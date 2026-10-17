‘Sorry’—Bayern Munich Chief Reveals Stance on Florian Wirtz Transfer

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has heaped praise on Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz, but distanced the German giants from an attempt to sign their one-time target.

As is often the case with emerging Bundesliga stars, Bayern attempted to force their way to the front of the queue when Wirtz left Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025, only to miss out on the $158 million midfielder to Liverpool.

Since moving to England, however, Wirtz has looked a shadow of his former self, prompting major criticism from fans and rivals alike. Manager Andoni Iraola has even been forced to navigate calls to drop the German international from his starting lineup.

Reports have flirted with a potential transfer exit to Bayern, but Hainer was quick to cool suggestions of such a move.

“First of all, I think Florian Wirtz is an outstanding player, there’s absolutely no question about that,” Hainer said.

“I almost feel a little sorry for him that he hasn’t yet reached the same form in England that he had at Leverkusen, because we also need him for the German national team.

“[Bayern] have such a top-class squad, we’re incredibly happy at the moment, and therefore [a transfer] not an issue for us.”

Liverpool Forced Into Uncomfortable Wirtz Conversation

Wirtz is trying to figure it out. | Peter Byrne/PA Images/Getty Images

Liverpool have undoubtedly had to be patient with Wirtz. He hit 16 goals and 15 assists in his final season with Leverkusen but has come nowhere close to matching those heights in his 18 months at Anfield.

That can be expected from a young player, but a price tag of $158 million makes staying calm a nearly impossible task. After all, it is that price tag that creates the expectations that Wirtz is failing to meet.

Liverpool believed they were signing one of Europe’s premier attackers and Bayern were devastated to miss out on his signature. To hear Bayern so openly dismissive of signing the 23-year-old now shows just how far he has fallen in 18 months.

Fans expect Wirtz to have adjusted to life in England by now, and many are worried that he simply never will. At some point, Liverpool will have to decide whether it is worth continuing to invest time and money in his development.

Wirtz’s contract at Anfield runs until the summer of 2030, so there need not be any rush from Liverpool to make a decision, but the clock is ticking. His value is dropping and Liverpool will be aware that cutting their losses will increasingly be viewed as the only option if Wirtz cannot change the narrative soon.