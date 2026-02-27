The 25 Best Dutch Players of All Time—Ranked

Few nations have shaped soccer quite like the Netherlands.

The emergence of Total Football in the 1970s transformed the sport as we know it, granting players the freedom to glide seamlessly between roles and laying the foundations for the tiki-taka style that has defined much of the 21st century. Much of the beautiful, attack-minded soccer seen today can be traced back to the Dutch revolution.

To execute such a fluid philosophy requires extraordinary talent—and the Netherlands has produced it in abundance. The 1980s and 1990s were particularly rich eras for gifted Dutch stars, though modern icons have proudly carried the torch into a new generation.

Here, Sports Illustrated ranks the 25 greatest Dutch players of all time.

25. Faas Wilkes

Faas Wilkes was one of the Netherlands’ formative stars. | IMAGO

Clinical Dutch strikers have been a constant throughout the years, but few can match Faas Wilkes’ remarkable scoring record. He netted 35 goals in just 38 appearances for the Oranje, representing his country over a 15-year international career.



The former Inter and Valencia forward played from the mid-1940s to the early 1960s—a period that was not especially fruitful for the Netherlands. Even so, Wilkes stood out as an exceptional talent in an otherwise ordinary side.

24. Marc Overmars

Overmars was a tricky customer. | Getty/Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar

An 11-year international career with the Netherlands never quite reached the heights it promised, despite the former Ajax, Arsenal and Barcelona star representing his country at four major tournaments.



Although he was unable to lead the Dutch to silverware on the biggest stage, Marc Overmars was consistently a dynamic presence in a formidable attack, scoring 17 goals in 86 international appearances.

23. Patrick Kluivert

Patrick Kluivert was a top striker. | Getty/ Richard Sellers

While he couldn’t quite match Wilkes’ astonishing goals-per-game ratio, Patrick Kluivert was just as ruthless in the final third. A quick, powerful forward with sharp movement, he scored 40 goals in 79 appearances for the Oranje.



He stood as the Netherlands’ all-time leading scorer until 2015 and reached his peak at Euro 2000 on home soil. Kluivert claimed the Golden Boot with five goals and was a constant menace to defenders in major tournaments.

22. Edgar Davids

Davids screamed cool. | IMAGO/WEREK

Known for his trademark goggles, Edgar Davids was a fierce, tenacious midfielder blessed with outstanding technical quality. Despite his relatively slight frame, the former Juventus star was never one to shy away from a challenge, flying into tackles with bite and intensity.



A dynamic box-to-box presence capable of surging forward from deep, Davids earned 74 caps for the Netherlands, bringing energy, edge and creativity to the famed Oranje midfield.

21. Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay is the Netherland's all-time leading scorer. | IMAGO/Pro Shots

Memphis Depay quietly etched his name into the history books in 2025 when he overtook Robin van Persie as the Netherlands’ all-time top scorer.



Although the Oranje have often underperformed during his era, Depay has had a knack for scoring in major tournaments.



His domestic career has also been solid—if occasionally overshadowed by a difficult start at Manchester United—with standout spells at PSV Eindhoven, Lyon, and even Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, though the latter stints were brief.

20. Frank de Boer

Frank de Boer was a better player than he was manager. | IMAGO/Pressefoto Baumann

Frank de Boer may not have found the same success in management, enduring a difficult spell as Netherlands head coach, but he was a superb defender for the Oranje during his playing career.



Blessed with excellent distribution and impressive athleticism, he helped redefine the role of the modern defender in the 1990s. De Boer played a key part in the Netherlands’ run to the 1998 World Cup semifinals and embodied the tactical intelligence and versatility that defined the great Dutch sides of that era.

19. Phillip Cocu

Coco was underrated. | IMAGO/Ulmer

Not many players can boast 101 international caps, especially for a nation that has produced as many world-class talents as the Netherlands. That alone underlines Phillip Cocu’s importance to the Oranje, even if his missed penalty in the 1998 World Cup semifinal shootout remains a painful footnote.



A model of Dutch versatility, Cocu excelled throughout the 1990s and 2000s, operating across the back line and in midfield with intelligence, composure and quiet authority.

18. Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's goal vs. Uruguay is legendary. | IMAGO/Sportimage

Giovanni van Bronckhorst may not have been the flashiest name on the team sheet, but his consistency over a 14-year international career speaks volumes about his quality and leadership.



