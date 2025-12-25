The 25 Best Attacking Midfielders of All Time—Ranked
Attacking midfield is the sexiest yet hardest to define position on the soccer pitch.
Trying to find similarities between Frank Lampard, Diego Maradona and Thomas Müller is a challenging task—and yet all three have been considered attacking midfielders at some point in their career.
Equally, many of the greatest wingers have enjoyed playing in a No. 10 role, too.
This elusiveness tells you a great deal about the role. It’s meaning has changed over time, mutating depending on whatever tactical system was in vogue at that point in footballing history. One thing has remained constant throughout the position’s evolution though: It’s produced some legendary players.
Here are the very best.
25. Kazimierz Deyna
Some questionable sideburns aside, Kazimierz Deyna was pretty much a flawless footballer.
Poland’s first superstar in the sport, the Legia Warsaw icon was an archetypal No. 10 with a graceful touch and the ability to chip in with a fair few goals.
Deyna finished third in the 1974 Ballon d’Or courtesy of his excellent performances at the World Cup that year, also winning bronze with his country at the tournament itself.
24. Zizinho
Brazil have always been nation most prolific in producing superstar after superstar in the final third of the pitch, with Zizinho one of their first great exploits.
Playing his football across four separate decades, the attacking midfielder peaked in the early 1950s with the Seleção. He helped Brazil reach the 1950 World Cup final but he and his teammates were unable to conquer neighbors Uruguay in the final.
That hasn’t stopped Zizinho being inducted into the Brazil Football Musuem’s Hall of Fame though.
“He was a complete player. He played in midfield, in attack, he scored goals, he could mark, head and cross,” Pelé once said of his idol.
23. Frank Lampard
By the end of his career, Frank Lampard had trademarked the late run into the box.
The Chelsea stalwart was ruthless when arriving in the penalty area, always able to evade opposition markers and pop up with goal after goal for the Blues and England.
The midfielder’s impressive tally of 211 goals for the West London club makes him their top scorer by some distance, with Lampard winning the lot during his Stamford Bridge days.
He was so often the catalyst for their domestic and continental success.
22. Gianni Rivera
You simply can’t win the Ballon d'Or without being one of the all-time greats.
That's exactly what Italy’s “Golden Boy” Gianni Rivera is after an incredible career with AC Milan and the Azzurri in which he was named the world’s best in 1969.
The attacking midfielder spent 19 years with the Rossoneri and is justifiably heralded as one of the club’s most loved icons. During that time, he won three Serie A titles and two European Cups in Milan, while also claiming a European Championship crown with Italy in 1968.
Rivera is one of Italy’s most technically accomplished players, with his graceful dribbling and excellent ball control allowing him to terrorize opposition midfields and defenses.
21. Gheorghe Hagi
The greatest Romanian footballer ever, there’s no surprise that Gheorghe Hagi was nicknamed “The King” in his homeland.
The diminutive attacking midfielder enjoyed an immense career—representing both Real Madrid and Barcelona—and won favor with supporters due to his immense creativity.
Often drawing comparisons with the great Diego Maradona, the ultimate complement for any footballer, Hagi was known for his flair, wizardry and temper on the pitch, as well as boasting a stocky build that enabled him to see off opposition challenges.
A fourth-placed Ballon d’Or finish in 1994 shows just how spectacular Hagi was in his prime.
20. Socrates
While not the most famous Sócrates history has seen, the Brazilian is one of the greatest attacking midfielders of all time.
Spending the majority of his career in South America, with one brief venture to Florence, the lanky Seleção star impressed most on the international scene.
The late Sócrates never got his hands on a major international trophy, but he did earn 60 Brazil caps, even captaining his country at the 1982 World Cup.
A classy operator, his in-game intelligence is what set him apart from some of his more eye-catching teammates.
19. Luis Suarez
Before there was Luis Suárez (the bitey Uruguayan), there was Luis Suárez.
Another Barcelona legend, the Spaniard’s career spanned 20 years, coming to a close in 1973. He finished his time off in Italy, earning a place in Inter folklore before making the move to Sampdoria for his final few years.
An elegant and inherently creative footballer, Suárez was capable of playing as a No. 10 or in a deeper role. As long as he was close to the ball, he was impactful.
He won the Ballon d’Or in 1960 and that was prior to moving to Inter, where he would win a further three Serie A titles and two European Cups.
18. Steven Gerrard
If you want a midfielder who can do everything, and we mean everything, look no further than Steven Gerrard.
A crunching tackle on the halfway line. No problem. A 40-yard daisy-cutting through ball. Absolutely. A thunderbolt from the edge of the box with a knee slide to celebrate. Say no more.
