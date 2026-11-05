The Best Clubs to Choose for Career Mode in EA FC 27

Career Mode is at its best when there’s a real challenge behind the job.

Instead of taking charge of an established giant and collecting trophies straight away, why not rebuild a fallen powerhouse, guide a historic club back to the top or turn an underdog into a genuine contender?

EA FC 27 offers plenty of opportunities to create your own story. Whether you prefer a demanding promotion battle, a long-term rebuild or the task of challenging Europe’s biggest clubs, choosing the right team can make all the difference.

Here are 14 clubs worth considering for your next Career Mode save, each offering a different challenge and a chance to build something special.

1. Schalke 04

Schalke are an interesting prospect. | Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Challenge: Restore a Fallen Giant



Few clubs offer a more compelling rebuilding project than Schalke 04.



Founded in 1904, the German side has a proud history, including seven league championships during its golden years in the 1930s and 1940s. Its most recent league triumph came in the 1957–58 season, and although domestic success has been harder to come by since, the club has added several other major trophies to its collection, including the German Cup and the Europa League.



Now back in the Bundesliga, Schalke have an opportunity to reclaim their place among Germany’s elite. You’ll be taking charge at the Veltins-Arena with experienced players such as Robin Gosens and Edin Džeko, and goalkeeper Loris Karius.



The mission is simple: restore the club’s former stature and make Schalke a force again.

2. Sunderland

Sunderland are back in Europe. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Challenge: Become European Regulars



Sunderland are one of English soccer’s most historic clubs, with six league titles to their name. Most of that success came more than half a century ago, while their most recent major trophy was the FA Cup in the 1972–73 season.



The Black Cats have endured plenty of ups and downs since then, including several relegations and promotions. After returning to the top flight in 2025, the next task is to establish themselves in the Premier League and eventually aim much higher.



Fortunately, the squad has some quality to build around. Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka is the standout name, supported by French defender Nordi Mukiele, goalkeeper Robin Roefs and forward Brian Brobbey.



Keeping Sunderland in the top division is the first test; turning them into a regular European contender is the long-term ambition.

3. Parma

Can you take Parma back to their best? | Parma Calcio 1913/Getty Images

Challenge: Bring Back the Glory Days



Parma’s best years may be behind them, but their history makes them an appealing Career Mode project.



The Italian club enjoyed a remarkable period between 1990 and 2002, winning three Coppa Italia trophies and a Supercoppa Italiana, as well as two UEFA Cups, a European Cup Winners’ Cup and a UEFA Super Cup.



The club also produced one of soccer’s most iconic goalkeepers, Gianluigi Buffon.



However, financial difficulties and sporting setbacks eventually sent Parma tumbling as far as the fourth division. Their return to Serie A in 2018 marked an important step, but there’s still plenty of work to do if they’re to recapture their former reputation.

4. Valencia

Valencia are a fallen giant. | Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Challenge: Overcome a Crisis



Valencia have long been one of Spain’s most respected clubs, but their recent history has been defined by financial problems and sporting instability.



With 25 major domestic and international trophies, Los Che remain one of the country’s most successful teams, yet their last major honors came with the 2019 Copa del Rey and the 2003–04 UEFA Cup and 2004 UEFA Super Cup.



The financial troubles that began around 2004 forced the club to sell important players and limit its ability to invest in the squad. Although Valencia have gradually worked towards recovery, returning to the top of Spanish soccer remains a major task.



There are useful pieces to build around, including Argentine midfielder Guido Rodríguez, Hugo Duro, José Gaya and Pablo Maffeo. Can you bring stability back to Mestalla?

5. Juventus

Kenan Yıldız only has room to grow. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Challenge: Restore Supremacy



Juventus remain the most decorated club in Italian soccer, but their dominance of Serie A has faded in recent seasons. Their last league title came in 2019–20, with Inter, Napoli and AC Milan subsequently taking their turns at the top.



The Turin giants have experienced difficult periods before, most notably their relegation to Serie B following the Calciopoli scandal. That episode remains one of the most significant moments in the club’s history, but Juventus eventually rebuilt and returned to winning ways.



Now it’s your turn to lead another revival. With players such as Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer, Turkish talent Kenan Yıldız and Khéphren Thuram, there’s a solid foundation in place.

6. Deportivo La Coruña

Deportivo have a rich history. | Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

Challenge: More Than Just Survival



Deportivo La Coruña are a club with a proud history and a fanbase that has plenty of reasons to dream of better days. Their greatest achievement remains the 1999–2000 La Liga title, while two Copa del Rey trophies and three Spanish Super Cups add to an impressive honors list.



The club enjoyed some memorable campaigns during the 1990s and early 2000s, regularly competing with Spain’s biggest teams. However, their fortunes eventually declined, and Deportivo spent eight years away from the top division before returning to La Liga.



With veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading the line, the objective is to make that comeback count.

7. Sampdoria

Nice kit. | Simone Arveda/Getty Images

Challenge: A Historic Reconstruction



Sampdoria are another Italian club with a proud past and plenty of rebuilding to do. Their greatest achievement came in the 1990–91 season, when they won their only Serie A title. They also collected four domestic cups and a European Cup Winners’ Cup during their successful period in the 1980s and 1990s.



Those days feel distant now. Sampdoria have been in Serie B since the 2022–23 campaign and have come dangerously close to dropping even further down the Italian soccer pyramid.