The left back, who represented clubs such as Arsenal and Barcelona, earned 106 caps for the Oranje and famously unleashed a thunderous strike against Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup semifinal, helping propel the Netherlands to the final.

17. Ruud van Nistelrooy

Ruud van Nistelrooy was the ultimate fox in the box. | GEPA/Imagn Images

Another prolific Dutchman, Ruud van Nistelrooy was deadly in and around the penalty area, and unsurprisingly devastating for the Netherlands. He averaged a goal every two games, finishing with 35 strikes in 70 appearances.



Named in the Euro 2004 Team of the Tournament, Van Nistelrooy didn’t always see eye to eye with his international coaches, but he was always a reliable and clinical presence whenever called upon.

16. Wesley Sneijder

Wesley Sneijder was some player. | Damien Meyer/AFP/Getty Images

The Netherlands’ most-capped player, Wesley Sneijder is a true Dutch legend. So close to World Cup glory in 2010, the former Inter midfielder earned an incredible 134 caps for the Oranje over 17 years.



A supreme technician in the No. 10 role, his 31 goals leave him just shy of the Netherlands’ top 10 scorers. It’s easy to forget just how talented Sneijder was in his prime, producing brilliant moments for the Netherlands at major tournaments.

15. Willem van Hanegem

Willem van Hanegem (left) was a fierce competitor. | IMAGO/WEREK

Nicknamed Der Kromme for his exceptional ability to curve passes, Willem van Hanegem was a maestro in midfield. Regarded as one of the greatest Dutch midfielders ever, he came close to glory at the 1974 World Cup but fell just short.



Playing alongside some of the Netherlands’ finest players during his prime, the Feyenoord icon was named Dutch Footballer of the Year in 1971 in recognition of his stellar performances.

14. Ruud Krol

Not many could stop Gerd Muller, but Ruud Krol (right) could. | IMAGO/Colorsport

Ruud Krol helped the Netherlands reach the World Cup final in both 1974 and 1978, playing every single minute of each tournament. Primarily a left back, his outstanding performances earned him a spot in the Team of the Tournament on both occasions.



Although he never secured a World Cup for the Netherlands, Krol was a key figure in the original Total Football sides of the 1970s and enjoyed tremendous success at club level, winning three European Cups with Ajax.

13. Edwin van der Sar

Edwin van der Sar is the best Dutch keeper ever. | IMAGO/Xinhua

The best goalkeeper the Netherlands has ever produced, Edwin van der Sar possessed all the attributes of a modern stopper. Comfortable with the ball at his feet, he was defined by his exceptional reflexes and commanding presence in the box.



He was a monster in penalty shootouts with his tall frame, often making crucial saves for the Oranje at tournaments. However, like many of his most talented teammates, he retired from international soccer empty-handed.

12. Jaap Stam

Jaap Stam was a scary character. | IMAGO/Kolvenbach

A bruising central defender, Jaap Stam was every bit as fierce as he looked on the pitch. Yet beneath his physicality, the former Manchester United star possessed excellent technical ability, even slotting in at right back when needed.



Though Stam never lifted a major trophy with the Dutch national team, he was hardly to blame for the Oranje falling short on the biggest stages. In any all-time Dutch XI, he would undoubtedly be one of the first names on the team sheet at the back.

11. Robin van Persie

Van Persie had a penchant for the spectacular. | Witters Sport-Imagn Images

The Netherlands’ second all-time top goalscorer with 50 goals in 102 matches, Robin van Persie’s magical left foot nearly carried the Oranje to glory in the early 2010s, featuring in every game as his country finished runners-up at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



Yet his most unforgettable international moment came from his head: The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker’s sublime diving header during the Netherlands’ stunning 5-1 demolition of reigning champions Spain at the 2014 World Cup remains one of the greatest goals in tournament history.

10. Clarence Seedorf

Clarence Seedorf won the Champions League with three different clubs. | Getty/Ryan Pierse

Midfielders don’t come more graceful than Clarence Seedorf, the only player at the time of writing to have won the Champions League with three different clubs. An elegant player with vision, precise passing and the ability to deliver a crunching tackle, he thrived at multiple top teams.



On the international stage, Seedorf helped the Oranje to three major tournament semifinals with his tenacious displays, representing his country 87 times over a 14-year period.

