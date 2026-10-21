Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal Player Ratings: Rice Saves Gunners From Rare European Defeat

Declan Rice scored the all-important equalizer for Arsenal as they drew 2–2 away at Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Injuries and forced omissions dominated the discourse early in proceedings at the Allianz Arena. Bayern fielded a sub-par side without the likes of Michael Olise, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala, while Bukayo Saka’s concerning injury saw him substituted after just 10 minutes.

The absence of some glitzy superstars initially dulled a heavyweight contest, but Saka’s replacement, Eberechi Eze, sparked the match into life with his pinpoint strike in the 25th minute—which was initially ruled out for offside before VAR intervention.

Bayern responded 10 minutes later, however, as Alphonso Davies, playing in an unfamiliar left wing role, coolly converted Harry Kane’s sublime through ball. The latter then completed the turnaround on the hour as he thrashed home a penalty against his former north London rivals.

However, Kane’s international teammate delivered the final meaningful act of the match, with Rice lashing a strike beyond Manuel Neuer at the end of a well-worked move to maintain Arsenal’s unbeaten start to their European campaign.

Winners and Losers

Winners

Kane made his presence felt. | Adam Davy/PA Images/Getty Images

Kane has considered morphing into an NFL kicker when he retires from soccer, but the Englishman was Bayern’s quarterback in Bavaria. He touched every blade of grass, dropping deep to find space before unleashing some outrageous long-range passes—most notably the assist for Davies, which was executed with the utmost precision.

Oh, and there was his customary goal, too.

Arsenal boasted their own floating playmaker, however, with Martin Ødegaard matching Kane’s passing pedigree. The Norwegian delivered a sumptuous lofted through ball for Eze’s opener and was a constant source of invention for the away side. Everything was fed through the captain, who knew exactly when to speed up the tempo.

Losers

Arsenal will be fretting over Saka. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Tuesday’s action was littered with casualties as the likes of Ousmane Dembélé, Dani Olmo and, most tragically, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered injuries, and Saka joined a growing list of unfortunate forwards in Germany.

Arsenal will be fearing the worst considering Saka fell to the turf without any contact from a Bayern player, clutching his upper leg and leaving the field in serious discomfort. It could prove a sizeable blow for the reigning Premier League champions.

This wasn’t the best night for Saka’s clubmate Jurriën Timber, either. The Dutchman wasn’t dreadful by any means, but Davies left him for dead as Bayern equalized, and he proceeded to concede the spot kick from which Kane scored. Even the most consistent defenders can be bamboozled by Bayern’s fearsome forwards.

Bayern Munich Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)

Davies made Arsenal sweat. | Adam Davy/PA Images/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Manuel Neuer—6.6: The 40-year-old still boasts remarkable cat-like reflexes, as evidenced by his stunning close-range save to deny Bruno Guimarães.

RB: Konrad Laimer—5.9: Caught cold as Eze opened the scoring and found life challenging up against the England international. Perhaps he’d mentally prepared for a battle with Noni Madueke instead.

CB: Dayot Upamecano—7.6: Defensively sound throughout. One powerful foray forward would have culminated in a goal had it not been for an excellent David Raya save.

CB: Kim Min-jae—6.2: Rarely worked during the first half and was then substituted at the break.

LB: Josip Stanišić—6.6: Kept Eze narrowly onside by sitting too deep, but generally coped well against Madueke as the minutes ticked away.

CM: Tom Bischof—7.1: Robust in the center of the pitch against an industrious Arsenal midfield. Impressive given he’s just 21 years old.

CM: Aleksandar Pavlović—7.2: Another youngster in Bayern’s midfield which caught the eye. Pavlović has that beautiful blend of tenacity and grace.

RW: Serge Gnabry—6.4: Bayern missed the suspended Olise, with Gnabry proving relatively ineffective against his former club.

AM: Ismael Saibari—6.6: Neat and tidy in moments, but had little serious impact on proceedings.

LW: Alphonso Davies—8.1: Nicknamed ‘The Road Runner’ for a reason. The 25-year-old’s blistering speed caused mayhem, and he took his goal like a center forward.

ST: Harry Kane—8.2: A characteristically complete performance from the Ballon d’Or candidate, who flexed his creative and goalscoring muscles.

SUB: Jonathan Tah (46’ for Kim)—6.5: Produced some important interventions without being pushed too hard.

SUB: Luis Díaz (68’ for Saibari)—5.9: Started on the bench due to a knock and was then substituted in the dying embers with injury.

SUB: Lennart Karl (68’ for Gnabry)—5.7: Struggled to make too much happen.

