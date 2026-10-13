Bernardo Silva Was Set Up to Fail at Real Madrid—But His Time May Finally Be Coming

The 2026–27 season hadn’t even started yet, and Real Madrid boss José Mourinho had already publicly targeted Bernardo Silva. “He arrived for preseason with much lower physical fitness, and he has to improve,” the manager said in the early days of August.

Mourinho veiled the jab by insisting Silva is a “very important player for us,” but the ensuing months proved otherwise. The Portugal international has only made four appearances greater than 15 minutes in a white shirt—and those all came when Aurélien Tchouaméni was not fit enough to start.

Any hopes of breaking into the team following the September-October international break were quickly dashed at the weekend. Silva was an unused substitute in the team’s 1–0 win over Villarreal, rooted to the bench for the second time in three games.

It was the last thing the midfielder needed after playing just seven minutes for Portugal over the break. He couldn’t even see the pitch against Wales and Denmark, and he only came on in the dying, dying stages in the team’s two clashes with Norway.

It’s a sudden fall from grace for Silva, who was a consistent, vital starter during his nine years at Manchester City. Just last season at age 31, he played 90 minutes in both the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal and the FA Cup final against Chelsea. The Cityzens lifted both trophies in Silva’s final months at the club.

He soon joined Real Madrid as a free agent and is learning the hard way just how difficult it is for even the most established stars to break into Los Blancos’ XI.

Silva Was Destined to Fail at Real Madrid

Bernardo Silva has yet to make any impact at Real Madrid. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

After back-to-back seasons without a major trophy, Real Madrid came into the summer transfer window with one major problem area: midfield. The club never replaced the legendary Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić, and signing a deep-lying playmaker was the top priority.

Except Los Blancos addressed nearly every other area of the pitch instead. They signed a left back in Marc Cucurella, a right back in Denzel Dumfries and a center back in Ibrahima Konaté. They signed Carlos Espí at striker and the speedy young winger Yan Diomande.

Amid the flurry of new signings was Silva. The midfielder was expected to be a depth option, with Rodri taking up the No. 6 position. But the newly crowned World Cup winner chose Barcelona instead, leaving Mourinho with the same midfielders Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa could not win anything with—plus Silva.

Suddenly, the team was looking at the 32-year-old to help fix a broken system ... without even giving him the proper opportunities to do so. Silva started three of the team’s first five La Liga matches, playing alongside Federico Valverde in Mourinho’s double pivot.

Real Madrid won all three matches, scoring 10 goals along the way, all while Tchouaméni was largely sidelined. Then as soon as the Frenchman was fit enough to start, Silva saw his minutes rapidly dwindle, all so Mourinho could start Valverde and Tchouaméni together, a duo whose largest contribution last season was a dressing room altercation.

There’s No Place for Silva in Mourinho’s XI

Aurélien Tchouaméni (left) and Fede Valverde struggle to deliver results. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Mourinho is falling victim to the same thing his three predecessors did at Real Madrid: believing the team can win major trophies with Valverde and Tchouaméni commanding the midfield.

It’s the definition of insanity at the Bernabéu, to keep trying the same thing over and over again expecting different results. But Mourinho has made it clear the two players are in his XI.

Since the Portuguese boss favors a 4-2-3-1, there is simply no place for Silva in his plans. The midfielder can play as a No. 10, but he’s surely not displacing Jude Bellingham or Arda Güler. He can also line up on the right wing, but he’s not beating out the Türkiye international there either, nor Diomande.

Silva, the team’s only midfield signing this summer, is then forced to sit on the bench, waiting for scraps that aren’t even coming as of late. Real Madrid could undoubtedly use his precise passing, calmness under pressure and his playmaking, but they’re determined to let Valverde and Tchouaméni run the show.

It’s no coincidence Los Blancos were slow, uninspired and poor in their return to action against Villarreal. The team was booed off the pitch at halftime after managing just one shot on target in the opening 45 minutes. What changed in the second half? Mourinho altered his double pivot. Valverde was eventually moved to right back and Güler dropped into midfield—and Real Madrid had a goal 10 minutes later.

All the while, Silva was nothing more than a spectator.

Increased Pressure Can Work in Silva’s Favor

José Mourinho is on the hot seat. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Pressure is constant at Real Madrid, especially when the team is underperforming like it is now. Los Blancos are already six points behind league-leaders Barcelona and are barely winning games against wildly inferior opposition.

Another season without a major trophy would be an absolute disaster and catastrophic failure for a team with some of the biggest and best players in the world. But all the attacking firepower in Europe cannot carry a team without a midfield.

The longer Real Madrid’s poor performances go on, the more opportunities could come the way of Silva. Mourinho will be forced to change his tactics and his XI if Los Blancos continue to look incapable of winning a big match.

A defeat in El Clásico at the end of the month could be the push Mourinho needs to change up his midfield. And he would have little excuses not to give Silva more responsibility.