansi Flick’s side could become the first team ever since La Liga expanded to 20 teams to win all 19 of their home games in a single season, an unprecedented feat by a Barcelona team that’s having one of the best statistical seasons ever in Spain’s top-flight.

Real Madrid’s iconic ‘La Quinta del Buitre’ had a perfect home record in the 1985–86 season, marking the last time that feat was accomplished. However, Real Madrid played 17 home games that season, meaning Barcelona have already matched that achievement and could set the new record if they win their remaining two home games.

Perfect Home Records in La Liga History

Emilio Butragueño’s Real Madrid were perfect at the Bernabéu in 1985–86. | IMAGO/Ferdi Hartung

Season Team Wins 2025–26 Barcelona 17* 1985–86 Real Madrid 17 1962–63 Real Madrid 15 1959–60 Barcelona 15 1959–60 Real Madrid 15 1958–59 Barcelona 15 1956–57 Sevilla 15 1952–53 Barcelona 15 1948–49 Barcelona 13 1935–36 Athletic Club 11 1933–34 Athletic Club 9

* Season ongoing

It would be the second time in Barça’s history they finish the season with a perfect home league record, having previously done it in the 1959–60 season.

The 3–2 defeat against Villarreal in their final home game of 2024–25 marks the last time Barcelona dropped points at home in the league and that match took place three days after Flick’s men were crowned Spanish champions.

It’s been nothing but victories since, even with Barcelona having to overcome instability and uncertainty regarding their home stadium.

Three Different Home Stadiums, No Problem for Barcelona

Barcelona played their first two home games of the season at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Delays in construction meant Barcelona were unable to return to their renovated spiritual home of the Camp Nou at the start of 2025–26 as it was originally planned.

Given the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys—Barcelona’s home for the past two seasons—was hosting events, the Blaugrana were forced to play their first two home games of the season at the 6,000-capacity Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Barcelona then returned to Montjuïc and played three more La Liga home games at the Lluis Companys, before finally making their long-awaited return to the Camp Nou in late November, where they’ve won 11-straight league games.

Flick’s side have been a well-oiled machine regardless of the stadium they’ve played their home games at this season. It’s a testament to Barcelona’s quality and consistency this season that they’re knocking on the door of such a record.

Barcelona’s 2025–26 Perfect Home Record in La Liga

Barcelona are yet to drop points in La Liga since returning to the Camp Nou. | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

Venue Opponent Result Estadi Johan Cruyff Valencia 6–0 (W) Estadi Johan Cruyff Getafe 3–0 (W) Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys Real Sociedad 2–1 (W) Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys Girona 2–1 (W) Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys Elche 3–1 (W) Camp Nou Athletic Club 4–0 (W) Camp Nou Alavés 3–1 (W) Camp Nou Atlético Madrid 3–1 (W) Camp Nou Osasuna 2–0 (W) Camp Nou Real Oviedo 3–0 (W) Camp Nou Mallorca 3–0 (W) Camp Nou Levante 3–0 (W) Camp Nou Villarreal 4–1 (W) Camp Nou Sevilla 5–2 (W) Camp Nou Rayo Vallecano 1–0 (W) Camp Nou Espanyol 4–1 (W) Camp Nou Celta Vigo 1–0 (W)

Barcelona’s Perfect Record On The Line in El Clásico

Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 4–3 in the most recent El Clásico played in Catalonia. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

If Barcelona want to make history and finish La Liga with a perfect home record, then they must defeat bitter-rivals Real Madrid in the final El Clásico of the season and the first at the Camp Nou in over three years.

Barcelona will also become La Liga champions with a win in El Clásico, becoming the first one of the rivals since the competition’s inception in 1929 to ever have that feat sealed in the biggest game of the season. If they defeat their bitter rivals on May 10, then Flick’s men would only need to dispatch Real Betis a week later to complete their perfect home La Liga season.

Los Blancos will try everything in their power to spoil Barcelona’s record-breaking aspirations, but the hosts will be feeling confident given they’ve won five of the six Clásicos since the start of the Flick era.

Going perfect at home isn’t the only record Barcelona are looking to shatter in what remains of the season. Flick’s side could also become the third team in La Liga history to reach the 100-point mark, a feat not achieved since Tito Vilanova’s Barça in 2012–13.

It could be a fairytale end of the season for the Blaugrana, as Hansi Flick’s 2025–26 side have a chance to establish themselves as one of the greatest teams La Liga has ever witnessed.

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