Major Concern at Bayern Munich After Vincent Kompany Is Rushed to Hospital

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany reportedly had to be rushed to the hospital after collapsing in the club’s training center following Friday’s practice.

A medical helicopter was at the scene before the Belgian manager left Bayern’s Säbener Straße training center via ambulance, per Bild. The club has since released a statement offering an update on Kompany’s health status.

“Vincent Kompany had to undergo medical treatment on Friday after collapsing during Bayern Munich Amateur’s [Bayern’s second team] practice,” Bayern Munich said in a statement. “The first team manager had been observing the second team’s training session.

“Kompany will undergo exhaustive tests at the hospital and will remain under medical attention. For the moment, his technical staff will manage training sessions and match related activities.”

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl also commented on the situation: “Vincent Kompany’s health is our top priority. We at FC Bayern will do everything we can to ensure that he recovers quickly. Vinnie will receive all the necessary medical care and support, as well as all the time he needs.

“His coaching staff, whom we trust completely, will take over his duties. All of us at FC Bayern wish Vinnie a speedy recovery.”

Why Kompany Was Rushed to the Hospital

Vincent Kompany was on the touchline when Bayern Munich faced Arsenal on Wednesday. | Sven Hoppe/picture alliance/Getty Images

There’s no official confirmation as to what caused Kompany’s medical emergency, but the manager has been dealing with a debilitating viral infection over the past week.

Kompany was on the touchline in Bayern’s 6–1 win over RB Leipzig last weekend, but reports indicate he had to lay down inside the locker room before the game and at halftime. The infection is causing problems in old scar tissue that makes it difficult for Kompany to walk up stairs, per BILD.

The virus forced the former Manchester City captain to miss Bayern’s last two training sessions plus the pre-match press conference ahead of the 2–2 draw against Arsenal in the Champions League. Following the match, Kompany shared some insight about what he’s been dealing with.

“As a manager, you always want to do everything and achieve everything,” Kompany said after Champions League match. “Last week, I caught a strong virus and, of course, I didn’t listen to my body until a certain point, in which my body said: ‘Stop now!’”

Bayern Munich face a tough visit against third-placed Freiburg on Sunday. It remains unknown if Kompany will be fit enough to be on the touchline for the Bundesliga clash.