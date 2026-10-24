Bayern Munich Chief Offers Worrying Vincent Kompany Recovery Timeline After Training Collapse

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has confessed he expects to be without manager Vincent Kompany for “weeks” as he continues to undergo tests after collapsing during training on Friday.

Reports suggest Kompany had been battling illness over the past few weeks, although the reason for his collapse has not yet been confirmed. A medical helicopter treated the manager at the training ground before he was rushed away to hospital in an ambulance.

Thankfully, Eberl confirmed Kompany is stable and communicating, but the sporting director expects this to be the start of a lengthy recovery process that may keep Kompany out of action for the foreseeable future.

“The good news: He’s stable,” Eberl said. “We’ve spoken. It wasn’t a pleasant moment for any of us.

“He’s in the hospital and will stay for a few days until everything has been checked out. This just goes to show that health is the most important thing in life—not football. We at Bayern Munich are all in this together. The most important thing is finding the cause. He shouldn’t come back until he’s fit. We have to protect him.

“The doctors are doing nothing but finding out what it is. Further tests are needed to determine the appropriate treatment. He is in the best hands. We can support him energetically and with love.

“Vinnie will be given all the time he needs; we’re not setting any timeframes. We need to figure out what it is. Then we can calmly consider what the recovery time means.

“We’re not talking about days, but weeks. Everyone should be clear about that. The coaching staff isn’t considering changing anything. They all have Vinnie’s spirit with them. That’s how we’ll approach the next few weeks.”

Which Games Will Kompany Miss for Bayern?

Aaron Danks will replace Kompany on the sidelines. | L. Vogt/FC Bayern/Getty Images

In Kompany’s absence, managerial duties will be left to his assistant, Aaron Danks. The pair first worked together at Anderlecht before reuniting at Bayern in the summer of 2024.

Danks has filled in for Kompany in the past but now appears set to oversee an extended run at the helm, beginning with Sunday’s trip to Freiburg.

October also brings a DFB Pokal meeting with second-tier Magdeburg, before a huge visit from Borussia Dortmund on the final day of the month.

Bayern then travel to Atlético Madrid in the Champions League on Nov. 3 and return to Bundesliga action four days later against Mainz before the November international break. Whether Kompany will be ready to return beyond that will be determined by the results of the upcoming medical tests.