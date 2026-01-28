Benfica vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Thirteen years after José Mourinho managed Álvaro Arbeloa at Real Madrid, the two are set to clash on the touchline for the first time as Benfica host Los Blancos in the finale of the Champions League league phase.

Real Madrid come into the clash in a much better position than their opponents. The 15-time European champions have won five of their seven league phase matches and sit in third place, just three points away from securing their automatic place in the last 16.

The hosts, on the other hand, have struggled in the Champions League this season, suffering five defeats, including last week’s 2–0 loss to Juventus. Benfica find themselves 29th in the table, below the threshold for even the knockout phase playoffs.

A win against Arbeloa’s men is not enough by itself to fend off elimination, but it is a must if Benfica want to at least give themselves a chance of advancing to the knockout stage. Toppling a recently in-form Real Madrid, though, is no easy task—just ask Mourinho. The former Los Blancos boss has never beaten his fomer club from the opposing touchline.

What Time Does Benfica vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

Location : Lisbon, Portugal

: Lisbon, Portugal Stadium : Estádio da Luz

: Estádio da Luz Date : Wednesday, Jan. 28

: Wednesday, Jan. 28 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

Benfica vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record

Benfica : 2 wins

: 2 wins Real Madrid : 1 win

: 1 win Draws: 0

Last Meeting: Real Madrid 2–1 Benfica (Mar. 17, 1965)—European Cup

Current Form (All Competitions, Last Five Games)

Benfica (WLWLL) Real Madrid (WWWLL) Benfica 4–0 Estrela da Amadora Villarreal 0–2 Real Madrid Juventus 2–0 Benfica Real Madrid 6–1 Monaco Rio Ave 0–2 Benfica Real Madrid 2–0 Levante FC Porto 1–0 Benfica Albacete 3–2 Real Madrid Benfica 1–3 Braga Barcelona 3–2 Real Madrid

How to Watch Benfica vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, Vix United Kingdom discovery+ Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

Benfica Team News

Richard Rios remains out injured for the fourth consecutive match. | Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images

Benfica’s infirmary is looking a bit crowded these days, with six players expected to miss out against Real Madrid. Dodi Lukebakio remains sidelined with a broken ankle alongside Richard Rios, who dislocated his right shoulder earlier in the month.

Alexander Bah and Nuno Félix are both working their way back from ACL injuries. Henrique Araújo’s muscle injury is less severe, but it is still enough to keep the striker out of action, much like the similar problem plaguing Samuel Soares.

January signings Sidny Lopes Cabral and Rafa Silva, who both featured at the weekend in the club’s 4–0 win over Estrela da Amadora, are ineligible to feature in the Champions League clash.

Benfica Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Vangelis Pavlidis leads the way up to with 27 goals this season. | FotMob

Benfica predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Trubin; Dedić, T.Araújo, Otamendi, Dahl; Aursnes, Barrenechea; Prestianni, Barreiro, Sudakov; Pavlidis.

Real Madrid Team News

Franco Mastantuono is in line to start against Benfica. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Arbeloa is still unable to call on the injured Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Rüdiger. Although the latter two players are expected to return in the coming weeks, they were still not fit enough to make the trip to Lisbon.

The good news for Real Madrid is that Álvaro Carreras, who sat out against Monaco due to suspension, and Aurélien Tchouaméni, who did not feature against Villarreal due to suspension, are both back available for the team’s league phase finale.

The only major decision plaguing Arbeloa comes on the right wing. Franco Mastantuono was expected to make way for the recently returned Rodrygo at the weekend, but he instead got the nod while the Brazilian was an unused substitute. It appears Rodrygo is being slowly eased back into the team, leaving the door open for the Argentine teenager to start once again.

Eduardo Camavinga makes way for the return of Aurélien Tchouaméni. | FotMob

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Benfica (4-3-3): Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Güler, Tchouaméni, Bellingham; Mastantuono, Mbappé, Vinicius Junior.

Benfica vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction

With their Champions League berth on the line, Benfica will no doubt come out desperate for a win in front of their home crowd. But the club’s poor European campaign combined with their recent dip in form over the last month only bodes well for the visitors.

Real Madrid have not escaped blunders in the new year either, but they come into the match off the back of three wins, none more impressive than their 6–1 thrashing of Monaco last week.

Kylian Mbappé will revel at the chance to exploit a vulnerable backline; after all, the Frenchman’s 11 goals in the league phase are nearly double the six that Benfica have scored as an entire team in the Champions League this season.

Prediction: Benfica 0–2 Real Madrid

