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Barcelona Close on Historic La Liga Feat to Break 40-Year Real Madrid Record

It could be a record-breaking La Liga season for Hansi Flick’s men.
Roberto Casillas|
Barcelona have been formidable at home this season.
Barcelona have been formidable at home this season. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona are two wins away from becoming the first team in La Liga since 1985–86 to finish the season with a perfect record at home.

Hansi Flick’s side could become the first team ever since La Liga expanded to 20 teams to win all 19 of their home games in a single season, an unprecedented feat by a Barcelona team that’s having one of the best statistical seasons ever in Spain’s top-flight.

Real Madrid’s iconic ‘La Quinta del Buitre’ had a perfect home record in the 1985–86 season, marking the last time that feat was accomplished. However, Real Madrid played 17 home games that season, meaning Barcelona have already matched that achievement and could set the new record if they win their remaining two home games.

Perfect Home Records in La Liga History

Emilio Butragueño
Emilio Butragueño’s Real Madrid were perfect at the Bernabéu in 1985–86. | IMAGO/Ferdi Hartung

Season

Team

Wins

2025–26

Barcelona

17*

1985–86

Real Madrid

17

1962–63

Real Madrid

15

1959–60

Barcelona

15

1959–60

Real Madrid

15

1958–59

Barcelona

15

1956–57

Sevilla

15

1952–53

Barcelona

15

1948–49

Barcelona

13

1935–36

Athletic Club

11

1933–34

Athletic Club

9

* Season ongoing

It would be the second time in Barça’s history they finish the season with a perfect home league record, having previously done it in the 1959–60 season.

The 3–2 defeat against Villarreal in their final home game of 2024–25 marks the last time Barcelona dropped points at home in the league and that match took place three days after Flick’s men were crowned Spanish champions.

It’s been nothing but victories since, even with Barcelona having to overcome instability and uncertainty regarding their home stadium.

Three Different Home Stadiums, No Problem for Barcelona

Barcelona
Barcelona played their first two home games of the season at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Delays in construction meant Barcelona were unable to return to their renovated spiritual home of the Camp Nou at the start of 2025–26 as it was originally planned.

Given the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys—Barcelona’s home for the past two seasons—was hosting events, the Blaugrana were forced to play their first two home games of the season at the 6,000-capacity Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Barcelona then returned to Montjuïc and played three more La Liga home games at the Lluis Companys, before finally making their long-awaited return to the Camp Nou in late November, where they’ve won 11-straight league games.

Flick’s side have been a well-oiled machine regardless of the stadium they’ve played their home games at this season. It’s a testament to Barcelona’s quality and consistency this season that they’re knocking on the door of such a record.

Barcelona’s 2025–26 Perfect Home Record in La Liga

Barcelona, Camp Nou
Barcelona are yet to drop points in La Liga since returning to the Camp Nou. | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

Venue

Opponent

Result

Estadi Johan Cruyff

Valencia

6–0 (W)

Estadi Johan Cruyff

Getafe

3–0 (W)

Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys

Real Sociedad

2–1 (W)

Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys

Girona

2–1 (W)

Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys

Elche

3–1 (W)

Camp Nou

Athletic Club

4–0 (W)

Camp Nou

Alavés

3–1 (W)

Camp Nou

Atlético Madrid

3–1 (W)

Camp Nou

Osasuna

2–0 (W)

Camp Nou

Real Oviedo

3–0 (W)

Camp Nou

Mallorca

3–0 (W)

Camp Nou

Levante

3–0 (W)

Camp Nou

Villarreal

4–1 (W)

Camp Nou

Sevilla

5–2 (W)

Camp Nou

Rayo Vallecano

1–0 (W)

Camp Nou

Espanyol

4–1 (W)

Camp Nou

Celta Vigo

1–0 (W)

Barcelona’s Perfect Record On The Line in El Clásico

Barcelona, Real Madrid.
Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 4–3 in the most recent El Clásico played in Catalonia. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

If Barcelona want to make history and finish La Liga with a perfect home record, then they must defeat bitter-rivals Real Madrid in the final El Clásico of the season and the first at the Camp Nou in over three years.

Barcelona will also become La Liga champions with a win in El Clásico, becoming the first one of the rivals since the competition’s inception in 1929 to ever have that feat sealed in the biggest game of the season. If they defeat their bitter rivals on May 10, then Flick’s men would only need to dispatch Real Betis a week later to complete their perfect home La Liga season.

Los Blancos will try everything in their power to spoil Barcelona’s record-breaking aspirations, but the hosts will be feeling confident given they’ve won five of the six Clásicos since the start of the Flick era.

Going perfect at home isn’t the only record Barcelona are looking to shatter in what remains of the season. Flick’s side could also become the third team in La Liga history to reach the 100-point mark, a feat not achieved since Tito Vilanova’s Barça in 2012–13.

It could be a fairytale end of the season for the Blaugrana, as Hansi Flick’s 2025–26 side have a chance to establish themselves as one of the greatest teams La Liga has ever witnessed.

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Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

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