SUB: Nathaniel Brown (85’ for Davies)—N/A

SUB: Bara Ndiaye (90’ for Díaz)—N/A

Subs not used: Jonas Urbig (GK), Sven Ulreich (GK), Hiroki Ito, Jonathan Tah, Sacha Boey, Tim Binder.

Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Bayern Munich (4-3-3)

Eze was on the scoresheet for the Gunners. | Stuart Franklin/UEFA/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: David Raya—7.2: Produced some typically athletic saves to frustrate Bayern, including a super reaction stop to thwart Upamecano.

RB: Jurriën Timber—6.5: Outpaced as Davies leveled—albeit that’s no disgrace—and then conceded a penalty for handball.

CB: Ezri Konsa—7.0: Struggled when presented with Kane’s clever movement, often finding himself in awkward positions on the field as he tried to man-mark his compatriot.

CB: Gabriel—7.1: Made plenty of defensive contributions against some really awkward adversaries.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—7.1: Locked Gnabry down without contributing much in attack.

CM: Martin Ødegaard—8.0: An extremely elegant performance from Ødegaard, who was at the heart of Arsenal’s brightest moments.

CM: Bruno Guimarães—7.4: An authoritative showing in midfield as he flew into challenges and kept possession moving with great efficiency.

CM: Declan Rice—8.5: Motored around extinguishing fires and expertly thrashed Arsenal’s equalizer into the bottom corner. Another great display from Mikel Arteta’s most reliable lieutenant.

RW: Bukayo Saka—6.6: Trudged off the field with a worrying injury. Pulled something as he attempted a routine pass.

ST: Kai Havertz—6.8: A very quiet performance in his homeland. Picked up an unnecessary yellow card, too.

LW: Noni Madueke—7.2: Shifted to right wing after Saka’s departure and was involved in Arsenal’s equalizer.

SUB: Eberechi Eze (10’ for Saka)—8.0: After being hooked at halftime during the Nottingham Forest victory, Eze answered his critics with an exquisite goal and generally impressive performance.

SUB: Viktor Gyökeres (69’ for Havertz)—6.8: An excellent touch assisted Rice. The kind of center-forward play Arteta will want to witness more of in the future.

SUB: Myles Lewis-Skelly (69’ for Guimarães)—6.0: An unspectacular cameo.

SUB: Mikel Merino (85’ for Ødegaard)—N/A

Subs not used: Illan Meslier (GK), Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Martín Zubimendi, Max Dowman.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Bayern’s midfield were very impressive. | F. Noever/FC Bayern/Getty Images

Despite their combined age of just 43—barely older than Neuer— Bischof and Pavlović were outstanding in Bayern’s well-balanced midfield. The youngsters were diligent in their defensive duties and rarely surrendered possession, despite the quality of their Arsenal counterparts.

and were outstanding in Bayern’s well-balanced midfield. The youngsters were diligent in their defensive duties and rarely surrendered possession, despite the quality of their Arsenal counterparts. Rice was one of those that greeted Bayern’s double pivot, and the Englishman also showcased his class in Munich. Of course, a stellar strike will steal the headlines, but his overall play was as excellent as ever both in and out of possession.

was one of those that greeted Bayern’s double pivot, and the Englishman also showcased his class in Munich. Of course, a stellar strike will steal the headlines, but his overall play was as excellent as ever both in and out of possession. There were no shortage of sprawling saves from the goalkeepers at the Allianz. Neuer and Raya both added to their extensive highlight reels, each pulling off particularly spectacular stops from close-range headers. A reminder of how important an elite goalkeeper is at the top level.

and both added to their extensive highlight reels, each pulling off particularly spectacular stops from close-range headers. A reminder of how important an elite goalkeeper is at the top level. Despite being fielded out of position, Davies consistently wreaked havoc in the final third. Arsenal simply couldn’t deny him during his frequent, turbo-charged sprints in behind, and he delivered a fine finish on his weaker right foot to bring Bayern back into the match.

The Numbers That Explain an Entertaining Affair

This was an even contest which deservedly ended all square. There was little to separate the sides when it came to possession, shots or efforts on target .

. Kane simply loves playing against Arsenal, whether for Tottenham Hotspur or Bayern. He now has 16 goals against them in 23 past clashes .

. Rice’s leveler means Arsenal have still not lost a Champions League match in 90 minutes since May 2025.

Statistic Bayern Munich Arsenal Possession 46% 54% Expected Goals (xG) 2.51 1.40 Total Shots 13 14 Shots on Target 5 5 Big Chances 4 2 Pass Accuracy 86% 87% Fouls Committed 15 6 Corners 3 5