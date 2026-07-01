Belgium vs. Senegal—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

After squeezing into the knockout stages as one of the best-performing third-place group finishers, Senegal is now aiming to bypass Belgium and reach the round of 16.

The dethroned Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions had been tipped to enjoy a deep run at this summer’s World Cup, despite the difficulty of its group. Defeats to France and Norway through two games left Senegal with a mountain to climb against Iraq on Matchday 3.

However, a 13th-minute red card compromised Graham Arnold’s side, and Senegal ran riot in the second half. A 5–0 victory was enough for it to qualify, and it was the only team to advance with just three points.

Pape Thiaw’s outfit remain mightily dangerous, and they have little to fear against this iteration of Belgium. The Red Devils, once again, have flattered to deceive while remnants of its golden generation lingers, but a beatdown of New Zealand means it sailed into the round of 32.

A healthier goal difference meant Bekgium pipped Egypt to top spot in Group G, yet a clash with Senegal in the first knockout round isn’t exactly a reward.

Belgium vs. Senegal Score Prediction

Lions of Teranga Earn Rare Knockout Win

Senegal is dangerous opposition for an underwhelming Red Devils. | Zou Zheng/Xinhua/Getty Images

It’s pretty remarkable that, despite the talent at Pape Thiaw’s disposal, Senegal has made it into the knockouts. Off-field issues, from food complaints to unpaid bonuses, have threatened to compromise its campaign, but the resilient Lions of Teranga are still standing.

Few in Belgium are looking forward to this one, even if Rudi Garcia made tweaks against New Zealand that should offer encouragement. Still, this looks like a slow Red Devils outfit reliant on Jérémy Doku’s bursts for an injection.

Senegal’s speed could play a key role against the sluggish Belgians, with France, perhaps the most impressive team at the tournament so far, struggling for 45 minutes in the face of Thiaw’s compact block and their breakaway threat.

This is a very good Senegal team, and they head into Wednesday’s duel with the wind in their sails.

Underwhelming Belgium : Belgium became the first team since the USMNT in 2010 to top its group without winning its opening two games. New Zealand was swatted aside on Matchday 3, but the Red Devils’ woes against Egypt and Iran point towards a team that will come unstuck against superior opposition. Senegal is the best team it has faced this summer, by far.

: Belgium became the first team since the USMNT in 2010 to top its group without winning its opening two games. New Zealand was swatted aside on Matchday 3, but the Red Devils’ woes against Egypt and Iran point towards a team that will come unstuck against superior opposition. Senegal is the best team it has faced this summer, by far. Ismaïla Sarr’s form : Sarr has continued from where he left off with Crystal Palace at the World Cup. The Eagles attacker has directly contributed to four goals this summer, scoring three times. In harmony with excellent channel-runner Nicolas Jackson, Sarr could overwhelm Belgium’s aging backline.

: Sarr has continued from where he left off with Crystal Palace at the World Cup. The Eagles attacker has directly contributed to four goals this summer, scoring three times. In harmony with excellent channel-runner Nicolas Jackson, Sarr could overwhelm Belgium’s aging backline. Goals, goals, goals: Expect goals at both ends in Seattle. 14 goals were scored in Senegal’s three group games, with Norway’s outings proving to be more prolific (15). Belgium also notched the most shots (73) during the group stage, per Opta.

Prediction: Belgium 1–2 Senegal

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Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

Belgium Predicted Lineup vs. Senegal

Garcia made useful tweaks against New Zealand. | Sports Illustrated

Rudi Garcia can welcome defender Nathan Ngoy back into the fold after he served a one-game suspension on Matchday 3 against New Zealand. However, Garcia may opt to retain Arthur Theate alongside Brandon Mechele.

Zeno Debast has been the primary injury concern throughout the tournament, and it’s still not clear whether he’ll be fit for the start of the knockouts.

Hans Vanaken was a welcome addition to Belgium’s midfield last time out, and Jérémy Doku was back in the starting lineup after returning home for the birth of his first child.

Doku and Leandro Trossard will start out wide on Wednesday, with Charles De Ketelaere leading the line. Romelu Lukaku should operate off the bench, given his struggles as a starter against Iran on Matchday 2.

Belgium predicted lineup vs. Senegal (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Castagne, Mechele, Theate, De Kuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere.

Senegal Predicted Lineup vs. Belgium

Pape Gueye is among the players set to come into Thiaw’s XI. | Sports Illustrated

Édouard Mendy hasn’t had the greatest preparation for Wednesday’s game, but Senegal’s goalkeeper is nonetheless set to be fit to start against Belgium. Mendy missed the must-win encounter on Matchday 3 with a knee injury, and has since returned to the Senegalese camp after having his issue assessed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

There are otherwise no fitness concerns for Pape Thiaw to stress over.

Nicolas Jackson could return to the starting lineup and lead Senegal’s attack, but Kalidou Koulibaly is likely to remain on the bench after being displaced by Abdoulaye Seck at the heart of defense. Pape Gueye surely has to come into Senegal’s midfield, given that he scored two wonderful goals as a substitute last time out.

Senegal predicted lineup vs. Belgium (4-3-3): Mendy; Diatta, Seck, Niakhate, Jakobs, I. Gueye, P. Gueye, Camara; Sarr, Jackson, Mané.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Belgium vs. Senegal Kick Off?

Location : Seattle, Washington, United States

: Seattle, Washington, United States Stadium : Lumen Field

: Lumen Field Date : Wednesday, July 1

: Wednesday, July 1 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST Referee: Said Martinez (HON)

How to Watch Belgium vs. Senegal on TV, Live Stream

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