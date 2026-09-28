Belgium vs. France—Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Once known as the Match Sympathique—roughly, “the Friendly Match”—Belgium vs. France has long been a meeting between close neighbors. These days, though, there is considerably more at stake than bragging rights.

The two European heavyweights meet in League A, Group A1 on Monday night, with both looking to make it two wins from two in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League.

Both sides made impressive starts to the campaign. Belgium traveled to Italy and came away with a 2–0 victory, with young forward Mika Godts opening the scoring before Dodi Lukébakio sealed the points with a superb solo effort. France, meanwhile, gave new manager Zinedine Zidane a winning start, edging Türkiye 1–0 thanks to a Kylian Mbappé goal.

Mbappé’s night ended on a sour note, however, as the France captain picked up an injury shortly after scoring. He will now miss Monday’s meeting in Brussels, leaving Zidane without his biggest attacking star as France attempt to extend its remarkable recent record against its neighbors.

With two new managers, two winning starts and plenty of attacking talent on both sides, Monday’s meeting promises to be anything but sympathique.

Belgium vs. France Score Prediction

No Kylian Mbappé, No Problem

Mbappé is out. | Ali Atmaca/Anadolu/Getty Images

Mbappé is out, and of course Zidane, his France teammates and the supporters will feel his absence. But the truth is, Les Bleus have more than enough firepower to cope without their talisman.

From Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembélé to Rayan Cherki, Bradley Barcola and Désiré Doué, Zidane arguably has one of the deepest attacking arsenals in world soccer at his disposal. Losing Mbappé is a major blow, but France still has an absurd amount of quality to call upon.

And while France has lost twice in its 21 games without Mbappé, it has generally coped well in his absence. In fact, Les Bleus have not lost a game he has missed since 2023, when they were beaten 1–0 by Germany in a friendly.

Belgium has plenty of firepower of its own, with the brilliant Godts, the ever-reliable Romelu Lukaku and bags of pace in Malick Fofana and Loïs Openda. But there are still questions at the other end of the pitch. The team’s defensive record at the 2026 World Cup was hardly watertight, with Belgium keeping just one clean sheet on its way to the quarterfinals, where it was ultimately beaten by Spain.

Against a France side packed with attacking talent—even without Mbappé—that could prove decisive.

Head-to-head record: It’s almost even in the head-to-head department, with France winning 29 and Belgium 30 of their 78 meetings. Recent form matters, however. Les Bleus have won the last five meetings between the two, with Belgium’s last victory coming in 2015 via a 2–1 friendly win.

It’s almost even in the head-to-head department, with France winning 29 and Belgium 30 of their 78 meetings. Recent form matters, however. Les Bleus have won the last five meetings between the two, with Belgium’s last victory coming in 2015 via a 2–1 friendly win. No Mbappé: Mbappé actually missed the last meeting between France and Belgium in the Nations League two years ago. France won 2–1 thanks to a brace from Randal Kolo Muani. While he isn’t involved this time, it suggests France can cope with Mbappé’s absence.

Belgium Predicted Lineup vs. France

Belgium is likely to be unchanged. | FotMob

Unlike France, Belgium has no major new injury concerns heading into the clash, so Mark van Bommel is likely to stick with the same side that beat Italy 2–0.

That would see Nathan Ngoy partner Brandon Mechele in central defense, with Timothy Castagne and Maxim De Cuyper occupying the fullback positions.

With Leandro Trossard still sidelined as he continues his recovery from a heel issue, Godts should start on the left of a three-man attacking unit alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Diego Moreira, with Charles De Ketelaere leading the line.

Belgium predicted lineup vs. France (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Castagne, Mechele, Ngoy, De Cuyper; De Bruyne, Moreira, Godts; De Ketelaere.

France Predicted Lineup vs. Beligum

Dembélé will likely play up front. | FotMob

With Mbappé unavailable, Ousmane Dembélé could move into a central role, with Michael Olise and Désiré Doué providing the attacking width.

In midfield, Manu Koné is expected to anchor the trio alongside Adrien Rabiot, while Manchester City playmaker Cherki should operate further forward as the creative spark.

Zidane has little reason to make wholesale changes after France kept a clean sheet against Türkiye. Adrien Truffert, Maxence Lacroix, Dayot Upamecano and Jules Koundé could therefore retain their places in defense, with Mike Maignan continuing in goal.

France predicted lineup vs. Belgium (4-2-1-3): Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Lacroix, Truffert; Rabiot, Koné, Cherki; Olise, Dembélé, Doué.

What Time Does Belgium vs. France Kick Off?

Location : Brussels, Belgium

: Brussels, Belgium Stadium : King Baudouin Stadium

: King Baudouin Stadium Date : Monday, Sept. 28

: Monday, Sept. 28 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Rade Obrenovič (SVN)

: Rade Obrenovič (SVN) VAR: Matej Jug (SVN)

How to Watch Belgium vs. France on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video