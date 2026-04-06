Bayern Munich XI vs. Real Madrid—Huge Kane Decision Made: Injury News, Predicted Lineup

The Champions League’s mystical force stand between Vincent Kompany’s dazzling outfit and this season’s semifinals.

Bayern Munich have succumbed to Madrid’s overwhelming allure on big European nights time and time again, failing to win any of their previous 10 meetings with the 15-time winners.

However, they enter this quarterfinal tie as perhaps Europe’s most potent outfit, with Kompany’s side set to rank among the most impressive Bayern teams of the 21st century. The Bundesliga title is all but sealed, and there‘s certainly scope for a trophy-laden conclusion to the 2025–26 season.

Plenty in Bavaria will regard their seventh European crown as inevitable should they bypass Madrid to reach the last four.

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Healthy Bayern Visiting Bernabéu

Kompany could have a full complement of outfielders to pick from. | Silas STEIN/AFP/Getty Images

Bayern’s hopes of finally overcoming Los Blancos have been boosted by Harry Kane’s likely return to action. The European Golden Shoe leader has missed a couple of games over the past month due to an ankle injury, and he didn’t play for England during the recent international break as a result.

However, Kane was only rested at the weekend and was back in training ahead of the first leg. He’s expected to start at the Bernabéu.

Sven Ulreich is the only certainty to miss out, but Manuel Neuer remains imperious in goal for the visitors.

Jamal Muisala and Alphonso Davies are dealing with lingering fitness issues, but nothing major. Both should be involved on Tuesday, even if the former is pipped to a starting berth by Serge Gnabry.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Sven Ulreich, Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies

Sven Ulreich, Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1)

Bayern should have their strongest XI available. | FotMob

GK: Manuel Neuer—The 40-year-old goalkeeper is unsurprisingly the only member of the current Bayern squad who was a part of their previous victory over Real Madrid in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

RB: Konrad Laimer—Kompany has an interesting decision to make at right back on Tuesday night, with Josip Stanišić enjoying a fair share of Laimer’s minutes. However, the Austrian was superb over two legs in the 2024 semifinal against Madrid, albeit in a midfield role.

CB: Dayot Upamecano—The French international has been excellent this season, and he was rested against Freiburg on Saturday with this fixture in mind.

CB: Kim Min-jae—Kim has only recorded three Champions League starts this season, but the South Korean has started back-to-back games and is more athletic than the alternative options at Kompany’s disposal.

LB: Alphonso Davies—The flying left back has struggled for rhythm as a result of injuries over the past 18 months. Davies memorably scored at the Bernabéu two seasons ago before Joselu fired Madrid into the final.

DM: Joshua Kimmich—Kimmich’s class was again on display at the weekend, sliding a delicate pass through the Freiburg defense in the build-up to Lennart Karl’s winner. He’s a shoo-in for both legs.

DM: Aleksandar Pavlović—A 19-year-old Pavlović starred in the previous meeting between these two sides, and the midfielder has only improved since his breakthrough.

RW: Michael Olise—Olise is a genuine Ballon d’Or contender and is aiming to outduel compatriot Kylian Mbappé over two legs.

AM: Serge Gnabry—The resurgent Gnabry has relished the freedom that’s been afforded to him by Kompany this term. He’s notched six goal contributions in Europe to help Bayern reach the last eight.

LW: Luis Díaz—Díaz will fancy his chances one-on-one against former Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, although Madrid will undoubtedly make a concerted effort to support their right back.

ST: Harry Kane—Kane is in the form of his life. While his momentum has been somewhat disrupted over the past month, England’s record goalscorer has found the back of the net 48 times in 40 games, including 10 strikes in this competition.

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