9. Arjen Robben

A left footed maestro. | Getty/Shaun Botterill

When Arjen Robben had the ball on his left foot in sight of goal, there was usually only one outcome. The sharpshooting winger had blistering pace, dazzling feet and a powerful strike, typically cutting inside and bending his efforts into the far top corner.



Only four players have scored more for the Netherlands than the fleet-footed Robben, who, like so many great Dutch talents, was an unlucky runner-up at the 2010 World Cup.

8. Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk has not had the luxury of playing in one of the Netherlands’ truly great international sides, but his ability and domestic achievements firmly place him among the nation’s finest-ever players.



The modern centre back prototype—strong, composed, dominant in the air, comfortable in possession and a natural leader—the towering Dutchman has won multiple Premier League titles and a Champions League with Liverpool, establishing himself as both a Reds legend and one of the division’s all-time greats.

7. Ronald Koeman

Koeman was a free-kick master. | IMAGO/HJS

Part of the only Dutch team to win a major trophy—the 1988 European Championship—Ronald Koeman was a standout star. The marauding defender combined a fierce physical presence with a remarkable ability to score, particularly from long range.



The Barcelona legend was especially renowned for his set-pieces, blending venomous power with exquisite precision, making him one of the deadliest free-kick takers of his generation.

6. Johan Neeskens

Neeskens wasn't your typical Total Footballer. | IMAGO/Sven Simon

Johan Neeskens was another Dutch star who came agonizingly close to glory, featuring in two World Cup finals—both of which ended in defeat. Yet he played a crucial role in guiding the Oranje to those stages.



The industrious midfielder was celebrated for his perfect blend of grit and composure, demonstrating remarkable versatility by covering roles both in defense and attack during his international career.

5. Dennis Bergkamp

Dennis Bergkamp was a one-of-a-kind player. | IMAGO/WEREK

Someone capable of ludicrous things with a football, Dennis Bergkamp is one of the finest attackers the Netherlands has ever produced. His famous goal against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup perfectly showcased his technique, with a first touch that left defenders and goalkeepers helpless.



Although he narrowly missed out on major glory in 1988, Bergkamp still enjoyed a brilliant international career. The former Arsenal star scored 37 goals in 79 matches for the Oranje, delighting Dutch fans with his elegance and inventiveness for over a decade.

4. Frank Rijkaard

Frank Rijkaard (right) was a superb player. | IMAGO/Colorsport

Ronald Koeman’s centre back partner at Euro 1988, Frank Rijkaard, was equally pivotal to the Oranje’s triumph in West Germany. A physical powerhouse, the elegant defender could effortlessly step into midfield when needed.



While his career was not without controversy—most notably the infamous spitting incident involving Rudi Völler two years after Euro 1988—Rijkaard’s quality on the pitch is undeniable. Purely as a soccer player, few Dutchmen have matched him.

3. Ruud Gullit

Ruud Gullit is a legend of the game. | Getty/Bongarts

Not many players can say they have scored in a European Championship final, but the legendary Ruud Gullit certainly can. Heading home in the 2-0 victory over the Soviet Union in 1988, Gullit was a vital performer in the most famous Dutch team of all time.



Few players embodied Total Football like Gullit, who could excel in multiple positions across the pitch. He carried out every aspect of the game with ease, from holding a defensive line to scoring spectacular goals.

2. Marco van Basten

Marco van Basten is a three-time Ballon d'Or winner. | Getty

If it weren’t for a certain someone, Marco van Basten would easily be the most iconic Dutch footballer ever. The three-time Ballon d’Or winner was a relentless scorer for the Oranje, including his famous volley in the Euro 1988 final.



His performances leading up to the final were exceptional as well, with a hat-trick against England in the group stage and a crucial late winner against hosts West Germany in the semifinals. He finished the tournament as top scorer, securing his place in Dutch soccer folklore.

1. Johan Cruyff

The Dutch GOAT. | IMAGO/Horstmuller

Regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, Johan Cruyff is a legendary figure in the Netherlands and worldwide. Creator of the famous “Cruyff turn,” the three-time Ballon d’Or winner had a huge impact on the beautiful game as both player and manager.



Cruyff is synonymous with Total Football and the poster boy for the tactical system that has become the benchmark for modern teams. His performances for the Oranje—scoring 33 goals in 49 games—were awe-inspiring, with few defenders able to stop the electric forward.