Gerrard carried an often underperforming Liverpool side on his back for 17 years, showing incredible heart and leadership every time he stepped foot on the pitch for his boyhood club. A catalyst for the famous 2005 Champions League final comeback and the hero in the FA Cup final a year later, he’s one of Liverpool’s all-time legends.
17. Kaka
Kaká was one of those footballers that made everything look like it was happening in slow motion.
Tall, powerful and blessed with immense technical ability, the Brazilian dominated countless midfield battles during the mid-2000s, striking fear into opponents at both Milan and Real Madrid.
The 2007 Ballon d’Or was a member of Brazil’s 2002 World Cup-winning squad, even if he made just one cameo, and also lifted the Champions League in the same season he won the Golden Ball. He may have beaten Liverpool in the final itself, but it was his displays in two semifinal legs against Manchester United that were so irresistible.
A truly majestic footballer.
16. Rivaldo
Now, Rivaldo did spend much of his career on the left wing, but the Brazilian was frequently employed as an attacking midfielder—a role he largely perfected.
The 1999 Ballon d’Or winner was as silky as they come, showcasing his abundance of flair most prominently at Barcelona and for the Brazil national team. Producing 130 goals in just 235 Barca appearances, the crowning moment of his career came on the international stage.
Rivaldo was essential in Brazil’s 2002 World Cup triumph, scoring five times en route to the trophy and making his way into the team of the tournament.
He didn’t quite enjoy the same longevity as some of football’s other greats, finishing his career having represented clubs in Uzbekistan, Greece and Angola. But in his pomp, he was unstoppable.
15. Rivellino
Another Brazilian happy on the left wing, Rivellino was adept at playing behind a striker, too.
The creator of the “flip-flap,” the superstar South American walked so the likes of Ronaldinho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Rivaldo could run.
The World Cup winner never turned out for a European club, spending the longest period of his career with Corinthians—where he is still adored.
Unfortunately for European football fans, views of Rivellino were fleeting. However, he still astonished while donning his famous number 11 jersey for the Seleção. A key member of the 1970 world champions, scoring three goals at the tournament, his legacy will never be forgotten.
14. Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne was something of a late bloomer.
After a difficult start to his career at Chelsea, it was a loan spell at Werder Bremen—followed by a move to Wolfsburg—that transformed everything for the Belgian maestro.
Manchester City snapped him up soon after, and the rest is history.
One of the finest passers the game has ever seen, De Bruyne dominated the inside-right channel with his mind-bending deliveries, becoming a central figure in six Premier League title wins and Manchester City’s long-awaited Champions League triumph.
13. Ronaldinho
Much like his compatriot Rivaldo, the great Ronaldinho was also accustomed to playing out on the left wing. However, he was similarly influential in an attacking midfield role, floating around the edge of the area and unlocking defenses with his dazzling feet.
One of the best tricksters and magicians football has been fortunate enough to witness, the key to Ronaldinho’s success is that he always had an enormous smile beaming across his face on the pitch.
That freedom and glee helped the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner play with an effortlessness that is rare in modern football, earning hero status at Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Milan.
A 2002 World Cup winner, he is universally adored by Brazil fans, too.
12. Raymond Kopa
Real Madrid and Reims legend Raymond Kopa remains one of France’s greatest-ever products. That’s saying something.
A graceful dribbler and intelligent reader of the game, he was regularly able to fashion out chances for his prolific teammates, while popping up with a fair few strikes himself.
He rightfully earned his place among the game’s greats by scooping the Ballon d’Or in 1958, a trophy that must have looked nice alongside his three European Cup medals.
11. Michael Laudrup
Another representative of both Real Madrid and Barcelona, Michael Laudrup won trophies almost everywhere he went. Whether at Spain‘s giants, with Ajax at the end of his career or in Turin with the mighty Juventus, the Denmark international was relentless in his accumulation of silverware.
If it wasn’t for a falling out with Denmark’s head coach at the time, he would also have been a European Championship winner.
An exceptional passer and genius in tight spaces, Laudrup was capable of playing as a member of the forward line, or even as a false nine. However, it was in a No. 10 position where the “King of Denmark” forged his legendary reputation.
10. Ruud Gullit
Nailing Ruud Gullit down to a single position is like trying to catch a slippery water balloon. It’s darn difficult.
The Dutchman was the archetypal total footballer, just as comfortable leading the line as he was as a libero, though his best football probably came when he acted as Marco van Basten’s foil at second striker for Milan.
That particular combination of Dutchmen brought Milan back-to-back European Cup wins, just two of the many honors that Gullit earned during his glittering career.
9. Roberto Baggio
There will be no missed penalty jokes here. That would do a disservice to one of the great Italian playmakers.
