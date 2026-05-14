Belgium 2026 World Cup Preview: Winged Wonders Going Under the Radar

Finally liberated of its golden generation tag, Belgium enters the 2026 World Cup with a newfound purpose.

The Red Devils were perhaps guilty of clinging onto the aforementioned crop of ageing stars in Qatar four years ago for too long, leading to an early exit, but there were few signs at Euro 2024 that it was capable of moving into a prosperous new dawn with Domenico Tedesco in charge. Enter Rudi Garcia.

While remnants of its finest ever crop still linger, the latest generation of Belgian maestros have been thrust to the forefront, and an absence of grand expectations will undoubtedly suit them this summer.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 5W-0L-3D

: 5W-0L-3D Goals for / against: 29 / 7

29 / 7 Top scorer: Kevin De Bruyne (6)

Kevin De Bruyne (6) Assist leader: Alexis Saelemaekers (4)

Belgium didn’t secure top spot in Group J until the final matchday, but it nonetheless embarked on yet another unbeaten qualifying campaign. There were some challenging moments against North Macedonia and Wales, but the beatdown of European minnows steadied its quest to reach this summer’s tournament.

An impressive 4–2 victory over the Welsh in Cardiff embodied what this Belgium team is all about, and all but guaranteed its World Cup spot.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Belgium vs. Egypt Monday, June 15 Lumen Field Belgium vs. Iran Sunday, June 21 SoFi Stadium New Zealand vs. Belgium Friday, June 26 BC Place

Manager: Rudi Garcia

Rudi Garcia succeeded the unpopular Domenico Tedesco. | KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team : Since 2025

: Since 2025 Manager meter: Culture builder

Garcia failed miserably in his previous managerial post at Napoli, lasting just 16 games, and the Frenchman is now enjoying his first taste of the international scene.

In the job since January 2025, Garcia has breathed fresh life into the Red Devils following the exit of the rather unpopular Tedesco, and there’s a sense heading towards the World Cup that Belgium is building towards something with Garcia at the helm. There’s a discernible style that supporters can certainly get behind.

How Belgium Plays

Preferred formation : 4-2-3-1

: 4-2-3-1 Style: Possession

Possession Key strengths: Balanced midfield, midfield depth, superstar quality in the final third, dynamic wide players

Balanced midfield, midfield depth, superstar quality in the final third, dynamic wide players Key weaknesses: Inferiority complex against the world’s best, slow starters

Kevin De Bruyne was perhaps the standout performer of Belgium’s qualifying campaign, but this team is defined by its wide players. Jérémy Doku is capable of befuddling any fullback one-on-one, while Dodi Lukébakio has a sweet left foot when he cuts inside off the right.

Overall, Garcia has established the requisite foundations for a successful possession-oriented game model, with Belgium capable of blowing teams away.

Ones to Watch

Jérémy Doku and Malick Fofana both have an extensive bag of tricks. | Daniel Bartel/Getty Images, Nico Vereecken/PhotoNews/Getty Images

X-Factor: Belgium’s leading man to conquer North America this summer is Doku. The game-breaking Manchester City winger gets fans off their seats every time the ball arrives at his dazzling quick feet and he genuinely loves nothing more than running an opposition defender ragged.

Breakout Star: If Doku’s enthralling unpredictability wasn’t enough, Malick Fofana is equally as good at taking on his defender. A significant ankle injury temporarily thwarted his development, but there’s a good reason why all of European soccer’s powerhouses are chasing his signature.

What Belgium Will Be Wearing

As per usual, Belgium will look stunning. | Adidas

Adidas have reverted to deep red for Belgium this summer, having opted for maroon at Euro 2024. Traditional colors feature on the Red Devils’ latest home shirt, with points of difference provided by the striking collar, sleeve details and fiery devil motif.

An abstract alternative jersey is said to be inspired by the surrealist Belgian artist René Magritte, with unique pink and white accents complementing a predominantly light-blue base. However, as we learned in March, Belgium’s away attire is prone to kit clashes.

Belgium’s Predicted Starting XI

Belgium has a wave of exciting young talent coming through. | FootballUser

Thibaut Courtois is back in the mix after refusing to play under the previous regime, and De Bruyne will remain Belgium’s imperious presence from a No. 10 position.

However, there are questions marks over another stalwart, Romelu Lukaku, who, like De Bruyne, has struggled with injuries in 2025–26 and may find himself usurped by a more fluid center forward option in Charles De Ketelaere.

The wide players pick themselves, especially after Lukébakio’s showing against the USMNT in March. Don’t forget Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard, who can play across the front line. And Alexis Saelemaekers has featured there too. Aston Villa teammates Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans should make up Garcia’s midfield pivot.

There’s some inexperience in defense, and it’ll be interesting to see just how many youngsters Garcia trusts this summer. The highly-rated Nathan De Cat, as well as Mika Godts and Lucas Stassin, earned their first call-ups in March.

Current Form

Belgium traveled to North America and faced two of the three co-hosts in the first international break of 2026.

After thumping the USMNT, 5–2, Garcia’s side were held by Mexico to a 1–1 draw. Still, the Red Devils returned to Europe content with confidence. Questions remain over Belgium’s strongest defensive configuration, but it appears to be a formidable force going forward.

What We Can Expect From Belgium Fans

You can expect to see more than a couple red devils in the stadium once Belgium’s World Cup journey begins. | Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that some Belgian soccer fans aren’t quite as committed to their national team’s cause compared to many of their South American counterparts. They tend to enjoy the action in their own, typically more reserved way.

Colors of the Belgian tricolor will be worn with pride, and while there’s no thriving fan culture, a distinctly regionalized nation combines harmoniously when the national team is purring.

The fans have already had the chance to make their presence known in North America, but Garcia’s side is unlikely to be among the most fervently supported nations at this summer’s tournament.

National Expectations

Belgium impressed in its March friendlies. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Many Belgians were left scarred by the crushing semifinal defeat in 2018 and woeful underperformance in Qatar, but the idea of Garcia’s Red Devils throwing its weight around this summer is beginning to take hold back home.

Still, the pressure on this team is incomparable to when the golden generation was expected to conquer the soccer world. There are no such lofty expectations this time around, but a rather tame group has emboldened hopes of a deep run. Win Group G and Belgium should reach the quarterfinals at least, given how the bracket could shape up.

And Finally...

Vibe Check : Under the radar

: Under the radar Who Belgium Doesn't Want to Face: France

France One Stat That Defines Belgium: No team attempted more take-ons during UEFA World Cup qualifying than Belgium (201)

No team attempted more take-ons during UEFA World Cup qualifying than Belgium (201) If Things Go Wrong: Inexperienced defense lapses at key moments

Inexperienced defense lapses at key moments What Will Everyone Say If Belgium Goes Out Early? Same old, same old

READ MORE GROUP G PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE