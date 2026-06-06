The 10 Best Defenders at the 2026 World Cup—Ranked

Defense wins championships. That’s what grizzled former players often quip on punditry duty.

Italy’s impenetrable title-winning backline from 2006 would concur, as would the defiant Brazilian champions of 1958. The art of defense is often overlooked in the modern game, but history underscores its significance at soccer’s most prestigious tournament.

This summer’s World Cup will once again test the theory as the planet’s most esteemed defenders journey to North America with the specific aim of shackling elite attackers and motoring their nation to glory.

Fortunately for audiences appreciative of defensive acumen, rather than merely the dazzling sight of tricky wingers and ruthless strikers, the tournament will host an abundance of superstars at the back.

Here are the 10 best defenders donning their nation’s jersey at the 2026 World Cup.

10. Rúben Dias (Portugal)

Rúben Dias is still elite on his day. | Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

Rúben Dias’s stock has gradually fallen over recent years, with the Portuguese colossus no longer as flawlessly magnificent as during the early stages of his Manchester City career. However, even with his valuation having dropped, he remains among the world’s leading defenders.



An impeccable understanding of his position makes the 29-year-old an immovable force when operating at his peak standard—the ability to perfectly time challenges and marshal brutish opposition forwards underscoring his in-game intelligence.



Portugal requires Dias’s leadership and acute awareness of his surroundings to thrive this summer, with its band of shiny forwards and midfielders needing a steady head to guide the ship from the rear.

9. Reece James (England)

Reece James is a Swiss Army knife defender. | Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Fitness issues have prevented Reece James from cementing what once appeared an inevitable place as the world’s best fullback. Consistent injuries have often robbed the Englishman of his rhythm, especially on the international stage.



The fact that the upcoming World Cup is only his second major tournament with England is a source of significant frustration for both the right back and supporters. Luckily, Thomas Tuchel can rely upon James this summer.



There is simply nothing James can’t do. Whether it’s striking a pinpoint free kick into the top corner, bending an inch-perfect cross onto an attacker’s head or outmuscling a speedy winger, the Chelsea star never drops his standards.

8. Jurriën Timber (Netherlands)

Jurriën Timber was an injury doubt for the World Cup. | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

There were understandable fears over Jurriën Timber’s involvement at the World Cup. After missing almost the entire final two-and-a-half months of Arsenal’s season, the all-action right back was at risk of being snubbed by Ronald Koeman as the Netherlands hunts its first world title.



Fortunately for the Oranje, Timber has returned just in time to feature and will undoubtedly shore up an impressive Dutch defense. Like James, the 24-year-old has every necessary weapon in his arsenal as a modern day fullback.



Defensively resolute, competent in possession and eager to break beyond the winger ahead of him, Timber has no obvious weaknesses to his game. The Dutchman is an all-rounder and will instantly elevate the Netherlands in North America.

7. Willian Pacho (Ecuador)

The PSG defender continues to fly under the radar somewhat. | ANP/Getty Images.

Many still sleep on Willian Pacho. Even after back-to-back Champions League titles with Paris Saint-Germain, the Ecuador international often finds himself omitted from conversations surrounding the game’s elite defensive performers.



Pacho’s effortless, no-nonsense approach is perhaps the source of any snubs, with the 24-year-old lacking the glamor attached to some of his positional peers. Regardless, he’s among the very best on offer right now.



What’s most impressive about Pacho is his composure. The South American is a physical titan with the scorching pace required to track runners, but his imperturbability is what allows him to glide through matches unaffected by adversity.

6. Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

Virgil van Dijk is still going strong as he nears 35. | Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk has been the defining center back of the past decade and clings on to his place as one of the best defenders on the planet as he approaches his 35th birthday. While far from the impenetrable force that once single-handedly rebuffed all forwards in Liverpool’s path, the Netherlands captain remains an elite presence.



Van Dijk has lost a touch of the speed and finesse which made him such an aesthetically-pleasing defender, but the Dutchman retains a glowing aura that effuses confidence. A natural-born leader and a physical behemoth, strikers still hate facing Van Dijk.



One of the most important aspects of Van Dijk’s current game is his attacking prowess from set pieces. After scoring eight goals for Liverpool in the 2025–26 season, his towering presence at Dutch corners will unnerve plenty of defenses this summer.

5. Marquinhos (Brazil)

The ultimate leader. | Ira L. Black/Getty Images

Pacho’s partner in crime at PSG, Marquinhos has aged ever so gracefully in France’s capital. While he’s only recently turned 32, the Brazilian center back appears to be improving with each passing birthday, and appreciation for his unwavering brilliance is mounting.



PSG’s excellence on the European stage has thrust their skipper into the limelight more regularly, with Marquinhos’s decisive Champions League performances having been crucial. Much like Pacho, the South American is simply unflappable on the grandest stages.



An attribute integral to tournament success, Marquinhos’s composure makes him indispensable to Carlo Ancelotti. Much of the focus around Brazil will regard its attacking dynamos, but it’s the skipper whose displays might prove most definitive.

4. Nuno Mendes (Portugal)

Nuno Mendes is the perfect modern day fullback. | Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

Nuno Mendes is the definition of the modern fullback. Defending is often an afterthought for the Paris Saint-Germain star, whose priority is always offense. Searing speed and unshakable confidence when driving up the left wing make him unstoppable on his day.



Portugal will demand some defensive discipline from Mendes, whose wings might be clipped by Roberto Martínez in the hunt for organization at the back, but Mendes will still set off on his charging bursts into enemy territory when the opportunity arrives.



Those forays are where the left back can hurt opponents, with boundless energy combined with technical proficiency and raw pace. Luis Enrique has summoned the best from Mendes in France, but can Martínez do the same on the international stage?

3. William Saliba (France)

William Saliba is so effortlessly brilliant. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Like his Arsenal clubmate Timber, questions marks had appeared over William Saliba’s fitness pre-tournament. However, after the all-clear from Didier Deschamps, the center back will find solace in the starting lineup for competition favorites France.



Saliba boasts the sophistication of elite modern defenders, equally comfortable in and out of possession. While not scared to drive the ball forward from deep, often stepping into midfield to break the enemy’s press, his gracefulness in combat with opposition forwards is what sets him apart.



Blistering recovery speed means Saliba doesn’t need to get touch-tight with attackers, instead allowing himself a yard of room and, in turn, some much-needed thinking time. Seldom is the Frenchman overpowered or outwitted by opponents.

2. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Achraf Hakimi is the best right back in the world. | Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

PSG are fortunate to possess the planet’s best fullbacks, Achraf Hakimi flying up the right wing as Mendes shadows him on the other flank. Morocco’s history is not littered with truly world-class footballers, but the African giants are fully aware that their current captain is that little bit special.



Hakimi’s excellence has already shone on the World Cup stage, with the right back helping his nation into the semifinals of the competition in 2022—the furthest an African side has ever reached. Having featured in every match en route to the last four, Hakimi will hope history can repeat itself.



It’s not always straightforward to be a game-changer from right back, an awkward conundrum for Morocco as it looks to funnel the play through Hakimi. But the PSG ace will still find time and space on the right wing as he darts deep behind enemy lines.

1. Gabriel (Brazil)

Gabriel was the best center back on the planet across the 2025–26 season. | Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC/Getty Images.

One squandered spot kick can’t harm Gabriel’s reputation. Despite his decisive missed penalty in the Champions League final, the Arsenal center back still finished the 2025–26 campaign as not only the Premier League’s best defender, but the world’s.



It’s difficult to believe that Gabriel was once considered a weak link in Arsenal’s defense. The Brazilian has matured under Mikel Arteta over the past few years and blossomed into a truly top-drawer defender, with his leadership qualities and attacking influence from set pieces just two strings to his bow.



Gabriel’s game is all about physicality. Boasting that trademark South American grit, it’s the 28-year-old’s tenacity and robustness which make him unconquerable.



Brazil is fortunate to have a center back partnership of Gabriel and Marquinhos as they chase a first World Cup crown in 24 years.

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