Roberto Baggio had a rocky relationship with managers who tried to restrict his freedom by shoehorning him into a 4-4-2 and you can understand why. He was a creative genius who played by his own rules and needed to be indulged.
One of the coaches liable of mistreating Baggio was Carlo Ancelotti, who has since admitted that he was crazy to turn down the “Divine Ponytail” when he was at Parma.
Yes, Carlo—that is crazy.
8. Andres Iniesta
Whether Andrés Iniesta was an attacking midfielder is somewhat debatable, but he was certainly the most offensive-minded member of the greatest midfield ever assembled.
Partnering Sergio Busquets and Xavi in the engine room, the diminutive Barcelona legend was a key cog in Pep Guardiola’s winning machine. A delicate, nifty and often understated footballer, Iniesta was gifted at manipulating both the ball and space.
Often popping up in the box almost unnoticed, the midfielder managed 192 goals and assists for Barça, creating an incredible legacy. Scoring the winning goal in a World Cup final for Spain? Just another day at the office for the maestro.
7. Zico
In a pre-YouTube goal compilation world, viewers of the 1982 World Cup must have been completely blown away when they watched Zico play for the first time.
At first glance, this skinny midfielder sporting a messy head of hair looked unassuming alongside the more imperious figures of Sócrates, Éder and Falcão in that famous Brazil side. However, looks can be deceiving and Zico was anything but unassuming.
He was nothing short of a footballing genius, able to evade the ferocious tackles that often came his way with the balance and poise of a galloping gazelle. A truly joyous player.
6. Alfredo Di Stéfano
Real Madrid’s obsession with winning the European Cup began with its inception in 1955 and the club lifted the famous trophy in each of its first five seasons.
At the forefront of this swaggering Los Blancos team was Alfredo Di Stéfano.
A freakishly versatile player, the Argentine could play pretty much anywhere—including attacking midfield. Wonderfully two-footed and blessed with a delightful technique, Di Stéfano was Real’s creative and attacking focal point for many years, knitting the club’s fearsome front line together expertly.
5. Sir Bobby Charlton
What Bobby Charlton lacked in hair he more than made up for in footballing ability.
One of a handful of Englishmen to win the Ballon d'Or, Charlton was also the star of England’s 1966 World Cup winning squad, bagging a brace in the semifinal to knock out a much fancied Portugal featuring Eusébio.
A wondrously mazy dribbler, the midfielder also excelled at club level as part of Manchester United’s “Holy Trinity” alongside Denis Law and George Best—helping the club win its first European Cup in 1968.
Charlton nodded United in front in the final because, well, of course he did. He’s Bobby Charlton.
4. Michel Platini
Prior to being shunned as a disgraced football administrator, Michel Platini lived a previous, more fulfilling life as the best No. 10 in in the world.
It’s easy to forget amid the flurry of corruption allegations that Platini once won three consecutive Ballon d’Or awards and is easily one of Juventus’s best players of all time.
He also showcased the best individual tournament performance of the modern era at Euro 1984. During the competition, Platini bagged a ridiculous nine goals in five games playing at the tip of Michel Hidalgo’s famous “Magic Square” as France lifted the trophy.
3. Zinedine Zidane
The most naturally gifted footballer on the planet during the late 1990s and early 2000s, Zinedine Zidane's first touch was a thing of beauty. As was his passing. As was his dribbling. As was pretty much everything else about the Frenchman’s technique.
Zidane’s performances were not always consistent at club level or the international stage but even during one of these downturns, a moment of mind-boggling magic was never far away.
Case in point, his volley in the 2002 Champions League final. A big goal on the big stage from one of the ultimate big-game players.
2. Johan Cruyff
Perhaps the most influential figure in the history of the modern game, Johan Cruyff’s first successful attempt at changing the world came when he was deployed as an attacking midfielder (of sorts) in Rinus Michels’ Ajax team in the 1970s.
At times Cruyff led the line, but he was anything but a conventional centre forward. The free-thinker darted between the lines with a carefree attitude fitting of his bohemian surroundings in Amsterdam.
“Total Football” only worked because Cruyff was the complete attacking midfielder, capable of performing all that was required of him with absolute ease.
1. Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona’s godlike genius kick-started the Argentine obsession with the Enganche—a position which roughly corresponds to the attacking midfield role.
It also led to him earning quasi-religious devotion from a generation of football fans. Maradona linked the midfield and attack in ways previously thought unimaginable. His majestic close control and silky footwork terrorised defenses in three separate decades and at times he just didn’t seem human.
During his tumultuous seven-year spell with Napoli, he helped the unfashionable club win two Serie A titles and a UEFA Cup, becoming a Naples deity in the process.
At international level he won the 1986 World Cup, and despite his off-field problems, he is still regarded as the prince of people’s hearts in his homeland.