Getting them back into Serie A is the first priority, but the bigger goal is to restore their place among the country’s leading clubs.

8. Saint-Étienne

Can you help Saint-Etienne challenge PSG? | Jean-Philippe Ksiazek/AFP/Getty Images

Challenge: First: Promotion. Next: Challenge PSG



Saint-Étienne are one of French soccer’s most historic institutions, but their recent years have been far removed from their glory days. Their last league title came in the 1980–81 season, while the 2013 Coupe de la Ligue remains their most recent major trophy.



The challenge goes beyond winning silverware. Les Verts are currently in Ligue 2, so you’ll first need to secure promotion before taking aim at Paris Saint-Germain’s dominance of French soccer.



The squad has an average overall rating of around 70, with Danish midfielder Jakob Breum, Georgian winger Zuriko Davitashvili and Belgian forward Lucas Stassin among the standout players.



Start with promotion, then set your sights on the biggest prize in France.

9. CE Sabadell

CE Sabadell are a long-term project. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Challenge: Back to the Big Time



For players who enjoy starting from a much lower level, CE Sabadell offer a serious test. The Catalan club has more than 120 years of history and currently competes in Spain’s second division, but has spent only 14 seasons in the country’s top flight.



Despite limited time among the elite, Sabadell are considered one of Catalonia’s most successful clubs and sit 28th in Spain’s historical soccer rankings. Their achievements have largely come in the lower divisions, where they have collected 16 trophies.



The squad has an average overall rating of around 65, so there is plenty of rebuilding ahead.



The first goal is promotion; the ultimate dream is to make Sabadell a familiar name in La Liga.

10. Wrexham

You’ll have the backing of Rob Mac (left) and Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham. | Robbie Jay Barratt-AMA/Getty Images

Challenge: Reach the Premier League



Wrexham’s rise through the English soccer pyramid makes them a natural choice for a long-term Career Mode save.



Founded more than 160 years ago, the Welsh club is one of the oldest professional soccer institutions in the world and has a proud history of its own, including 23 Welsh Cups and several honors in the English league system.



After securing promotion to the Championship in the 2024–25 campaign, Wrexham have another major step to take before reaching the Premier League.



The ambition is to keep climbing, strengthen the club both on and off the pitch and eventually establish it as a top flight club.

11. Málaga

Malaga are back in La Liga. | Jose Luis Contreras/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Challenge: Compete with Barcelona and Real Madrid



Málaga offer a fascinating project for anyone looking to build a club capable of challenging Spain’s traditional powerhouses. Their most memorable period came during the 2002–03 and 2011–12 seasons, with the latter campaign producing a fourth-place finish and qualification for the Champions League.



Since then, the club has fallen through the divisions, spending time in both the third and second tiers before making its way back to La Liga. Now the aim is to establish Málaga in the top flight and eventually challenge Barcelona and Real Madrid for domestic honors.



Pablo Martínez, Carlos Ruiz, goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero, David Larrubia, Fernando Calero and Dani Lorenzo are among the squad’s leading players. Turning this group into a team capable of competing with Spain’s elite will take patience, smart recruitment and plenty of tactical work.

12. FC Utrecht

FC Utrecht could challenge for the Eredivisie. | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Challenge: Build a Dutch Contender



FC Utrecht are an interesting option for anyone who wants to build a successful club outside Europe’s biggest leagues. The Dutch side competes in the Eredivisie and has won the league once, back in the 1957–58 season. Three KNVB Cups and a Dutch Super Cup add to its domestic honors.



The next step is to establish Utrecht as a regular challenger to the Netherlands’ traditional powerhouses: PSV Eindhoven, Ajax and Feyenoord. Rather than relying on expensive signings, this save is about developing young talent, improving the squad and building a sustainable project capable of competing at the highest level.



If you enjoy developing a club over several seasons, Utrecht could be an ideal choice.

13. Hamburger SV

Hamburg has won six Bundesliga titles. | Kirill Kudryavtsev/Getty Images

Challenge: Rival Bayern



Hamburger SV’s return to the Bundesliga after seven years away provides the perfect starting point for a Career Mode revival. Founded more than a century ago, HSV were a mainstay of the Bundesliga from its formation in 1963 until their relegation in 2018.



The club’s honors list includes six German league titles, three German Cups and the 1982–83 European Cup. However, the challenge now is to turn that history into present-day success and eventually compete with Bayern Munich for domestic supremacy.



Portuguese goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes, Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, Argentine midfielder Nicolás Capaldo and Swiss defender Miro Muheim provide a starting point.



Getting HSV back to the top will require more than nostalgia, but that’s exactly what makes this save appealing.

14. Feyenoord

Givairo Read is a star in the making. | Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Challenge: Compete in Europe



Feyenoord are one of the most successful clubs in Dutch soccer history, with 16 league titles, 14 domestic cups and five Super Cups. Their international achievements are just as impressive, including an Intercontinental Cup, a European Cup and two UEFA Cup titles.



Winning the Eredivisie again should be a realistic target, given the quality and balance of the squad. The bigger challenge, however, is taking Feyenoord beyond domestic success and making them a regular threat in European competition.



Algerian winger Anis Hadj Moussa and Givairo Read are two of the standout youngsters who can help take the club to the next level.