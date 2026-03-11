Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

After a perfect league phase, Arsenal was rewarded by drawing Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League round of 16, with the first leg kicking off on Wednesday evening.

While Leverkusen are here on merit after downing Olympiacos in the playoff round, the Gunners’ path to a potential first Champions League final since 2006 couldn’t be much kinder.

Mikel Arteta’s side, quarterfinalists then semifinalists in back-to-back seasons, still harbor hopes of securing an unprecedented quadruple, but they were made to work for their spot in the FA Cup quarterfinals by League One side Mansfield Town at the weekend. In the end, an Eberechi Eze rocket separated the two sides.

They’re preparing to face Leverkusen for the first time since 2001–02, the season which enhanced the German club’s ’Neverkusen’ tag. Wednesday’s hosts dispelled the nation under Xabi Alonso in 2023–24 by claiming a stunning double, but Kasper Hjulmand’s iteration aren’t quite as impressive.

The Dane has at least achieved stability after succeeding Erik ten Hag at the start of the campaign, but his side still sit a rather unimpressive sixth in the Bundesliga table.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

Gunners to Set Up Comfortable Progression

After making steady improvements in Europe under Arteta, there’s a sense that the stars are aligning for the Gunners this season in what is a wide open competition. The draw has laid out a serene path to Budapest, and few are expecting a hiccup at the first knockout stage hurdle.

A brief but messy start to the season led by Ten Hag meant Leverkusen has been playing catch-up since, but Hjulmand has done an admirable job in stabilising this group.

They’re pretty functional and somewhat unspectacular, with Arsenal’s success against the Bundesliga’s top dog, Bayern Munich, during the league phase suggesting this could be a tough 180 minutes for Die Werkself.

Imperious Gunners: Not only did Arsenal end the league phase with eight wins from eight and as the leading scorers, but they were the only team not to trail for a single minute. They’ve also conceded the fewest goals (four) and surrendered the lowest xG (6.17), according to Opta, to date.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 0–2 Arsenal

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

The hosts are certainly without five players for the first leg, but Hjulmand is also sweating over the fitness of striker Patrik Schick and former Arsenal academy starlet Nathan Tella. Schick’s brace away at Olympiacos helped Leverkusen reach the last 16, but he missed Saturday’s draw with Freiburg due to a minor muscle injury.

Leverkusen likely took a cautious stance over their leading man in attack, with the Czech preserved for Wednesday’s game.

Starting goalkeeper Mark Flekken, the experienced Lucas Vázquez, as well as Eliesse Ben Seghir, Loïc Bade and Arthur remain out of action. Ben Seghir has a chance of being fit for the return leg, but the former Monaco star hasn’t been particularly influential at his new home.

USMNT playmaker Malik Tillman should return to Hjulmand’s starting lineup, having recently recovered from an ankle injury.

Bayer Leverkusen predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (3-4-2-1): Blaswich; Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba; Poku, Palacious, García, Grimaldo; Tillmann, Terrier; Schick.

Arteta used the extremities of his squad at Mansfield on Saturday, with a pair of 16-year-olds included in an attacking starting lineup.

The Spaniard will revert to type on Wednesday, with those rested at the weekend, including Gabriel, Declan Rice and Martín Zubimendi, certainties to come back into the team. Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori picked up "niggles" in Nottinghamshire and are doubts for the first leg.

William Saliba has missed the previous two games because of an ankle injury, but has a chance of returning midweek. Martin Ødegaard has endured another period on the sidelines and won’t be back until after the international break, according to Norway manager Ståle Solbakken.

His injury setback has opened the door for Eberechi Eze in a creative role, and the Englishman has made the most of his opportunities in recent outings.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Zubímendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Martinelli, Gyökeres.

What Time Does Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location : Leverkusen, Germany

: Leverkusen, Germany Stadium : BayArena

: BayArena Date : Wednesday, March 11

: Wednesday, March 11 Kick-off Time : 5:45 p.m. GMT / 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT

: 5:45 p.m. GMT / 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT Referee : Halil Umut Meler (TUR)

: Halil Umut Meler (TUR) VAR: Rob Dieperink (NED)

How to Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Strean United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App United Kingdom TNT Sports 3, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

