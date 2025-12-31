Bayern Munich Star Offers Head-Turning ‘Transfer Proposition’ to Barcelona
Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka reportedly told former boss Hansi Flick how “delighted” he would be to once again play under his command, this time at Barcelona.
The 30-year-old is at the center of transfer speculation as he enters the final six months of his contract with the reigning Bundesliga champions. Bayern Munich have made no moves to renew Goretzka’s deal, forcing the German to begin exploring other options.
The veteran has already been linked with Atlético Madrid, who will be in the market for a defensive midfielder should Conor Gallagher complete his expected exit in January. Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus and Napoli are thought to be monitoring the situation at the Bavarian club as well.
Yet Mundo Deportivo report Goretzka has his sights set on a move to Barcelona in the event he does not sign a new contract. The midfielder relayed his desire by “sending a message” to Flick, who he played under at Bayern Munich for three years.
The Spanish outlet claims Goretzka is “not happy” with his current situation; not only is the Germany international an afterthought for Vincent Kompany in the Champions League, but he also received word that “no great efforts” will be made to keep him at the club past this season.
Barcelona’s Transfer Priorities Clash With Goretzka’s Wishes
Signing a player with the experience of Goretzka would benefit most teams, but Barcelona already have a stacked engine room. Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casadó, Marc Bernal, Gavi, Fermín López, Dani Olmo and Eric García give Flick all the depth he needs in the middle of the park.
Plus, the top priority for the reigning Spanish champions either in January or next summer is to sign defensive reinforcements. The club never replaced Iñigo Martínez, who joined Al Nassr as a free agent last summer, and their struggles at the back in 2025–26 show how desperately they need a veteran center back to partner Pau Cubarsí.
The Catalans also are in the market for a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski. The Poland international is out of contract at the end of this season, and not expected to renew. Harry Kane remains a dream replacement, but even a striker with less stature and perhaps a cheaper price tag will entice Barcelona.
Goretzka, then, is left in a precarious position, one that even his former boss might not be able to save him from.